LeBron James Draws Surprise Interest From the 76ers
LeBron James, reaching out to gauge his interest, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. The opening stems from Wednesday's blockbuster, as Philadelphia flipped Paul George to Boston for Jaylen Brown, leaving a gap at power forward between Brown and Joel Embiid that the 41-year-old could fill. James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds across 60 games and remains a multi-category anchor, though slotting behind Tyrese Maxey and Brown would trim the usage that drives his playmaking. The real fantasy variable isn't talent at this point. Entering a record 24th season, his rest schedule and games played will swing his value more than any change of address.
Source: Tony Jones
Source: Tony Jones