Trey Lyles Lands One-Year Deal With Timberwolves
Trey Lyles is returning to the NBA on a one-year, minimum deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports, after a season overseas with Real Madrid. The 30-year-old stretch big spent his year in Spain productively, averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while helping Real Madrid reach the EuroLeague final, though his 7.6-point career NBA average is the more realistic scoring baseline for a bench role. Minnesota brought him in for a specific reason: the Wolves are moving Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason, leaving a real void at power forward. That vacancy is what makes Lyles worth a glance, but keep it in perspective. He's a minimum-salary depth piece who will compete with second-year big Joan Beringer for those minutes, and Minnesota is also pursuing Rui Hachimura for the same spot. If the Wolves land a bigger name, Lyles slides down the chart. Until the frontcourt shakes out, treat him as a name to watch, not one to roster.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto