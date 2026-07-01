Christian Walker Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Christian Walker (back) was forced from Wednesday night's contest against the Minnesota Twins early at Daikin Park with stiffness in his lower back, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Before he left the game, Walker was 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts. For now, fantasy managers should consider Walker day-to-day. Hopefully, he'll be ready to return to action following an off day on Thursday when the Astros begin a series on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Isaac Paredes moved from third base to first on Wednesday to replace Walker, with Brice Matthews entering the game to play the hot corner. Walker remains a strong source of power in his second year in Houston, as he entered Wednesday's contest with 19 long balls on the year in 359 plate appearances. He's coming off a slow month of June, though, when he went 22-for-103 (.214) with only three homers, six doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, nine runs, nine walks, and 31 strikeouts in 26 games. Paredes is the best bet to play first for the Astros if Walker misses more time with his back injury.
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart