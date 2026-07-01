David Stearns to Live Out his Contract in New York
Carlos Mendoza, owner Steve Cohen said that president of baseball operations David Stearns will live out the remainder of his five-year contract, according to Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Stearns is currently in the middle of his third season, and the Mets are 208-202 in his tenure and headed toward a second straight season without a playoff berth. "We're two and a half years into a contract. Everyone forgets -- does he get any credit for '24? Does that not count? We almost made it to the World Series. And that was just two years ago. It's a mixed record. I'm not gonna say it's going great, but it's too early to really make evaluations. And I feel really strongly that if we're going to burn and churn, that's a terrible place to be. Every time you burn and churn, guess what, the next time, nobody wants to come. Is someone going to put their career in your hands if you're going to be short-term oriented?" Cohen said. The Mets' big offseason acquisitions -- Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Robert Jr. -- have all either underperformed or been injured.
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman