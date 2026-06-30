Brenton Doyle Now Dealing With a Groin Injury
Brenton Doyle (groin, oblique) was scheduled to play a full minor-league rehab game in center field for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, but he was scratched from the lineup before first pitch due to groin tightness, according to MLB.com. Doyle has been on the 10-day injured list since May 21 with a left-oblique contusion. The 28-year-old former fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Shepherd University was nearing a return to the big-league roster in early July, but it's now unclear if he'll have a shot to rejoin the Rockies before the mid-July All-Star break. In four rehab games before being scratched on Tuesday, Doyle was 4-for-16 at the plate. It's unclear when Doyle will be ready to return to game action, but it's yet another setback for a declining player that won't be guaranteed regular playing time in Colorado when he's reinstated from the IL. Before his oblique injury, Doyle was slashing just .207/.279/.270 with a homer, four RBI, 21 runs, nine stolen bases, and a 32.8% strikeout rate in 43 games played. He's now only rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com