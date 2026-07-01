Jeremy Pena Doing Light Running on Wednesday
Jeremy Pena (calf) was doing some light on-field running at Daikin Park on Wednesday with a trainer, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. The Astros placed Pena on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a strained left calf, but it's obviously not a very serious injury, and the team is hoping that he'll be ready to return when he's eligible to come off the IL. Raynel Delgado is starting at shortstop and batting ninth for Houston on Wednesday against the visiting Minnesota Twins and right-hander Taj Bradley, but Nick Allen and potentially Brice Matthews could also see action at the 6 until Pena makes his way back. Pena, 28, is by no means an elite, high-end option at the shortstop position in fantasy, but he is more than serviceable across most categories and is having a fine season despite a handful of injury issues. Through 183 at-bats in 2026, the Dominican infielder is hitting .295/.356/.443 with a .799 OPS, six homers, 21 RBI, 34 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. Keep him stashed in an IL spot in all leagues.
Source: Houston Chronicle - Matt Kawahara
Source: Houston Chronicle - Matt Kawahara