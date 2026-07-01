Royals Transfer Kris Bubic to 60-Day Injured List After Setback
Kris Bubic (elbow, shoulder) to the 60-day injured list after it was announced earlier in the day that he was heading back to KC to be evaluated after being scratched from his scheduled minor-league rehab start. Bubic was initially placed on the 15-day IL on May 15 with soreness in his left elbow before encountering a setback in mid-June due to left-shoulder discomfort. Something else popped up this week, and now Bubic probably won't be an option to rejoin the Royals' starting rotation until August. Given that this is his second setback in his recovery, there's the potential for the 28-year-old southpaw to join fellow lefty Cole Ragans (elbow) in being shut down for the rest of the season. Bubic was a first-time All-Star in 2025 in his sixth year in the league and was 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA (3.72 FIP) and 1.23 WHIP with 51 strikeouts and 26 walks in 50 1/3 innings across his nine starts earlier this year. He's now rostered in under 50% of Yahoo leagues with no timetable for a return in the second half.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals