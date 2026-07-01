Jacob Latz Emerging as Elite Waiver-Wire Relief Option
Jacob Latz continues to deliver elite production out of the bullpen, flying under the radar in most leagues. The 30-year-old has posted a 1.71 ERA and 0.62 WHIP with 18 saves across 33 appearances. His xERA and expected batting average sit at .245 and .182 respectively, both ranking in the 97th percentile across Major League Baseball. The underlying metrics point to a dominant pitch mix, and his season-long consistency has been somewhat overlooked. Latz is still only rostered in 60 percent of leagues and profiles as an elite waiver wire target. Fantasy managers should act quickly to add him before his rostered rate climbs further.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com