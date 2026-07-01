Byron Buxton Still Sidelined With Hip Impingement
Byron Buxton (hip) remains absent from the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the hosting Houston Astros at Daikin Park due to a hip injury, according to MLB.com. Ryan Kreidler is making another start in center field for the Twins and will bat seventh versus Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai. Buxton is officially day-to-day with a right-hip impingement, and his next chance to rejoin the starting nine will come in Friday's series opener in the Bronx against the New York Yankees after the Twins are off on Thursday. The Twins and fantasy managers are definitely keeping their fingers crossed that the 32-year-old two-time All-Star won't need a stint on the injured list at the very end of the first half of the season. Buxton has a long injury history in his 11 years in the majors, but he's stayed healthy in 2026 and has been marvelous with a .268/.325/.573 slash line, .898 OPS, 25 home runs, 43 RBI, 56 runs, and seven steals in 73 games played after clubbing a career-high 35 homers and driving in 83 with 24 steals in 126 games in 2025. Check back on Buxton's status on Friday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com