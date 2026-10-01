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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 4 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Chuba Hubbard - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 4 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 4.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The injury bug has hit the running back spot, meaning many fantasy managers will be forced to pivot to deeper options. If you're in that boat, we're here to assist with our Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Where do trending names such as Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, Tony Pollard, and Aaron Jones Sr. stand for Week 4? See below to find out.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 3
1 4 Jonathan Taylor RB 5
1 5 Derrick Henry RB 6
1 6 Christian McCaffrey RB 8
2 7 James Cook III RB 11
2 8 Jeremiyah Love RB 13
2 9 Chuba Hubbard RB 14
3 10 Kyren Williams RB 15
3 11 Jaylen Warren RB 17
3 12 Ashton Jeanty RB 20
3 13 Chase Brown RB 24
3 14 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 25
3 15 D'Andre Swift RB 27
3 16 Saquon Barkley RB 30
3 17 Bhayshul Tuten RB 31
4 18 Javonte Williams RB 32
4 19 Bucky Irving RB 33
4 20 David Montgomery RB 35
4 21 Cam Skattebo RB 37
4 22 Braelon Allen RB 48
5 23 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 50
5 24 TreVeyon Henderson RB 51
5 25 Omarion Hampton RB 53
5 26 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 55
5 27 Alvin Kamara RB 65
5 28 RJ Harvey RB 70
5 29 Quinshon Judkins RB 73
5 30 J.K. Dobbins RB 75
5 31 Woody Marks RB 77
5 32 Jadarian Price RB 78
5 33 Tony Pollard RB 87
5 34 Kyle Monangai RB 97
5 35 Rachaad White RB 98
6 36 Blake Corum RB 100
6 37 Ollie Gordon II RB 103
6 38 Kendre Miller RB 110
6 39 Tyler Allgeier RB 113
6 40 Emanuel Wilson RB 119
6 41 Emmett Johnson RB 125
6 42 Mike Washington Jr. RB 126
6 43 Keaton Mitchell RB 127
6 44 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 128
6 45 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 137
7 46 Kaleb Johnson RB 141
7 47 Najee Harris RB 150
7 48 Kaelon Black RB 153
7 49 Justice Hill RB 154
7 50 Kenneth Gainwell RB 156
7 51 Tyjae Spears RB 162
7 52 MarShawn Lloyd RB 163
7 53 Isaiah Davis RB 165
7 54 Jaylen Wright RB 170
7 55 Samaje Perine RB 172
7 56 Raheim Sanders RB 174
7 57 George Holani RB 176
7 58 DeeJay Dallas RB 178
7 59 Chris Brooks RB 182
7 60 Tank Bigsby RB 183
8 61 A.J. Dillon RB 185
8 62 Ty Johnson RB 189
8 63 Demond Claiborne RB 196
8 64 Ray Davis RB 200
8 65 CJ Donaldson RB 206
8 66 Tyler Goodson RB 208
8 67 Tyler Badie RB 209
8 68 Ameer Abdullah RB 213
8 69 Seth McGowan RB 224
8 70 Kyle Juszczyk RB 226
8 71 Will Shipley RB 231
8 72 Hunter Luepke RB 238
8 73 Alec Ingold RB 239
8 74 Kaytron Allen RB 256
8 75 Lew Nichols RB 260
9 76 Sione Vaki RB 262
9 77 Kimani Vidal RB 263
9 78 Nicholas Singleton RB 267
9 79 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 270
9 80 Sean Tucker RB 290
9 81 Jacob Saylors RB 293
9 82 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 297
9 83 Brashard Smith RB 304
9 84 Tahj Brooks RB 305
9 85 Corey Kiner RB 307
9 86 Dylan Laube RB 308

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) is not practicing on Thursday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. The Commanders are preparing for their game in London against the Colts on Sunday, but it isn't certain if White will be a part of the game plan.

The veteran running back sustained the injury last week against the Seahawks but was able to return to the game in the second half. He finished the game with eight carries for 35 yards and a six-yard touchdown catch, showing a solid connection with backup QB Marcus Mariota. White could return to practice Friday and still play on Sunday, but if he isn't able to work through the issue in time, Jacory Croskey-Merritt would likely get more playing time in passing situations, with Kaytron Allen possibly mixing in as well.

Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his left foot when the locker room was open to reporters, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. Mitchell initially wasn't on the injury report, but was later added as being limited due to an ankle issue.

Mitchell said he was "OK" according to Rhim, so there is still a chance he is able to play this weekend when the Chargers take on the Seahawks. Mitchell is getting some deserved attention after a strong showing in Week 3 against the Bills, when he scored the team's only touchdown, racked up 52 yards on eight carries, and hauled in all three of his targets for a loss of five yards. Mitchell will be a deep-league FLEX option if he's healthy for Week 4, while Kimani Vidal would be worth a look if Mitchell's injury ends up costing him a game.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift continues to exceed expectations in his age-27 season. The veteran running back logged a season-high 22 touches last week, and he's now averaging 20.7 touches per game this year. Not only is he handling a large workload, but he has also been quite productive.

Swift ranks as the overall RB7 in PPR leagues this year with 253 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He has been able to fend off any sort of competition from Kyle Monangai, who has 10 carries in all three games this year but has handled a moderately low snap share while having a smaller role in the receiving game. It was especially encouraging to see Swift have such a productive game in Week 3, despite Caleb Williams (hamstring) being sidelined. Regardless of who quarterbacks the Bears in Week 4 and beyond, Swift should remain a high-end RB2 in fantasy football.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

After playing more of a modest role in his first two NFL games, Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love introduced himself as a lead running back in a 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Love started the game and played 55 out of 86 total offensive snaps (64%). He earned 21 carries for 90 yards (4.3 yards per carry) on the ground, while making his presence felt through the air with five receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, 48 of Love's 90 yards came after contact.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was clearly above veteran Tyler Allgeier in the pecking order in Week 3, which was not the case during the first two weeks. Arizona drafted Love early to be its workhorse back, and he now seems to be taking that role over. In total, through three games, Love has carried the ball 41 times for 160 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 10 receptions for 44 yards and an additional score. He has a Week 4 matchup against a New York Giants defense that is allowing 104.3 rushing yards per game. Love enters the week as RotoBaller's No. 8 running back.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, Tony Pollard, Aaron Jones Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, Tony Pollard, Aaron Jones Sr.:

Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KC Concepcion
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brenton Strange
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Hunter Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mack Hollins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rachaad White
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Bell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jake Ferguson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Pat Bryant
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Darren Waller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mark Andrews
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Braelon Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Braelon Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Chase Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Jadarian Price
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Monangai
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Puka Nacua
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
CeeDee Lamb
David Montgomery
vs
Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Coker
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Kendre Miller
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Emmett Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sam Laporta
Alvin Kamara
vs
Luther Burden III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Evans
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jameson Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Nabers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jadarian Price
Alvin Kamara
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
DK Metcalf
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
DJ Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Coker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
vs
Michael Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Kittle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Braelon Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Kelce
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Downs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Addison
Omarion Hampton
vs
DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jalen Coker
Omarion Hampton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Matthew Golden
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
vs
Sam Laporta
Omarion Hampton
vs
Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Evans
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jadarian Price
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Jameson Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Nabers
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Adonai Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tony Pollard
vs
Darren Waller
Tony Pollard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Brenton Strange
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Mack Hollins
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Drake London
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Designated to Return, Will Practice on Thursday
CFB

NC State Vander Ploog Still Out For Week 5
CFB

Louisville Running Back Keyjuan Brown Probable For Week 5
CFB

Mario Craver Questionable For Week 5
CFB

Vandy Quarterback Jared Curtis Listed As Questionable
CFB

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell Listed As Probable
Cale Makar

Makes History With Multi-Point Performance
CFB

Tennessee Left Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Ruled Out For Season
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Jamal Rule Listed As Doubtful
Arturs Silovs

Frustrates Flyers With 19-Save Shutout
Miles McBride

Wants to Stay in New York
CFB

Indiana Running Back Turbo Richard Listed As Probable
Mathew Barzal

Could Resume Skating This Weekend
Ryan Nembhard

Agrees to Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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