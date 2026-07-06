July 6, 2026

Hitter fantasy baseball starts/sits, recommendations for all hitter matchups from 7/6 - 7/12 (2026). Our fantasy baseball BvP chart and hitter matchup ratings.

Hello RotoBallers! It's time to set those lineups, and we're here to guide you with our fantasy baseball hitter start/sit recommendations chart for the week ahead (July 6 - July 12). Today, we'll look at some lineup decisions for players like Henry Bolte, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Willy Adames, and more -- and how their matchups project for fantasy baseball. You can also check our Starting Pitcher Start/Sit Matchups Chart.

This fantasy baseball hitter matchups chart - also known as fantasy baseball BvP (batter vs. pitcher) - is designed to assist you in setting winning lineups for all fantasy baseball leagues and DFS competitions, as it identifies which players have the most favorable matchups.

So, who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these hitter BvP matchups. This weekly article provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck RotoBallers!

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Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: July 6 - July 12

Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names. You can also use the color-coded chart below.

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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Fantasy Baseball Player News

Tommy Edman, 2B/3B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman has wasted little time making himself useful after right ankle surgery. Through 52 plate appearances, the 31-year-old is batting .378/.462/.556 with one home run, nine RBI, five runs, and one stolen base. He has played six of the Dodgers' past seven games while bouncing between second base, third base, and left field, giving fantasy managers three-position eligibility.

The .378 average will come down, but Edman's .330 expected average and career-best 90.5 mph average exit velocity suggest this is more than a run of soft singles. He is also striking out just 17.3% of the time. The crowded Dodgers roster can still move him down the order or onto the bench occasionally, keeping him from being an automatic shallow-league add. RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues, and his 25% Yahoo roster rate leaves plenty of room to act. At that depth, Edman's balanced production and flexibility make him a must-add.

Esmerlyn Valdez, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez has played his way into a meaningful role. He has started six straight games in right field, with the last four coming from the cleanup spot. Through his first 69 plate appearances, the 22-year-old hit .339 with six home runs, 16 RBI, and a 1.133 OPS.

He stayed productive after his four-game homer streak ended, going 6-for-14 with four RBI from July 1-3. The strikeouts are the obvious concern. Valdez has fanned in 31.9% of his plate appearances, while his .269 expected average sits well below his .339 mark. What happens when he connects is the draw: a 29.3% barrel rate, 53.7% hard-hit rate, and .634 expected slugging percentage. He has not stolen a base, making this a power pickup rather than a five-category play.

RotoBaller recommends adding Valdez in 10-team leagues, and he is still rostered in only 47% of Yahoo formats. Managers looking for home runs and RBI should check the wire now.

TJ Rumfield, 1B Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield is inexperienced in his first year in the big leagues, but his numbers tell a different story. Through his first 86 games played and 350 plate appearances in the majors, Rumfield is slashing a robust .293/.374/.485 with an .860 OPS, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 46 RBI, and 40 runs scored for the Rockies. Yet somehow, he's only rostered in half of Yahoo leagues.

The 26-year-old left-handed-hitting first baseman, who was a 12th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 out of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, was even better in 26 games in June, going 30-for-95 (.316) with five homers, nine doubles, a triple, 17 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Since June 16, he's hit .367 (22-for-60) with three homers and 12 RBI. Even if regression is expected to kick in -- he has an xBA of .248 and an xwOBA of .322 (wOBA of .375) -- Rumfield shouldn't be ignored any longer in mixed fantasy leagues.

He has just one of his 12 homers against lefties, but he's hitting .273 (24-for-88) against them, and he's hit better away from hitter-friendly Coors Field with a .304 average (45-for-148) with five of his 12 homers. Fantasy managers searching for power should pick Rumfield up.

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