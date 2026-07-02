David Montgomery a Running Back to Target in Zero-RB Builds
David Montgomery projects to lead his team in carries. While he's now three years older than the player who finished that season as the RB13, and he no longer has the benefit of Ben Johnson drawing up plays for him, he still boasts tremendous upside for a player routinely slipping outside the first four rounds of 2026 drafts. While his usage has dipped in recent seasons, his efficiency has not. In his three seasons sharing a backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs, who is now comfortably in the conversation of the best backs in the game, Montgomery averaged .87 fantasy points per touch. In Houston, with one of the league's premier defenses allowing for a baseline of neutral or positive game scripts, the eighth-year veteran could see enormous volume. 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks was inefficient as a rookie after being thrust into lead back duty and figures to settle into a more natural pass-catching role, leaving the former Lion with the lion's share of the carries. At RotoBaller's RB21, Montgomery profiles as one of this year's safest RB2s but also has the upside to anchor a receiver-heavy build in a zero-RB strategy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller