Javier Assad Struggles in Relief, Still Worth Adding in Deep Leagues?
Javier Assad came out of the bullpen and took a step backward in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the San Diego Padres, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings. All four runs came on eighth-inning homers by Gavin Sheets and Fernando Tatis Jr. The rough appearance raised Assad's season ERA to 4.53, though he still carries a solid 1.12 WHIP through 51 2/3 innings. One bad night should not completely wipe away his recent work. From June 7 through June 24, Assad posted a 1.96 ERA and 0.78 WHIP across 23 innings while making three starts and one long-relief appearance. His role is now the bigger question after coming out of the bullpen in Tuesday's game. Despite the rough performance, Assad has been solid enough this season to be added in 15-team formats. Managers in standard 12-team leagues can wait until Chicago gives him another start and keeps him in the starting rotation.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller