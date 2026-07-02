Daeqwon Plowden Earns Standard Deal With Sacramento
Daeqwon Plowden agreed to a two-year, $5.1 million deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Plowden earned a standard NBA contract after two-way stops with Golden State, Atlanta, and Sacramento, averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 26.4 minutes in 32 games with the Kings last season. The 27-year-old had some late-season scoring flashes, including a 20-point, nine-rebound outing, but his fantasy path is narrow with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and De'Andre Hunter ahead of him.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto