Could Jesus Made Earn an MLB Debut in 2026?
Jesus Made continues to show off the skillset that has made him MLB's top-ranked prospect. The switch-hitter recorded a three-hit game over the weekend and has two steals in his last four contests, bringing his season-long slash line to .281/.355/.441 with seven home runs and 23 steals while competing as one of the youngest players at Double-A. The 6-foot-1 Dominican is also walking at a 10.2 percent rate with a low 15.1 percent strikeout rate, showing he's not overmatched at that level. A test at Triple-A could happen in the second half, and his elite talent could help him earn a late-season debut in the majors despite his age. With above average hit, power, and run tools, fantasy managers would be wise to keep the 19-year-old on their radar in the event of an eventual call-up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com