Is Travis Hunter a Player to Target in Dynasty Leagues?
Travis Hunter continues to work his way back from the LCL tear that ended his rookie season, questions about his usage are not going anywhere. After the Jaguars made him the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, more than 66% of his rookie season snaps came on the offensive side of the ball, with obvious signs of a breakout coming in the Week 7 contest that proved to be his final game of the year, catching eight of 12 targets for 101 yards and his first career touchdown. Heading into his second season, the state of the Jaguars' roster would suggest more of a need for Hunter's service on defense than on offense, and persistent rumors have suggested that he will, in fact, work full time with the defense while mixing in on offense. While Hunter himself has pushed back against this narrative, his dynasty value has taken a serious hit after frequently being selected in the early first round of 2025 rookie drafts. At RotoBaller's WR53, the reality is that Hunter will likely be one of the most frustrating and unpredictable dynasty assets throughout the early stages of his career, but with his cost to acquire depressed so much from even a year ago, he's become a worthwhile trade target. His unique skill set and a Jaguars depth chart that allows for multiple paths to fantasy-relevant injury insurance make Hunter a player whose value could see peaks and valleys not just this season but for the foreseeable future, and the final outing of his rookie season provided enough of a glimpse of his fantasy upside to stay excited about his prospects as an eventual full-time receiver.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller