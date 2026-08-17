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Running Back Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Florio's Mid-and-Late Round League-Winners (2026)

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Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Michael F Florio's favorite breakout RB candidates in the middle and later rounds. His list of deep sleeper running backs to win your 2026 fantasy league.

In This Article hide
Middle Round Running Back Breakout Candidates
Late Round Running Back Breakout Candidates
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Breakouts win leagues. Fantasy football differs from other sports in the sense that a few players really can make-or-break your week and season. It is not like baseball, where you want to build a deep team to compete over a very long season.

In football, the lineup is smaller, and the scoring is more big-play reliant. If you hit on a middle- or late-round pick that breaks out, your team becomes a true contender.

Last year, backs like Travis Etienne Jr., Javonte Williams, Kenny Gainwell, Rico Dowdle, and Quinshon Judkins helped elevate rosters to championship contenders. This year, a new batch of RBs will do the same.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Middle Round Running Back Breakout Candidates

Bhayshul Tuten is a back I am going all in on this season. Tuten is a very talented back, who I believe was drafted to take over in year two. Last season, Tuten had the highest rate of yards after contact of all backs. He also forced missed tackles at the second-highest rate among RBs (31 percent). Lastly, he had the seventh-highest rush success rate among backs (47 percent).

In a small sample size, he showed he can be effective at the goal line. Liam Coen has spoken him up as a short-yardage runner this preseason. He also rated better as a receiver than LeQuint Allen Jr.

Tuten also is extremely fast and showed in the playoffs, on his handful of touches, that he can be a very explosive runner. That home run hitting ability is a big reason why I am expecting him to break out.

That explosiveness gives him a chance to break out, even if the Jags were to mix in the other two backs. However, that is a narrative we have heard with the Jaguars and Coen before.

It was the same with the Jags backfield at this time a year ago, when Coen listed co-starters in the preseason. Etienne saw nearly 300 touches and finished as the RB10 overall. In 2024, when Coen was with the Bucs, Rachaad White was the starter at the start of the season. That year, Bucky Irving blossomed into a league winner.

In 2022, Coen, then with Sean McVay and the Rams, listed co-starters in the preseason. Cam Akers went on to have a career-high in touches and turned into a league winner late in the season. We have seen talent rise to the top in this system. This is an RB system that has consistently produced for fantasy.

Plus, I think the third-down talk is being overblown. Last season, the Jags threw to their RBs 31 times on first down, 35 times on second down, and just 11 times on third down. Allen, who is a great pass blocker, will be on the field largely to block on third downs. Allen literally earned targets at the lowest rate of all backs last year.

I believe the market is misvaluing the third-down role here, and that is preventing Tuten’s ADP from climbing right now. If you want Tuten, enjoy that.

I expect Tuten to lead the Jags in rushing and receiving production, with some involvement near the goal line. It may take a couple of weeks, but I expect Tuten to rise to the top here, and like previous Coen backs, blossom into a league-winner type.

Cam Skattebo is a favorite of mine that I fully expected to be out on due to injury. However, if he falls outside the top 20 RBs, typically in the fifth round, I am in. Skattebo saw elite usage last season. He averaged 22 touches per game as a starter, dominated goal-line usage, and can be used in the passing game. There are not many backs with that kind of role these days.

We saw last season that, when healthy, he has breakout capabilities. He was performing at a top-5 fantasy back level before getting injured. On top of that, Tyrone Tracy Jr is a late-round pick, so you can cover your bases and handcuff Skattebo without having to give up too much draft capital. The upside, at cost, makes Skattebo a risk/reward pick worth taking a shot on.

TreVeyon Henderson is a player I have pounded the table before in the past. I still very much believe in his talent. We saw it on full display last season when given the chance. Last season, he averaged over 20 PPR PPG in games he saw 15-plus touches. He tied the all-time record with four 50-plus-yard TD runs. We know he is extremely explosive and can thrive if given the chance.

Rhamondre Stevenson is still there, which is suppressing Henderson’s ADP. Following a rookie campaign where he eclipsed 1,100 yards and scored 11 TDs, his ADP is cheaper than it was before he ever played an NFL snap. That seems like a buying opportunity to me. Especially since we now have proof of concept that he can perform at a high level when given a chance.

Early reports out of camp indicate that Stevenson is expected to remain heavily utilized in the passing game. That will hold Henderson back. However, Henderson thrived as both a receiver and pass blocker in college. He spoke at the Super Bowl about how that was the biggest learning curve jumping to the NFL. A year-two jump there is possible.

Henderson is being drafted around where he finished last season, as a low-end top-24 RB. I would argue that is much closer to his floor than ceiling. That creates a buying opportunity on a back that, if given a chance, still brings league-winning upside.

Jadarian Price is in a great situation to break out as a rookie. The first-round pick went to Seattle, which ran the ball at the highest rate in the NFL last year. He went to a Seahawks team that lost Kenneth Walker and likely will be without Zach Charbonnet to start the season. Even when Charbonnet returns, Price brings upside as the more explosive runner of the two.

Dating back to 2010, 59 percent of RBs drafted in the first round scored 192 PPR points. To put that into perspective, Kenneth Walker III scored 192 PPR points last year. Price, who was little used in the passing game in college, could reach further heights if he can exceed expectations there. Word out of Seahawks camp has been that he is surprising in that regard.

Jonathon Brooks is gaining a ton of hype and for good reason. I have not been able to quit him since he ran for over 1,100 yards and 10 TDs in just 10 games in his final year of college. Brooks, if he can get back to his pre-injury form, is a special runner who drew very lofty player comps coming out of college.

Originally, we thought Chuba Hubbard, who we did see lose the starting gig in 2025, would begin the year as the starter. The expectation was Brooks could steal the lead gig as the season went on, but Hubbard is now week-to-week with a hamstring injury. The runway for Brooks to be the lead back from the get-go has now opened up.

I originally had Brooks ranked over Hubbard, but after the news, I moved him into the tier with Henderson, Price, and others such as David Montgomery, Judkins, and D'Andre Swift. That may seem high, but the upside is immense with Brooks.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is gaining steam but still very much worth the price in drafts. Bill played well as a rookie, even if he failed to live up to the expectations the fantasy community put on him. He was top 10 in explosive run rate, yards after contact per carry, and missed tackles forced rate.

There are areas he needs to grow, such as his pass blocking and receiving ability. Word out of Commanders camp is he has made strides there. Even if White handles that work, the Commanders are not a typical offense. Jayden Daniels has thrown to RBs at a well below average rate in his career.

With a QB like Daniels, I prefer the better runner, which is Bill. Running in this system, if he sees goal-line work and a slight uptick in pass volume, he brings breakout upside.

 

Late Round Running Back Breakout Candidates

Nicholas Singleton was a prospect I liked a lot during my NFL Draft process. He is a dual-threat type of weapon who reminded me of Tevin Coleman. In four years at Penn State, he went for nearly 4,500 scrimmage yards, 54 TDs, and 102 catches. I think he can contribute in a number of ways at the NFL level, with the only concern being how much of a workload he can handle.

However, he fell into a great situation in Tennessee. Tony Pollard has been fine for the Titans, but he certainly has not been anything more than that. Tyjae Spears has failed to live up to expectations. Plus, both of those are old-regime players. Singleton, who has received strong reviews in camp, likely starts the year behind one or both, but certainly can become a weekly contributor or even steal the gig.

He can easily outlive his ADP if he is given that chance.

MarShawn Lloyd has been more hype than production so far in his career due to injuries. Still, the former third-round pick entered the league with a lot of fanfare after going for over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 10 games at USC. In his final two college seasons, he scored 20 touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs has a potential suspension hanging over his head and has been banged up a little at camp. On top of that, his metrics have trended down as of late. If given the opportunity, Lloyd has breakout potential in a strong Packers offense.

