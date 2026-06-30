Wyatt's 7 fantasy football breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His must-draft players include Caleb Williams, Omarion Hampton, and more.
Fantasy football league winners come in many different shapes and sizes nowadays. They can be a massive draft value relative to their draft position, or they can be a player who puts together a historically dominant season. Both types propel you one step closer to a championship.
Today, we will look at players I believe will outperform their current average draft position, as well as a couple who can produce a dominant, memorable season.
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Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Hypothetically, if we jumped into a time machine and went into the summer of 2027, where are we likely drafting Omarion Hampton? Is it firmly in the first round, or is it just barely inside the Top-20?
Hampton finished as the RB12 in fantasy points per game (15.1) out of running backs who played in at least nine games. The 23-year-old was an RB1 in PPR fantasy points per game despite running behind one of the worst blocking offensive lines. The Chargers ranked 32nd in run blocking (PFF) and 31st in ESPN's Run Block Win Rate.
Omarion Hampton finds the end zone to extend the Chargers lead
LACvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/SR9MHL7Ge9
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025
In 2026, Hampton will be getting back his Pro Bowl tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, along with an improved offensive line. More importantly, he will be the top back for a run-game guru in Mike McDaniel.
McDaniel has produced at a top-5 fantasy running back in each of the last three seasons, with four running backs averaging over 17 fantasy points per game. He also managed to weaponize the running back position in his passing game.
During his tenure in Miami, the position had a target share of at least 20 percent each season, according to CBS Sports. Furthermore, De'Von Achane has seen 85-plus targets, totaled 480-plus receiving yards, and caught at least four receiving touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.
Now, let's shift gears to Hampton’s elite rushing talent. Hampton posted a PFF rushing grade of 84.8, ranking eighth among 55 qualified running backs. Additionally, when Hampton played over 79 percent of the team's snaps, he averaged over 20 PPR fantasy points a game.
McDaniel sees the ceiling Hampton can reach after spending the offseason with him. He told Hampton that he reminds him of Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis.
Hampton is set to sail past his current average draft position in redraft leagues. Hampton’s elite talent in McDaniel’s offense has me aggressively targeting him in the second round of fantasy drafts.
Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
The Madden Curse vs. fantasy football experts…who will win?
There are high expectations for the Bears' offense in Year 2 under Ben Johnson. So far, the fantasy community has been fighting over who will be the biggest fantasy superstar in the offense: Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, or Colston Loveland.
It may be a trick question with the answer being Caleb Williams. If one, two, or all three playmakers break out this season, it means Williams is having a highly productive fantasy season. Somehow, he is quietly flying under the radar and not receiving much fantasy hype.
Williams finished as the QB6 last season while learning a new offense. We could see a huge leap from him in Year 2 with Johnson once he has mastered the system.
NO WAY. CALEB WILLIAMS HEAVES IT ON 4TH DOWN.
LARvsCHI on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/JJymsDhen2
— NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026
When Johnson was the offensive coordinator in Detroit, Jared Goff finished as QB6, QB7, and QB10. Goff is a highly talented quarterback, but he does not possess the playmaking ability that Williams does.
Johnson has been able to get a pocket passer and Williams with training wheels into the top-6 fantasy scoring quarterbacks. With Williams' playmaking ability and the training wheels off, he could push to be a QB1 overall, and we haven’t even touched his rushing upside.
Williams had his breakout season in 2025 despite leaving some meat on the bone in fantasy football. As a rookie, Williams rushed for 489 yards while only totaling 388 yards with three touchdowns last season. A 500-yard season is within reach, which would almost solidify a top-5 season.
Williams produced as the QB6 last season despite falling well short of his ceiling in Johnson’s offense. However, he is currently being drafted as the QB7, which is below his floor. If Williams hits his ceiling in 2026, he will be a dark-horse candidate to finish as the QB1 overall.
Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The McDaniel effect is in full bloom this offseason with another young Charger landing on the list. Everyone excited for Hampton should be equally excited for Ladd McConkey in 2026.
Ladd for the lead!
LACvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/zs5tKcSPR8
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025
McDaniel orchestrated the most explosive passing offenses in the NFL when he first arrived in Miami. His offense had the second-most total yards, the second-most passing yards, and the fourth-most points scored in 2022 and 2023 combined. His offense also led the league in passing yards in that 2023 season.
Tyreek Hill produced his two best statistical seasons in Miami under McDaniel, with two 1,700-plus receiving yards. At the same time, teammate Jaylen Waddle surpassed 900 yards receiving and 100 targets three times. That was all with Tua Tagovailoa conducting the offense.
Now, imagine how creative McDaniel can be when designing his offense with Justin Herbert and his elite arm talent and processing ability running the offense. McConkey will be deployed similarly to Hill and Waddle, but will have one of the league's best quarterbacks throwing him the football.
If Hampton hits his sky-high ceiling that we laid out earlier, it will raise the floor for McConkey's fantasy production. Defenses will sell out to stop Hampton and the run game. As a result, this will open up the play-action game for McConkey to slice up off-balanced defenses.
McConkey finished as the WR12 in PPR formats in 2024, with Greg Roman calling a run-heavy offense. This makes a WR12 finish the floor in McDaniel's explosive offense. I have been actively double-dipping in the Chargers offense so far this season with McConkey and Hampton.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
There is a ton of excitement surrounding the Washington offense heading into the season. Players and coaches have been glowing about David Blough’s offense, with Terry McLaurin being the loudest in his praise.
"Being able to run an in route, and we're clearing out for Cover 2, and I'm wide open and have room for YAC," McLaurin said in an interview with ESPN's John Keim. "Yeah, I'm cheesing right now because I have not had that [opportunity] at a high level really in my career."
McLaurin is set to see a role change that could finally maximize his talent and skill set. Blough’s offense will move McLaurin all over the formation to create mismatches and unlock his slot abilities. Putting McLaurin in motion and lining him up inside will allow him to exploit the middle of the field and avoid opposing defensive backs' double-teams.
Previously, McLaurin was restricted to a static outside role almost exclusively on the left side of the formation. The franchise receiver finished as the WR7 in PPR formats in this role in 2024, despite facing talented corners and bracket coverage at a consistent rate.
Blough has made it clear that the offense is going to be built around McLaurin in an interview with WUSA9’s John Doran.
“This thing's going to be built around how do we get Terry 10 targets a game and get him explosive receptions after explosive receptions to kind of flip the field," Blough said.
The team has backed Blough's comments this offseason because of the lack of big-name free agents on the offensive side of the football. As a result, Washington is trending toward a wide receiver-by-committee approach to fill the No. 2 receiver role in the offense.
McLaurin is currently being drafted as the WR21 in drafts despite having WR1 upside in 2026. With his new role and an influx of heavy volume, McLaurin is looking to set personal records across all his receiving categories.
Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears
The Odunze breakout season was in full effect to start the 2025 season. Odunze was averaging eight targets a game, had five touchdowns, and was averaging 15.5 PPR points per game during the first eight weeks of the season.
Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze!
The second-year QB and WR get the Bears on the board first 🐻
DALvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/seSZG3CItQ
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025
Unfortunately, the full breakout came to a screeching halt after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. Odunze was forced to miss five games but still managed to lead the team in targets (90), 20-plus yard receiving plays (13), and tied for the most receiving touchdowns (six).
In 2026, Odunze is set to become the alpha receiver in the Bears' offense with the departure of DJ Moore this season. Additionally, Odunze should clear 100 targets in an ascending offense with Moore leaving.
If Williams can take the next step, as we mentioned earlier, the Bears could produce the best offense in football. The No. 1 receiver on that offense is currently being drafted as the WR27.
Odunze is a young, talented receiver who will get a bigger role in an offense on the rise. With high volume, Odunze could enter that tier of elite receivers and deliver a WR1 fantasy season at a discounted price.
Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are currently building an All-Star team with hopes of winning the Super Bowl this season. As a result, Blake Corum could be a part of one of the best teams we have seen this generation.
The Rams have acquired All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, future Hall-of-Famer Myles Garrett, and Aaron Donald is flirting with the idea of coming out of retirement.
As the Super Bowl favorite, the Rams are expected to play mostly in run-favorable game scripts to protect leads and rely on their star-studded defense. Additionally, the team will likely implement a similar plan to preserve Kyren Williams for their Super Bowl run.
All signs point to Corum being heavily involved in one of the league's best offenses again in 2026. Corum maximized his opportunities by turning 145 carries into 746 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Blake Corum scores his first career TD
LARvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/szikEo7HN9
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025
Corum became a reliable flex option for fantasy managers by averaging 12.1 PPR points a game from Week 13 on. In that same stretch, Corum was the RB19 and had 12-plus fantasy points in four of six games.
He is currently being drafted as the RB36 so far. He offers solid flex play and dominant RB1 upside if Williams were to miss any stretch. Corum has a high floor and high ceiling heading into 2026, which makes him a priority to draft in the middle rounds.
Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren took the league by storm last season after getting off to a hot start. As a rookie, Warren led the team in targets (112) and was second in receiving yards (817).
Tyler Warren hauls in his first career TD reception! 👏
LVvsIND on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/wu0Yq7F6TD
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025
He was the TE2 in PPR formats through the first 10 weeks of the season before dropping to the TE4 to end the year after battling a toe injury. All roads in Indianapolis this offseason point to a heavier workload for Warren in Year 2.
The team traded away Michael Pittman Jr., who was second on the team in targets with 111 total. Then, No. 1 receiver Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery that could hold him out of football until the start of the regular season.
Lastly, Daniel Jones is still working back to full strength after tearing his Achilles late in the season.
Warren is the last part of the passing game still standing outside of Josh Downs. Collectively, this means Warren will be the focal point of the passing attack, with more targets available in the offense, and Jones will be getting the ball out quickly to his star tight end as he continues to get back to full strength.
Warren is currently the TE4 in drafts and is going more than a round later than the “big three” at the position. The 24-year-old has the talent and the opportunity to be poised for a breakout season and compete as a dark-horse to be the TE1 overall.
Honorable Mentions
- Tyler Shough, QB, NO
- Jadarian Price, RB, SEA
- Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF
- Chig Okonkwo, TE, WSH
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