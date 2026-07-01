Shane Drohan an Emerging Waiver Target in Transition to Starting Role?
Shane Drohan from the bullpen to their starting rotation at the beginning of June after he posted a 2.63 ERA (2.41 FIP) with 28 strikeouts and eight walks in 27 1/3 innings (one start) to begin the 2026 season. Since moving to the rotation on June 1, Drohan has allowed 10 earned runs (3.65 ERA) on 25 hits (three homers) while walking nine and striking out 24 in five starts across 24 2/3 innings pitched. The 27-year-old former fifth-rounder by the Boston Red Sox in 2020 out of Florida State University has recorded one quality start over that span. He hasn't provided much length, which is understandable as he transitions from a reliever to a starter, but he's also allowed three or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts for the Brew Crew. Drohan went 4 1/3 scoreless innings with three walks and five punchouts in 4 1/3 innings on June 24 against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds, and he's scheduled to face them again at home on Wednesday. Against a Reds team that has the fourth-most strikeouts in baseball, Drohan is an interesting deep-league streamer and waiver-wire consideration.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference