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2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Kickers

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Will Reichard - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 4 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kickers remain an ignored but important position in fantasy football, and they can and will make the difference between winning and losing your matchups. That said, let's take a look at these updated Week 4 fantasy football kicker rankings to see where key players such as Jason Myers, Chris Boswell, Trey Smack, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, and Matt Gay stand for the fourth week of the 2026 NFL season.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Tyler Loop K
1 3 Evan McPherson K
2 4 Spencer Shrader K
2 5 Harrison Butker K
2 6 Eddy Pineiro K
2 7 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 8 Cam Little K
2 9 Jason Myers K
2 10 Will Reichard K
3 11 Ryan Fitzgerald K
3 12 Chris Boswell K
3 13 Trey Smack K
3 14 Jake Bates K
3 15 Harrison Mevis K
4 16 Tyler Bass K
4 17 Daniel Carlson K
4 18 Chad Ryland K
4 19 Matt Gay K
4 20 Nick Folk K
4 21 Chase McLaughlin K
5 22 Cairo Santos K
5 23 Jason Sanders K
5 24 Cameron Dicker K
5 25 Drew Stevens K
5 26 Jake Elliott K
6 27 Andy Borregales K
6 28 Wil Lutz K
6 29 Dominic Zvada K
6 30 Joey Slye K
6 31 Andre Szmyt K
6 32 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was busy in Week 3, drilling all three of his extra-point tries and all three of his field goal attempts in a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a surprising breakout for Boswell, who had limited opportunities amid Pittsburgh's offensive struggles through the first two weeks. While it's difficult to project the Steelers to score consistently on a weekly basis, fantasy managers should feel fairly confident deploying Boswell against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Through the first three weeks, Cleveland has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. That makes sense considering the Browns have surrendered just four red-zone touchdowns despite allowing over 340 yards of offense per contest. In what projects to be a low-scoring affair, Boswell could very well lead the way for the Steelers on Thursday night, making him a top-12 option at the position for fantasy purposes.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jason Myers, Chris Boswell, Trey Smack, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, Matt Gay. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Jason Myers, Chris Boswell, Trey Smack, Jake Bates, Tyler Bass, Chad Ryland, Matt Gay:

Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Myers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jason Myers
vs
Chad Ryland
Jason Myers
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Myers
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Myers
vs
Jason Sanders
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Drew Stevens
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Myers
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Myers
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Myers
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Mevis
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Bass
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Cam Little
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Cameron Dicker
Trey Smack
vs
Drew Stevens
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Bates
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Bates
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Chad Ryland
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Bates
vs
Jake Elliott
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Bates
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Bass
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Bass
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Bass
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Bass
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Bass
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Bass
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Bass
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Bass
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Bass
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Bass
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Bass
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Bass
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Bass
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Bass
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Bass
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Bass
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Bass
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Bass
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Bass
vs
Tyler Loop
Tyler Bass
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Bass
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Bass
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Bass
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Bass
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Bass
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chad Ryland
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chad Ryland
vs
Matt Gay
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Bass
Chad Ryland
vs
Nick Folk
Chad Ryland
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chad Ryland
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Bates
Chad Ryland
vs
Cairo Santos
Chad Ryland
vs
Trey Smack
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Sanders
Chad Ryland
vs
Chris Boswell
Chad Ryland
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chad Ryland
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chad Ryland
vs
Drew Stevens
Chad Ryland
vs
Will Reichard
Chad Ryland
vs
Jake Elliott
Chad Ryland
vs
Jason Myers
Chad Ryland
vs
Andy Borregales
Chad Ryland
vs
Cam Little
Chad Ryland
vs
Wil Lutz
Chad Ryland
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chad Ryland
vs
Tyler Loop
Chad Ryland
vs
Evan McPherson
Chad Ryland
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chad Ryland
vs
Harrison Butker
Chad Ryland
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chad Ryland
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chad Ryland
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Daniel Carlson
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Bass
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Mevis
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Sanders
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Bates
Matt Gay
vs
Cameron Dicker
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Drew Stevens
Matt Gay
vs
Chris Boswell
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Will Reichard
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Loop
Matt Gay
vs
Evan McPherson
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Cam Little

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

NFL Betting Picks for Novig: Week 4
Updated Week 4 RB Rankings
Updated Week 4 WR Rankings
Steelers vs. Browns TNF: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


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Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
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Ready to Go Against Avalanche
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Cleared to Play Wednesday
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Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
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Could Return to Practice Later This Week
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Misses Practice on Wednesday
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