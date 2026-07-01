Cubs Hope Edward Cabrera Can Throw Bullpens Before All-Star Break
Edward Cabrera (hamstring) is for him to throw off a mound in bullpen sessions before the All-Star break in mid-July, according to Casey Drottar of MLB.com. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list with a moderate strained left hamstring last week. If the 28-year-old resumes throwing bullpen sessions in early July, he'll have a pretty good shot to rejoin Chicago's starting rotation following the break. However, it's unclear if the Cubs will want to send him on a minor-league rehab start before he's reinstated. In his first year on the North Side of Chicago, the Dominican hurler has been extremely volatile for fantasy managers, going 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA (5.07 FIP) and 1.39 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 29 walks in 72 1/3 innings pitched across his 14 starts. Injuries have also been an issue. In his four starts in June, Cabrera really struggled, posting an 8.35 ERA (6.87 FIP) with six homers allowed, 18 strikeouts, and nine walks in 18 1/3 frames. Fantasy managers won't be in a rush to get him back into their starting lineups in the second half.
Source: MLB.com - Casey Drottar
Source: MLB.com - Casey Drottar