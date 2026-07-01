Mike Conley Continuing Career With Boston
Mike Conley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, that will allow the veteran to play his 20th NBA season. At this point in his career, however, the 38-year-old isn't much more than an end-of-bench mentor. His three-point shooting percentage dropped from a career average of 38.7% to 33.7% in 54 games last season. The Celtics also roster Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to man the point guard rotation, so Conley is unlikely to match the career-low 18.4 minutes per game he got in Minnesota last season.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN