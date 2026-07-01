Max Muncy Making a Case as a Deep-League Power Add?
Max Muncy has not exactly torn the cover off the ball since returning from a fractured left hand, but he has supplied some useful pop. Over 18 games since June 8, Muncy is 13-for-57 with three home runs and 13 RBI. He now has five homers, 20 RBI, 22 runs, and three steals across 149 at-bats this season. That is not enough to make him a shallow-league priority, especially with a 32.9% strikeout rate and recent work from the seventh spot. Still, Muncy is hitting the ball much harder than he did last season, posting a 48.5% hard-hit rate and 11.3% barrel rate. Yahoo lists him at 7% rostered, and his eligibility at second base, third base, and shortstop makes him easier to fit into a lineup. He is a reasonable add in 15-team formats and someone to monitor for fantasy managers searching for infield help in 12-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller