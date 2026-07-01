Will Smith Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Will Smith (neck) to be out until after the All-Star break in mid-July, according to Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times. Smith has been on the 10-day injured list since June 11 with inflammation in his neck, and a cortisone injection didn't really help matters. It's been frustrating for the Dodgers and for Smith's fantasy managers, as the Dodgers initially were saying that they didn't even think Smith would land on the IL when his neck injury first popped up. L.A. has the luxury of having a huge lead in the National League West division, so they won't rush any of their injured regulars back before they are ready. Hopefully, the 31-year-old veteran backstop will be ready shortly after the All-Star break. In the meantime, Dalton Rushing will continue to serve as the Dodgers' primary catcher. Smith has been a disappointment in the first half of 2026, slashing .249/.338/.382 with a .720 OPS, six homers, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his 173 at-bats, but he should still be stashed in all fantasy formats as the starting catcher for the best team in baseball when he's healthy.
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Bill Shaikin
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Bill Shaikin