Collin Sexton Finds New Backup Role With Los Angeles
Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The combo guard has mostly come off the bench for his last two teams, Charlotte and Chicago, and will be the first guard off the bench in Los Angeles as well. It's a role he's thrived in, averaging 15.4 points per game last season while shooting 40.1% from three-point land. The Sexton acquisition is one of a flurry of moves by the Lakers today. The team also traded for center Walker Kessler and signed forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and wing Quentin Grimes.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN