Garrett Temple Retires to Join Dusty May's Mavericks Staff
Garrett Temple is joining Dusty May's coaching staff with the Dallas Mavericks, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports. Temple is moving into coaching after a 16-year playing career and will be part of a staff also expected to feature former Pelicans head coach Willie Green. This does not create a direct fantasy swing, but Dallas clearly wanted more NBA experience around May after a 26-56 season. Temple's value should come in player development, locker-room credibility, and defensive habits. That matters most for the team's young core, though fantasy managers should wait for actual rotation and pace changes before adjusting values.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein