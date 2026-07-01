Riley O'Brien Ties NL Lead With 21st Save
Riley O'Brien picked up his 21st save of the season on Tuesday, marking his third save in as many appearances. O'Brien worked a clean inning while allowing one hit to seal the win over the Atlanta Braves. The save tied him for the National League lead as he continues to emerge as one of the premier ninth-inning options in MLB. The 31-year-old now owns a 3.82 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 35 ⅓ innings. After a difficult stretch in early June, O'Brien has put together a strong run of appearances and appears to be regaining his early-season form. He remains a high-end closer option in all fantasy formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com