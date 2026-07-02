Marvin Bagley III Agrees to One-Year Deal With Nuggets
Marvin Bagley III agreed to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 27-year-old gives Denver another frontcourt option after averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 61.8 percent from the field in 20.0 minutes across 60 games between Washington and Dallas last season. Bagley is an efficient rim finisher who can help cover regular-season minutes behind Nikola Jokic, but his fantasy ceiling is capped unless Jonas Valanciunas is moved or Denver opens a clearer backup-center lane. For now, he profiles as injury insurance rather than a bankable nightly role.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania