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12 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates to Draft: Top Sleepers to Target (2026)

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Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Corbin Young examines 12 fantasy football breakout candidates for redraft leagues. His top player targets, sleepers, and breakouts to draft for your team.

To define breakouts, we're looking at players who haven't yet scored 200 fantasy football points. The 200 fantasy point threshold is often a marker for a breakout season since it weeds out the points per game monsters, who scored well in 2-3 games.

Besides the 200 fantasy point threshold, finding players within their first 3-5 years of the league tends to be the best bet. Breakout players can come from various points throughout our fantasy football drafts, including the early, middle, and later rounds.

The draft market continues to become smarter, making it more challenging to find edges throughout fantasy football drafts. Since it's still early in the summer, we're using Average Draft Position (ADP) from the best ball leagues in the Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC). We'll examine why these 12 players could break out in 2026 fantasy football leagues.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 44.5

Luther Burden III had two WR1 games when he totaled over 100 receiving yards and caught a touchdown in Weeks 3 and 17. The season-long route percentage (41%) doesn't look great, as he trailed DJ Moore (79.8%), Rome Odunze (79.7%), Colston Loveland (59.2%), Olamide Zaccheaus (51.2%), and Cole Kmet (51.1%). However, Burden was a per-route king with a 26% target rate, 2.83 yards per route run, and an 11.7% first down per route.

Since 2010, Burden's rookie season has compared closely to those of Marquise Brown, Tyler Lockett, Jahan Dotson, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Gabe Davis, Keon Coleman, and Tre'Quan Smith. Lockett didn't have a breakout season until Year 4, but had six consecutive seasons with over 200 fantasy points. Interestingly, Watson hasn't reached 200 fantasy points, but injuries have been problematic, though he continues to be an efficient receiver when healthy.

The Bears ran the sixth-highest rate of 12 personnel (32.6%) while passing at the 16th-highest rate (48.1%). Without Moore on the Bears, Burden should be on the field in two-wide receiver sets, especially if they continue to use 12 personnel. That will benefit Burden, who can produce against man (2.60 yards per route run) and zone coverage (2.92 yards per route run).

Burden is the first Bears receiver drafted behind Loveland at pick 18 in FFPC leagues, a favorable scoring format for tight ends. Heading into Year 2, Burden remains a medium-risk, high-reward profile. This is the mold of a breakout receiver, with the market being sharper and valuing him highly.

 

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 87.5 

Fantasy football is a game of upside and volume, especially at the running back position. One stat that tends to correlate well with fantasy points at running back is a player's percentage of snaps.

Kyren Williams has been a fade of mine because of speculating on what happens if the volume regresses. That hasn't been favorable for me after ranking as a top-12 running back over the past three seasons.

In Blake Corum's second season, he started eating into the snap share for Williams. Corum handled 29% of the team's snaps with Williams at 68% last season. For context, Williams had an 87% snap share, with Ronnie Rivers (26%) and Corum (13%) trailing him in 2024. Corum had 15% of the team rushing opportunities in Year 1, which increased to 31% in Year 2.

Though Williams had over 100 more rush attempts last season, Corum bested him in explosive rush rate (6.9%), missed tackle rate (18%), and yards before contact per attempt (2.90). Often, a player's advanced numbers regress across a larger sample. From Weeks 13-16, Corum ranked ninth in PPR/G, given the highest FPOE/G (7.7), as seen below.

The market is valuing Corum highly. It might be hard to draft Corum at his price within the top 100 picks, but he can produce as an RB3. Corum can be an efficient rusher, teasing us with more upside if he garners more of the running back opportunities.

 

Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 108.5

Ricky Pearsall might be a better best ball draft pick because of his injuries and small sample size. Pearsall posted two games (10%) as a WR1, three games as a WR2 (25%), and 15 games as a WR3 or worse (65%). Furthermore, Pearsall missed 39% of his career games, aligning with the injury concerns.

Pearsall led the team in average separation score overall. He boasted a 2.53 yards per route run against man coverage. Meanwhile, Pearsall showed he can separate and be productive (2.01 yards per route run) in zone coverage.

The draft market values Pearsall highly, going inside the top 125 picks. That said, Pearsall fits the mold of a middle-round wide receiver breakout candidate.

 

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 122

Coker has been pretty efficient on limited volume, given his 2.2 fantasy points over expected per game (FPOE/G), ranking 14th last season. Furthermore, Coker has the 24th-ranked Receiving Air Yards Conversion Ratio (RACR). That indicates Coker converted 91% of his air yards into receiving production.

He might be priced slightly ahead of where he should be for a player with a 15% target share who never earned 50 targets in a season. However, we're dreaming about his per-game efficiency as a player who hasn't scored 100 fantasy points in either of his first two seasons in PPR formats.

Coker thrives against man coverage, posting a team-high 2.63 yards per route run while earning a target on 25% of his routes. He bests his teammate Tetairoa McMillan in yards per route run and win rate against man coverage, with McMillan garnering a higher target rate (30%).

The biggest question mark is pass volume, with the Panthers ranking 28th in neutral-script pass rate last season. If the Panthers pass slightly more, it benefits Coker and McMillan to avoid relying mainly on efficiency.

 

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 146.5

It's somewhat of a crowded backfield. RJ Harvey (91 ADP), J.K. Dobbins (105.5 ADP), and Coleman (103.5 ADP) are all going within 30-40 picks. This is a bet on the cheapest option in the Broncos backfield. The Broncos under Sean Payton tend to deploy three running backs.

Dobbins logged a 51% snap share with Harvey (42%), Tyler Badie (18%), and Jaleel McLaughlin (16%) trailing in snaps. After Dobbins suffered an injury, Harvey hogged most of the snaps (61%), though they still mixed in McLaughlin and Badie 16-17% of the time.

Since the Broncos prioritized Dobbins in free agency, there's a good chance that he earns a healthy percentage of the snaps and touches this season when healthy. Coleman closed his collegiate career with an 80% Running Back Dominator and 12% receiving yardage market share.

Throughout Coleman's career, he has a 31.2% missed tackles force rate and a 38.2% breakaway rush rate. Both have been above-average metrics relative to the rest of the 2026 NFL Draft class, showing Coleman can be a productive rusher and receiver for fantasy purposes.

 

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 150.5

KC Concepcion is the highest-drafted Browns wide receiver, so this is a bet on cost and uncertainty. Jerry Jeudy goes within the top 200 picks (199 ADP) as the latest positional player drafted from the Browns. The Browns used 12 personnel with two tight ends on the field at the highest rate (41.2%) last season.

They don't have David Njoku this year, but they added two tight ends in the draft on Day 3. There's a good chance Harold Fannin Jr. will be the focal point at the tight end position, but the Browns may deploy a second tight end on the field.

With Kevin Stefanski gone, Todd Monken joins the Browns as their head coach after formerly working with the Ravens. As the Ravens offensive coordinator, Monken had them using 12 personnel at the third-highest rate (35.9%) behind the Browns and Falcons.

Unfortunately, the Browns were awful in 12 personnel from a passing perspective, ranking 31st in EPA per pass while passing often (57.8%, No. 7). The Browns invested their first three picks on Concepcion, Boston, and Spencer Fano (LT). Let's hope they can maintain their pass rate in 12 personnel while being more efficient with better offensive options.

If their use of 12 personnel continues, it means the Browns will often have two receivers on the field. Concepcion had played out wide 65.3% of the time in his final collegiate season. However, Concepcion averaged a 69.5% slot rate throughout his career.

If the Browns deploy Concepcion in the slot, there might be some overlap with Fannin, given that he ran routes 41.9% of the time in the slot last season. That said, Boston could benefit as one of the two primary outside receivers alongside Jeudy. Boston and Concepcion were back-to-back on my spreadsheet, though they can win in different ways.

At the University of Washington, they targeted him all over the field. Boston had a 27.9% target rate when deep (20+ yards downfield), 38.4% in the medium parts (10-19 yards), and in the short areas (32.6%). Besides Boston being solid at contested catches, with a 61.1% career contested catch rate on 36 contested targets, he can win against man coverage (2.58) and zone (2.20) in yards per route run.

Both Concepcion and Boston should be solid rookie and dynasty assets, but we're taking the discounted potential breakout with Boston.

 

Tank Bigsby, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 142.5

If we had told you that Saquon Barkley played in 16 games last year, you wouldn't expect him to regress to an RB2. Barkley ranked ninth in expected fantasy points per game and 66th in FPOE/G. That's after Barkley had a peak season since his rookie year, ranking fifth in EP/G and fourth in FPOE/G in 2024.

We never hope for an injury, but targeting Tank Bigsby is a bet on the backup for the Eagles star running back. Bigsby continues to be an efficient rusher, ranking second in yards per rush attempt and averaging 0.3 rushing FPOE/G last season. There's plenty of upside for Bigsby if Barkley misses time.

 

Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 145

With Mike Evans gone, Jalen McMillan should garner more routes and targets on the outside. The Buccaneers used 11 personnel at the second-highest rate (68.7%) last season. However, Tampa Bay had the 17th-highest pass rate and the 20th-best EPA per pass attempt out of 11 personnel.

McMillan only played in four games after recovering from a severe neck injury last season, so maybe we're dreaming of the touchdown efficiency from his rookie season. From Weeks 14-18 in 2024, McMillan trailed Evans in target rate (20%) with 25.8% of the team's air yards and seven touchdowns (43.8% TD%), leading to 44.8 FPOE (No. 1 among all WR/RB/TE).

We're betting on more routes and opportunities for McMillan, with some upside contingent on Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. missing time.

 

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 185.5

Like other rookie running backs, we're looking at Nicholas Singleton as an RB3 who could have a path for spike weeks. Singleton had a balanced profile with a 62% RB Dominator and a 10% receiving market share in his final collegiate season. He struggled to create yards after contact (2.69 YAC/Att), miss forced tackles (15.3%), and break off explosive runs (23.4%).

The Titans ranked tied for 12th in neutral script rush rate last season. They brought in Robert Saleh as head coach and Brian Daboll as Titans offensive coordinator. Under Daboll, the Giants ranked tied for seventh in neutral script rush rate in Weeks 1-10. However, the Titans ranked 18th in neutral script rush rate from Week 11 under Mike Kafka.

The neutral script pace data indicates that Daboll may prefer a balanced offense. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears shared the Titans backfield for most of the season. Pollard handled most of the snaps (62%) and rush attempts (64%), with Spears leading the backfield with a 12% target share.

We're betting on the cheapest option in the Titans backfield because there could be value in a shared role if Pollard or Spears miss time.

 

George Holani, RB, Seattle Seahawks

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 180.5

Rookie Jadarian Price is the highest-priced Seahawks running back at 60.5, with Zach Charbonnet at pick 109. There have been positive notes on Charbonnet's recovery timeline, though there's a good chance he misses the first month of the season. Price expects to take on the early down role to begin the season.

Given a career sample of 25 rush attempts and three targets in his career, no advanced stats are pointing toward George Holani as a breakout. That said, Holani might be more of a sleeper than a breakout candidate. It's a matter of early season opportunity for Holani as the potential third-down back who can soak up a handful of carries per game.

Holani has above-average athleticism with a 93rd-percentile Explosion Score and workout numbers similar to those of Tyjae Spears, Kerryon Johnson, and Alvin Kamara. Under Klint Kubiak last season, Kenneth Walker III (47%) and Charbonnet (49%) shared the backfield from a snap share perspective.

Assuming there's a similar backfield split, Price and Holani could split snaps until Charbonnet returns. Any running back projected for 40% or more of the snaps to begin the season should be valued as an RB3. Holani remains the cheapest entry point into the Seahawks backfield.

 

Malik Willis, QB, Miami Dolphins

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 185

In the seven games when Malik Willis rushed five or more times during his career, he averaged 16.3 fantasy points. However, three of those seven games came with fewer than 100 passing yards. With Tua Tagovailoa gone, the Dolphins invested in Willis for a three-year contract worth $67.5 million in the offseason.

In the final two games of the season, when Willis played more after Jordan Love left with a concussion, Willis ranked fourth in rushing expected points behind Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, and Jaxson Dart in Weeks 16-18. Don't look at Willis' passing expected points (18) since it's a small sample for a quarterback who hasn't had tons of starting reps.

Besides Willis' rushing upside, there's a chance that the Dolphins could be trailing and playing from behind, which means garbage time and pass volume. Willis should be valued as a QB2, though the rushing upside could make him a discounted version of Jaxson Dart.

 

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 211

The Cowboys ranked fifth in their usage of 11 personnel, with three receivers on the field. They ranked 16th in pass rate while being the sixth-most efficient in EPA per pass out of 11 personnel. Flournoy was used out wide (65.1%) and in the slot (34.9%), though the usage was sporadic, given injuries.

Unsurprisingly, Flournoy trailed CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in most categories (target rate, yards per route run, and average separation score). However, Flournoy produced an above-average yards per route run (2.65) against man coverage, making him a viable receiving option in three-receiver sets for the Cowboys.

There's contingent value for Flournoy if Pickens or Lamb were to miss time.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Luther Burden III, Blake Corum, Ricky Pearsall, Jalen Coker, Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tank Bigsby, Jalen McMillan, Nicholas Singleton. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Luther Burden III, Blake Corum, Ricky Pearsall, Jalen Coker, Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tank Bigsby, Jalen McMillan, Nicholas Singleton:

Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
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De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
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Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
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Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
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Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
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Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
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Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
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Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
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George Pickens
Luther Burden III
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Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
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Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
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Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
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Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
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Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
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Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
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Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
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Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
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CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
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Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
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Drake London
Luther Burden III
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Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
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Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
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Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
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Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
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Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
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Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
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Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
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KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
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Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
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Ricky Pearsall
Blake Corum
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Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
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Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
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J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
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Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
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Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
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Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
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Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
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Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
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Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
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Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
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DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
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Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
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Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
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Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
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KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
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Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
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Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
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Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
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Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
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Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
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Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
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Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
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Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
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Parker Washington
Blake Corum
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Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
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Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
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Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
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Bo Nix
Blake Corum
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Jordyn Tyson
Blake Corum
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Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
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Christian Watson
Blake Corum
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Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
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Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
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Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
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Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
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James Cook III
Blake Corum
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Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
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Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
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Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
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Chase Brown
Blake Corum
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Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
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Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
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De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
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Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
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Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
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Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
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Breece Hall
Blake Corum
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Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
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Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
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D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
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TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
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Bhayshul Tuten
Ricky Pearsall
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Trevor Lawrence
Ricky Pearsall
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Ricky Pearsall
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J.K. Dobbins
Ricky Pearsall
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Blake Corum
Ricky Pearsall
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Justin Herbert
Ricky Pearsall
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Dak Prescott
Ricky Pearsall
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Tucker Kraft
Ricky Pearsall
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Mark Andrews
Ricky Pearsall
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Jordan Addison
Ricky Pearsall
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ricky Pearsall
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Jakobi Meyers
Ricky Pearsall
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Rico Dowdle
Ricky Pearsall
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Tony Pollard
Ricky Pearsall
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
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DK Metcalf
Ricky Pearsall
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RJ Harvey
Ricky Pearsall
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Michael Wilson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Sam Laporta
Ricky Pearsall
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Jaylen Warren
Ricky Pearsall
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
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Caleb Williams
Ricky Pearsall
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Jayden Reed
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
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Josh Downs
Ricky Pearsall
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Courtland Sutton
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ricky Pearsall
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Jalen Hurts
Ricky Pearsall
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Makai Lemon
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ricky Pearsall
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KC Concepcion
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tyler Warren
Ricky Pearsall
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ricky Pearsall
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Joe Burrow
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Brock Purdy
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Parker Washington
Ricky Pearsall
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Jaxson Dart
Ricky Pearsall
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Alec Pierce
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
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Patrick Mahomes II
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Christian Watson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Rome Odunze
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Matthew Stafford
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Drake Maye
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Bo Nix
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Puka Nacua
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ricky Pearsall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Drake London
Ricky Pearsall
vs
George Pickens
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Nico Collins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Chris Olave
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Devonta Smith
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tee Higgins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
A.J. Brown
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Davante Adams
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Zay Flowers
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Malik Nabers
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Rashee Rice
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Mason
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
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Jalen Coker
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Jalen Coker
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Jalen Coker
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Jalen Coker
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Jalen Coker
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Jalen Coker
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Jalen Coker
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Jalen Coker
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Jalen Coker
vs
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Jalen Coker
vs
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Jalen Coker
vs
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Jalen Coker
vs
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Jalen Coker
vs
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Jalen Coker
vs
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Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan James
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Giddens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jonah Coleman
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jonah Coleman
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Troy Franklin
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Houston Texans
Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Denzel Boston
vs
Bryce Young
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Denzel Boston
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Darnold
Denzel Boston
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Little
Denzel Boston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Denzel Boston
vs
Jayden Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Denver Broncos
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Willis
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Baker Mayfield
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Kittle
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Denzel Boston
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Denzel Boston
vs
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Bigsby
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Travis Hunter
Tank Bigsby
vs
Denver Broncos
Tank Bigsby
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tank Bigsby
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Braelon Allen
Tank Bigsby
vs
Bryce Young
Tank Bigsby
vs
Antonio Williams
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Bigsby
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tank Bigsby
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Bigsby
vs
DJ Giddens
Tank Bigsby
vs
Cam Ward
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ray Davis
Tank Bigsby
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Tank Bigsby
vs
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Jalen McMillan
vs
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Jalen McMillan
vs
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Jalen McMillan
vs
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Jalen McMillan
vs
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Jalen McMillan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen McMillan
vs
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
vs
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen McMillan
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen McMillan
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George Kittle
Jalen McMillan
vs
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Jalen McMillan
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
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Jake Ferguson
Jalen McMillan
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Isiah Pacheco
Jalen McMillan
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Romeo Doubs
Jalen McMillan
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Rashid Shaheed
Jalen McMillan
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Travis Kelce
Jalen McMillan
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jalen McMillan
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen McMillan
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Denzel Boston
Jalen McMillan
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Kyler Murray
Jalen McMillan
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen McMillan
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen McMillan
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen McMillan
vs
Houston Texans
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jordan Mason
Jalen McMillan
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen McMillan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Cam Ward
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jalen Coker
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen McMillan
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen McMillan
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jalen McMillan
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jalen McMillan
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen McMillan
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen McMillan
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen McMillan
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Drake London
Jalen McMillan
vs
George Pickens
Jalen McMillan
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen McMillan
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen McMillan
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen McMillan
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A.J. Brown
Jalen McMillan
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Garrett Wilson
Jalen McMillan
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Davante Adams
Jalen McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
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Rashee Rice
Jalen McMillan
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Nicholas Singleton
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David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
LA

Corey Perry Returns to L.A.
TB

Lightning Sign Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Contract
WPG

Stuart Skinner Moves to Winnipeg on Two-Year Deal
TB

John Carlson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Lightning
NYR

Oliver Bjorkstrand Joins Rangers on One-Year Pact
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
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