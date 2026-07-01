Vinnie Pasquantino Hopes to Start Rehab Assignment Before All-Star Break
Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) will continue his rehab in Arizona to start the month of July, but he's hoping to start a minor-league rehab assignment before the mid-July All-Star break, according to MLB.com. Pasquantino suffered a fractured hamate bone in his right hand during an at-bat on June 13 and had surgery the following day. The Royals also placed the Pasquatch on the 10-day injured list on June 14. Barring a setback during his rehab assignment, the left-handed slugger should return to the Royals starting lineup after the All-Star break in mid-July. The 28-year-old former 11th-round selection in 2019 out of Old Dominion University broke out with 32 RBI and 113 RBI in 160 games in 2025 in his fourth year in the big leagues, but before his injury in 2026, he was hitting just .224 (57-for-254) with six homers, 32 RBI, and a career-high 17.5% strikeout rate. Despite Pasquantino's slow start this year, he can provide game-changing power from the left side if he's healthy in the second half, and he's rostered in 64% of Yahoo leagues right now.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com