Keaton Mitchell has always been a favorite of mine. Mitchell has flashed before with a high-explosive running style. His biggest sin in Baltimore was playing behind Derrick Henry. Still, he flashed when called upon. He has a 59 percent career success rate as a runner and a 79 percent catch rate.

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel has talked up Mitchell’s receiving ability this offseason, and we have seen it on display in camp. Mitchell is a top handcuff with breakout upside if Hampton misses time. He could carve out a large enough receiving role to have standalone flex value as well.

Jaydon Blue was featured in this article last year. He certainly did not break out, but the potential is still there. Blue is an explosive runner who has the chance to be the passing-down back for the Cowboys. Williams is coming off a career season, but he did start to revert back to his normal form in the second half. Plus, he has never been the face of health.

If Blue was to see passing downs, he could carve out standalone value. If Williams was to miss time, Blue could catapult to RB2 status with higher weekly upside due to his big-play ability.

Jonah Coleman is an NFL-ready back with a ton of college experience. Coleman has the chops to be a three-down back if given the chance. He will start the year behind J.K. Dobbins and likely R.J. Harvey. Dobbins has struggled to stay on the field, though, so an opportunity can clearly emerge.

I am not ready to write off Harvey just yet, but he did struggle running up the middle as a rookie. If Dobbins missed time, we would likely see a committee approach between the two. Passing downs would determine who wins out for fantasy purposes, but whoever won out would bring breakout upside. Harvey just goes too high for me to label him a late-round upside pick. You get the idea though!

The 49ers backup RBs bring breakout upside, given how much of an injury risk Christian McCaffrey is coming off of a 450-touch season. The issue is, we do not have clarity over who exactly will be the backup. Jordan James opened as the favorite, but has dealt with a fractured rib. Third-round pick Kaelon Black is dealing with a groin injury, while Isaac Guerendo recovers from a torn pec.

You will have to monitor this situation throughout draft season, but we have seen many backup RBs succeed in the Kyle Shanahan system. That gives whoever wins the backup gig breakout upside.

Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price, Jonathon Brooks, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Nicholas Singleton, MarShawn Lloyd, Keaton Mitchell, Jaydon Blue, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price, Jonathon Brooks, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Nicholas Singleton, MarShawn Lloyd, Keaton Mitchell, Jaydon Blue, Jonah Coleman:

