Josh Allen Still Atop the QB Rankings in 2026
Josh Allen still finished as the fantasy QB1. His 3,668 yards through the air and 25 passing touchdowns both marked his lowest totals since 2019, but his unmatched rushing upside allowed him to top the final rankings as he has now done in four of the past six seasons, never slipping below QB2 in that time. Allen leads all quarterbacks with 41 rushing touchdowns over the past three seasons, with Jalen Hurts the only other quarterback to top 20 scores over that stretch. With former offensive coordinator Joe Brady taking over as head coach in 2026, the Bills offense can expect a sense of continuity behind an offensive line that returns four of five starters from a year ago, and with the team sending a second-round pick to acquire veteran receiver DJ Moore, Allen now has arguably his most dangerous weapon since he was regularly topping 4,200 passing yards with Stefon Diggs as his primary receiver. Unsurprisingly, Allen is RotoBaller's QB1 for 2026 and should be the expected 1.01 in most superflex drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller