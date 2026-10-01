2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Running Backs

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 4 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.
The injury bug has hit the running back spot, meaning many fantasy managers will be forced to pivot to deeper options. If you're in that boat, we're here to assist with our Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Where do trending names such as Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, Tony Pollard, and Aaron Jones Sr. stand for Week 4? See below to find out.
Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|1
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|James Cook III
|RB
|11
|2
|8
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|15
|3
|11
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|17
|3
|12
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|20
|3
|13
|Chase Brown
|RB
|24
|3
|14
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|25
|3
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|27
|3
|16
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|30
|3
|17
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|31
|4
|18
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|32
|4
|19
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|33
|4
|20
|David Montgomery
|RB
|35
|4
|21
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|37
|4
|22
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|48
|5
|23
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|50
|5
|24
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|51
|5
|25
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|53
|5
|26
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|55
|5
|27
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|65
|5
|28
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|70
|5
|29
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|73
|5
|30
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|75
|5
|31
|Woody Marks
|RB
|77
|5
|32
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|78
|5
|33
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|87
|5
|34
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|97
|5
|35
|Rachaad White
|RB
|98
|6
|36
|Blake Corum
|RB
|100
|6
|37
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|103
|6
|38
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|110
|6
|39
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|113
|6
|40
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|119
|6
|41
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|125
|6
|42
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|126
|6
|43
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|127
|6
|44
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|128
|6
|45
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|137
|7
|46
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|141
|7
|47
|Najee Harris
|RB
|150
|7
|48
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|153
|7
|49
|Justice Hill
|RB
|154
|7
|50
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|156
|7
|51
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|162
|7
|52
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|163
|7
|53
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|165
|7
|54
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|170
|7
|55
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|172
|7
|56
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|174
|7
|57
|George Holani
|RB
|176
|7
|58
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|178
|7
|59
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|182
|7
|60
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|183
|8
|61
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|185
|8
|62
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|189
|8
|63
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|196
|8
|64
|Ray Davis
|RB
|200
|8
|65
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|206
|8
|66
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|208
|8
|67
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|209
|8
|68
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|213
|8
|69
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|224
|8
|70
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|226
|8
|71
|Will Shipley
|RB
|231
|8
|72
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|238
|8
|73
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|239
|8
|74
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|256
|8
|75
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|260
|9
|76
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|262
|9
|77
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|263
|9
|78
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|267
|9
|79
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|270
|9
|80
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|290
|9
|81
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|293
|9
|82
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|297
|9
|83
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|304
|9
|84
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|305
|9
|85
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|307
|9
|86
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|308
Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) is not practicing on Thursday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. The Commanders are preparing for their game in London against the Colts on Sunday, but it isn't certain if White will be a part of the game plan.
The veteran running back sustained the injury last week against the Seahawks but was able to return to the game in the second half. He finished the game with eight carries for 35 yards and a six-yard touchdown catch, showing a solid connection with backup QB Marcus Mariota. White could return to practice Friday and still play on Sunday, but if he isn't able to work through the issue in time, Jacory Croskey-Merritt would likely get more playing time in passing situations, with Kaytron Allen possibly mixing in as well.
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his left foot when the locker room was open to reporters, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. Mitchell initially wasn't on the injury report, but was later added as being limited due to an ankle issue.
Mitchell said he was "OK" according to Rhim, so there is still a chance he is able to play this weekend when the Chargers take on the Seahawks. Mitchell is getting some deserved attention after a strong showing in Week 3 against the Bills, when he scored the team's only touchdown, racked up 52 yards on eight carries, and hauled in all three of his targets for a loss of five yards. Mitchell will be a deep-league FLEX option if he's healthy for Week 4, while Kimani Vidal would be worth a look if Mitchell's injury ends up costing him a game.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift continues to exceed expectations in his age-27 season. The veteran running back logged a season-high 22 touches last week, and he's now averaging 20.7 touches per game this year. Not only is he handling a large workload, but he has also been quite productive.
Swift ranks as the overall RB7 in PPR leagues this year with 253 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He has been able to fend off any sort of competition from Kyle Monangai, who has 10 carries in all three games this year but has handled a moderately low snap share while having a smaller role in the receiving game. It was especially encouraging to see Swift have such a productive game in Week 3, despite Caleb Williams (hamstring) being sidelined. Regardless of who quarterbacks the Bears in Week 4 and beyond, Swift should remain a high-end RB2 in fantasy football.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
After playing more of a modest role in his first two NFL games, Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love introduced himself as a lead running back in a 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Love started the game and played 55 out of 86 total offensive snaps (64%). He earned 21 carries for 90 yards (4.3 yards per carry) on the ground, while making his presence felt through the air with five receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, 48 of Love's 90 yards came after contact.
The No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was clearly above veteran Tyler Allgeier in the pecking order in Week 3, which was not the case during the first two weeks. Arizona drafted Love early to be its workhorse back, and he now seems to be taking that role over. In total, through three games, Love has carried the ball 41 times for 160 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 10 receptions for 44 yards and an additional score. He has a Week 4 matchup against a New York Giants defense that is allowing 104.3 rushing yards per game. Love enters the week as RotoBaller's No. 8 running back.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, Tony Pollard, Aaron Jones Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, Tony Pollard, Aaron Jones Sr.:
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