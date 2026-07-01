Jonathan Isaac Signs New Deal With Magic
Jonathan Isaac is signing a new one-year deal to remain with the franchise, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. The sixth-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Isaac has played his entire career in Orlando, despite major injuries and a reduced role in recent seasons. The 28-year-old was waived just ahead of the free agency period with several years remaining on his contract to save the team some money. He'll still receive $8 million worth of guaranteed money on top of his new contract. Isaac averaged just 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10 minutes of game action in 52 appearances last season.
Source: Jason Beede
Source: Jason Beede