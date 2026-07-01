Jake Burger Reclaiming Power Form, Maintaining Waiver-Wire Value
Jake Burger has maintained the strong production he found in May, slashing .270/.359/.438 in June while adding four home runs. His season numbers now sit at .253/.316/.438 with a .754 OPS, a significant improvement from his 2025 campaign in his first year with the Rangers. After a dip in power last season, Burger's 14 home runs suggest a return to his expected production, with his pull fly ball rate rising from 13.5 percent in 2025 to 24.1 percent in 2026. The 30-year-old has also improved his plate discipline with an 8.1 BB%. The underlying numbers support continued success, making Burger a strong power target for fantasy managers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com