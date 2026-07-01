Jaxson Hayes Joining the Jazz
Jaxson Hayes is signing a two-year, $12 million contract with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Hayes moves from the Los Angeles Lakers, who just added former Jazz center Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade, to a crowded frontcourt rotation in Utah. Jusuf Nurkic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kyle Filipowski, and Lauri Markkanen are returning, and everyone in that quartet can stretch the floor, something Hayes has not added to his game since entering the NBA. He's strictly a rim-running big that provides depth for the Jazz. Hayes averaged 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game last season.
Source: Tim MacMahon - ESPN
Source: Tim MacMahon - ESPN