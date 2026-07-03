Mavericks Preparing a Significant Offer for Tarik Biberovic
Santi Aldama trade with Memphis. Marc Stein of The Stein Line adds that Dallas has opened talks with the sharpshooter's camp about coming stateside as soon as next season. The 25-year-old is one of Europe's premier shooters, posting a .524/.419/.952 slash with 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.3 minutes across 41 EuroLeague games, and he has hit 45.8 percent from three over 63 career playoff games. The fantasy fit is obvious: Dallas ranked bottom-five in three-point shooting and could use his floor spacing next to Cooper Flagg. Temper the enthusiasm, though. His arrival hinges on a $2 million buyout the Mavs can only partly cover, and even if he signs, a rookie role likely means single-digit minutes. The actionable question isn't his fantasy value yet, it's whether the buyout gets resolved and he makes the jump. Revisit him if and when Dallas closes a deal.
Source: Bugra Uzar
Source: Bugra Uzar