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Jameson Williams
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Jadarian Price
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Cam Skattebo
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Bucky Irving
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Terry Mclaurin
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Christian Watson
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Parker Washington
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Mike Evans
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Joe Burrow
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Jaylen Waddle
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Davante Adams
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Tyler Warren
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Josh Jacobs
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Drake Maye
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Ladd McConkey
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Carnell Tate
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Rashee Rice
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jeremiyah Love
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Rome Odunze
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Tee Higgins
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Justin Herbert
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Devonta Smith
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Rico Dowdle
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Josh Allen
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Jaylen Warren
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Javonte Williams
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Caleb Williams
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Kyren Williams
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Trevor Lawrence
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Trey McBride
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Sam Laporta
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Bijan Robinson
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De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
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Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
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Blake Corum
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RJ Harvey
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Kyle Monangai
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jordan Mason
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Rachaad White
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Jameson Williams
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Mike Evans
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David Montgomery
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Davante Adams
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Josh Jacobs
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Christian Watson
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Joe Burrow
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Tyler Warren
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Josh Allen
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Tony Pollard
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Chris Olave
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Justin Herbert
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Nico Collins
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Rico Dowdle
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Jaylen Warren
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George Pickens
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Caleb Williams
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Trevor Lawrence
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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Chase Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
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De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
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Ashton Jeanty
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J.K. Dobbins
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RJ Harvey
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Kyle Monangai
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Jordan Mason
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Rachaad White
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Tank Bigsby
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Woody Marks
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Tyler Allgeier
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Drake Maye
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Carnell Tate
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Jalen Hurts
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Joe Burrow
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Quinshon Judkins
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Jayden Daniels
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Justin Herbert
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Parker Washington
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Rico Dowdle
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Christian Watson
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Jaylen Warren
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Bucky Irving
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Caleb Williams
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Jadarian Price
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Trevor Lawrence
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DJ Moore
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Sam Laporta
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David Montgomery
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Jordan Addison
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Dak Prescott
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Lamar Jackson
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Jayden Reed
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Tetairoa McMillan
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DK Metcalf
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Jameson Williams
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Josh Downs
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Cam Skattebo
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J.K. Dobbins
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Terry Mclaurin
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Brock Purdy
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Luther Burden III
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Mike Evans
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Courtland Sutton
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Colston Loveland
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Blake Corum
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D'Andre Swift
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Michael Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
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Jonathon Brooks
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Davante Adams
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Jaxson Dart
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Josh Jacobs
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Emeka Egbuka
TreVeyon Henderson
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Matthew Stafford
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Garrett Wilson
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Quentin Johnston
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Ladd McConkey
TreVeyon Henderson
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RJ Harvey
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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Saquon Barkley
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Chase Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
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De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
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Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
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Omarion Hampton
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Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
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Javonte Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
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Breece Hall
TreVeyon Henderson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
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Jeremiyah Love
TreVeyon Henderson
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Kyle Monangai
TreVeyon Henderson
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Kenneth Gainwell
TreVeyon Henderson
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Chuba Hubbard
TreVeyon Henderson
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Jordan Mason
TreVeyon Henderson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
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Rachaad White
TreVeyon Henderson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jayden Daniels
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Drake Maye
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Parker Washington
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Bucky Irving
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Purdy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bo Nix
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dak Prescott
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Caleb Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Justin Herbert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyler Murray
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Drake Maye
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Alec Pierce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jonathon Brooks
vs
George Kittle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mark Andrews
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Joe Burrow
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathon Brooks
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alec Pierce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mark Andrews
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jared Goff
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Makai Lemon
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
KC Concepcion
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bo Nix
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malik Willis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DK Metcalf
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Reed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Breece Hall
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
David Montgomery
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bucky Irving
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Warren
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Michael Mayer
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Christian Kirk
Nicholas Singleton
vs
David Njoku
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Antonio Williams
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Ty Johnson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kalif Raymond
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Evan Engram
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jack Bech
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jahan Dotson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Chimere Dike
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Chris Brooks
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Demond Claiborne
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Darren Waller
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Ted Hurst
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Darius Slayton
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Deshaun Watson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Geno Smith
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kimani Vidal
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tyler Loop
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tory Horton
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Darnell Mooney
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Darnell Washington
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Malachi Fields
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Dawson Knox
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Justice Hill
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Joshua Palmer
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Mack Hollins
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Charlie Kolar
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Braelon Allen
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Marquise Brown
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kaelon Black
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jake Bates
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Malik Washington
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Greg Dortch
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Emmett Johnson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Nicholas Singleton
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Troy Franklin
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Chris Boswell
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kaytron Allen
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Gunnar Helm
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Will Reichard
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jordan James
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Treylon Burks
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Cooper Kupp
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Harrison Butker
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Xavier Legette
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Nicholas Singleton
vs
James Cook III
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Chase Brown
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Nicholas Singleton
vs
De'Von Achane
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Derrick Henry
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Omarion Hampton
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Kyren Williams
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Javonte Williams
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Breece Hall
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Josh Jacobs
Nicholas Singleton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Nicholas Singleton
vs
David Montgomery
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Bucky Irving
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Tony Pollard
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Nicholas Singleton
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Ward
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bryce Young
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seattle Seahawks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Houston Texans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Los Angeles Rams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
T.J. Hockenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jauan Jennings
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Hunter Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Nailor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terrance Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ryan Flournoy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Calvin Ridley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Little
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Denzel Boston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Denver Broncos
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
C.J. Stroud
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brandon Aubrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaydon Blue
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Bigsby
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonah Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Juwan Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Bryant
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Daniel Jones
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jason Myers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Alvin Kamara
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashid Shaheed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cameron Dicker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Darnold
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Adonai Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaiah Likely
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sean Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Shough
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Sampson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ray Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Higgins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Hunter
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Romeo Doubs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashod Bateman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Devaughn Vele
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Breece Hall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jayden Higgins
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Keaton Mitchell
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Rachaad White
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Malik Willis
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyler Shough
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Travis Kelce
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keaton Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Sam Darnold
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Makai Lemon
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jalen McMillan
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Daniel Jones
Keaton Mitchell
vs
George Kittle
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Alec Pierce
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Matthew Golden
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jordan Love
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
C.J. Stroud
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kyler Murray
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Denzel Boston
Keaton Mitchell
vs
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Baker Mayfield
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vs
Jauan Jennings
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vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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vs
Tyler Allgeier
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vs
Kenneth Gainwell
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Keaton Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
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vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
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vs
Stefon Diggs
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
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vs
Jared Goff
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vs
Cam Ward
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Bijan Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Keaton Mitchell
vs
James Cook III
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Saquon Barkley
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chase Brown
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Keaton Mitchell
vs
De'Von Achane
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Derrick Henry
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kyren Williams
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Javonte Williams
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Breece Hall
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Josh Jacobs
Keaton Mitchell
vs
D'Andre Swift
Keaton Mitchell
vs
David Montgomery
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Bucky Irving
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tony Pollard
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaydon Blue
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaydon Blue
vs
Denver Broncos
Jaydon Blue
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaydon Blue
vs
Cam Little
Jaydon Blue
vs
Pat Bryant
Jaydon Blue
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jason Myers
Jaydon Blue
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaydon Blue
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jaydon Blue
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaydon Blue
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jaydon Blue
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Sean Tucker
Jaydon Blue
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tre Harris
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaydon Blue
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jaydon Blue
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jaydon Blue
vs
Bryce Young
Jaydon Blue
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaydon Blue
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaydon Blue
vs
Ray Davis
Jaydon Blue
vs
Cam Ward
Jaydon Blue
vs
Travis Hunter
Jaydon Blue
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jaydon Blue
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaydon Blue
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaydon Blue
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaydon Blue
vs
Houston Texans
Jaydon Blue
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaydon Blue
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jaydon Blue
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaydon Blue
vs
Hunter Henry
Jaydon Blue
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jaydon Blue
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaydon Blue
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jaydon Blue
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jaydon Blue
vs
Woody Marks
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jaydon Blue
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaydon Blue
vs
Cade Otton
Jaydon Blue
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jaydon Blue
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jaydon Blue
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jaydon Blue
vs
Germie Bernard
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaydon Blue
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jaydon Blue
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jaydon Blue
vs
Brenton Strange
Jaydon Blue
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaydon Blue
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaydon Blue
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaydon Blue
vs
James Cook III
Jaydon Blue
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaydon Blue
vs
Chase Brown
Jaydon Blue
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaydon Blue
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaydon Blue
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaydon Blue
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaydon Blue
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaydon Blue
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaydon Blue
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaydon Blue
vs
Breece Hall
Jaydon Blue
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaydon Blue
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaydon Blue
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaydon Blue
vs
David Montgomery
Jaydon Blue
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaydon Blue
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaydon Blue
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaydon Blue
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaydon Blue
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denver Broncos
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
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Cam Little
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
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Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jonah Coleman
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Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bryce Young
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Ward
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Houston Texans
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Rodgers
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vs
Jalen Nailor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jerry Jeudy
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vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jonah Coleman
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
vs
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Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Warren

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Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

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MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
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Paul Skenes

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Jonathon Brooks

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Ryan Blaney

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Joey Logano

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Kyle Busch

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CJ Abrams

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