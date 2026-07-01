Leo De Vries Putting Tools on Display, Ready for Promotion to Triple-A?
Leo De Vries continues to look plenty comfortable at Double-A Midland. MLB's No. 2 prospect overall is 7-for-23 (.304) over his last five games, including two doubles, a home run, a 2:4 BB:K, and even back-to-back three-steal games. For the season, the switch-hitter is slashing .283/.375/.426 with nine home runs and 28 stolen bases, while posting solid strikeout (20.6 percent) and walk rates (11.3 percent) despite being one of the youngest players at Double-A. A promotion to Triple-A in the coming weeks could be in the offing, and at that point, the toolsy Dominican would be at the doorstep to the majors. At 19 years old, a debut in the big leagues would be quite the feat, but given his talent, it also wouldn't be a surprise, so fantasy managers should keep him on their radar.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com