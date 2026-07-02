LeBron James Gets Free-Agent Call From Nuggets
LeBron James to express interest, according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier that James plans to leave the Lakers after eight seasons, and the 41-year-old still produced 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in his 23rd NBA season. A James-Nikola Jokić pairing would likely boost efficiency and assists while lowering pure usage, with Jamal Murray losing some on-ball volume but gaining cleaner looks. Aaron Gordon would be the likeliest starter squeezed if Denver actually landed James, while Peyton Watson and Cameron Johnson would face tighter forward-minute paths.
Source: Bennett Durando
Source: Bennett Durando