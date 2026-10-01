2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Kickers

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 4 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.
Kickers remain an ignored but important position in fantasy football, and they can and will make the difference between winning and losing your matchups. That said, let's take a look at these updated Week 4 fantasy football kicker rankings to see where key players such as Jason Myers, Chris Boswell, Trey Smack, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, and Matt Gay stand for the fourth week of the 2026 NFL season.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Tyler Loop
|K
|1
|3
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|4
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|2
|5
|Harrison Butker
|K
|2
|6
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|2
|7
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|8
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|9
|Jason Myers
|K
|2
|10
|Will Reichard
|K
|3
|11
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|3
|12
|Chris Boswell
|K
|3
|13
|Trey Smack
|K
|3
|14
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|15
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|4
|16
|Tyler Bass
|K
|4
|17
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|4
|18
|Chad Ryland
|K
|4
|19
|Matt Gay
|K
|4
|20
|Nick Folk
|K
|4
|21
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|5
|22
|Cairo Santos
|K
|5
|23
|Jason Sanders
|K
|5
|24
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|5
|25
|Drew Stevens
|K
|5
|26
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|27
|Andy Borregales
|K
|6
|28
|Wil Lutz
|K
|6
|29
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|6
|30
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|31
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|6
|32
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was busy in Week 3, drilling all three of his extra-point tries and all three of his field goal attempts in a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a surprising breakout for Boswell, who had limited opportunities amid Pittsburgh's offensive struggles through the first two weeks. While it's difficult to project the Steelers to score consistently on a weekly basis, fantasy managers should feel fairly confident deploying Boswell against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
Through the first three weeks, Cleveland has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. That makes sense considering the Browns have surrendered just four red-zone touchdowns despite allowing over 340 yards of offense per contest. In what projects to be a low-scoring affair, Boswell could very well lead the way for the Steelers on Thursday night, making him a top-12 option at the position for fantasy purposes.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jason Myers, Chris Boswell, Trey Smack, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Jason Myers, Chris Boswell, Trey Smack, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, Matt Gay:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.