Davis Riley Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run

Jul 1, 2026, 11:40 AM ET
Davis Riley has struggled for most of the season, missing the cut in nine of 16 events while recording just two top-40 finishes. He now turns to the John Deere Classic, where he missed the cut in his lone appearance in 2024. There is not much going right for Riley at the moment, as he ranks 149th in total strokes gained (-1.368 per round), 154th off the tee (-1.045), and 144th on approach (-0.577). One bright spot has been his putting, where he ranks 23rd on Tour (+0.395), and he also sits sixth in proximity from 100-125 yards (16'10"), an important distance this week at TPC Deere Run. Still, there simply is not enough going well in Riley's game right now to justify rostering him in DFS, even at just $6,200 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour