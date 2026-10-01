Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 4 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 4 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We used weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical
Below, we'll see the WR/CB matchups for Week 4 sorted alphabetically. We also have players marked differently to indicate a new player (red-shaded cell), an injured player (red text), and slot coverage (bold text) to monitor. Rookies will have a yellow-shaded cell.
I also noted the magenta colored text as players whom the teams list as safeties, but they tend to cover receivers in the slot. That seems to be a recent trend: safeties have been covering the slot if teams don't prefer another corner, whether it be based on size or coverage skills.
We added additional team-level metrics to the formula to account for team context. The red numbers indicate a more challenging matchup for the receiver, and the green numbers indicate a favorable matchup (or the defender allows a high rate on the given metric). These charts will be updated throughout the week after injury news.
A reminder that I include potential backups for injured players on defense and offense, which is why you might see two of each player. The key cornerback moves involve Panthers' Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, plus Joey Porter Jr. being traded to the Cowboys.
The visual below shows offenses from the Arizona Cardinals to the Cleveland Browns.
- Jalen Ramsey is dealing with a broken wrist. If Ramsey misses, Brandin Echols will cover the slot against KC Concepcion.
The visual below shows offenses from the Dallas Cowboys to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- The Steelers traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys on Wednesday night. We're projecting Porter to play on the outside, taking reps from DaRon Bland.
- Nico Collins logged a limited practice on Wednesday. So we moved Collins onto the sheet and shifted Xavier Hutchinson into the power slot role, with Hutchinson running routes in the slot 47.9% of the time.
The visual below shows offenses from the Los Angeles Rams to the New York Giants.
The visual below shows the New York Jets to the Washington Commanders.
- Garrett Wilson was cleared of a possible concussion after the game.
- We're monitoring Adonai Mitchell's finger injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday.
- Mike Evans has a rib injury and didn't practice on Wednesday. The 49ers have been eating into their depth, possibly relying on Jacob Cowing and KhaDarel Hodge on the outside.
Best Projected Week 4 WR/CB Matchups
Worst Projected Week 4 WR/CB Matchups
Week 4 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Josh Downs vs. Mike Sainristil
Keenan Allen vs. Rasul Douglas
With Alec Pierce on injured reserve, the Colts have relied on Allen. He has a team-high 27% target per route rate, tying him with Josh Downs. Allen ran most of his routes out wide (64.4%) and produced 1.37 yards per route run this season. Meanwhile, Downs runs more routes (83.3%), garners a high 27% target rate, and generates 2.07 yards per route run.
The Commanders' defense uses two-high looks at the 7th-highest rate and allows the 4th-most fantasy points per dropback over the past two seasons. Downs garners a 24% target rate and produces 1.71 yards per route run against two-high looks since 2025. Allen has similar numbers to Downs, with a 26% target rate and 1.75 yards per route run against two-high coverages, as seen below.
The Commanders' defense blitzes opposing quarterbacks at the 2nd-highest rate (45.7%), behind the Vikings (64.2%). However, the Commanders rank middle of the pack in pressure rate (39.7%, No. 17) while blitzing often. Against the blitz, Daniel Jones averages 7.81 adjusted net yards per attempt (83rd percentile), a -5.3% completion percentage over expectation (CPOE, 14th percentile), and a 54.9% accurate throw rate (58th percentile).
The Commanders allow the 4th-most receiving fantasy points to outside receivers and the 4th-most to the slot since 2025. That should bode well for Downs and Allen. Downs projects to face Mike Sainristil, who has been covering the slot more often. Among qualified slot defensive backs, Sainristil allows the 9th-highest passer rating yet the 41st-most slot yards per coverage snap out of 56 players.
Meanwhile, Allen faces Rasul Douglas on the outside. Douglas has allowed a 0.322 EPA per target (41st percentile) and 1.69 fantasy points per target (46th percentile) this season with the Commanders. The Colts-Commanders game projects for a 47.5 over/under, tied for the 5th-highest total in Week 4.
Start Downs and stream Allen in deeper formats.
Luther Burden III vs. Azareye'h Thomas
Kalif Raymond vs. Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Though Kalif Raymond has been leading the Bears with 15.5 PPR/G, Burden has a team-high 32.8% first-read target share. Burden has a 69.6% route percentage, indicating he is on the field more often. The Bears have been mixing in Burden in the slot (55%) and out wide (45%). That's similar to Raymond, who is out wide (56%) and in the slot (44%) relatively evenly.
The Jets' defense allows the 25th-most fantasy points outside and 13th-most in the slot, so we should expect Raymond and Burden to continue thriving in their roles. The Jets use man coverage at the 5th-highest rate and allow the 3rd-most fantasy points per dropback over the past two seasons. They've also been shredded in zone coverage, allowing the 4th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Burden crushes man coverage (2.57) and zone (2.68) in yards per route run since 2025. Raymond has sneakily been productive against man coverage, with 2.76 yards per route run. He has a decent 1.64 yards per route run against zone coverage over the past two seasons. Burden and Raymond should be solid Week 4 options.
Furthermore, the Jets allow the 2nd-most fantasy points per dropback when using single-high looks (No. 23). Similarly, Burden leads the team with a 29% target rate and 3.38 yards per route run against single-high coverage since 2025. Rome Odunze (24%), Colston Loveland (23%), and Raymond (20%) have a target rate of 20% or higher.
That same trio has been productive against single-high looks in yards per route run, with Raymond (2.31), Loveland (1.99), and Odunze (1.83) trailing Burden. If Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent can keep the Bears' offense moving, it will help keep their passing game afloat.
Rashee Rice vs. Taron Johnson
Among the Chiefs' pass catchers (WR/TE) running over 50% of the routes, Rice's 2.35 yards per route run trails Travis Kelce (2.96) this season. Rice garners a 20% target rate behind Kelce (23%). That said, the Chiefs have been deploying Rice out wide (55.6%) and in the slot (44.4%) this season.
Rice faces a Raiders defense that uses zone coverage most often and allows the 16th-most fantasy points per dropback since 2025. Rice thrives against zone coverage. That's evident in Rice's 29% target rate and 3.02 yards per route run against zone coverage since 2025, as seen below. Meanwhile, Kelce has a 21% target rate and 2.16 yards per route over the past two seasons.
Rice projects to face Taron Johnson, the Raiders' primary slot coverage player. Johnson allows the 35th-highest passer rate and the 33rd-most yards per slot coverage snap this season. He has been underrated on the Raiders' pass defense, though they allow the 7th-most receiving fantasy points to the slot.
The challenge might be passing volume, since the Chiefs rank 18th in pass rate and 14th in seconds per snap during neutral game scripts. They have a balanced offense, with Kenneth Walker. However, Rice's targets hit a season high (56.3%) in Week 3, with a 4.89 yards per route run and a season-high 38.9% first-read target share.
Rice went from a risky WR3 to a solid WR2 based on his usage trends, especially against a zone-heavy defense, where he thrives.
Stefon Diggs vs. Justin Walley
Diggs leads the Commanders with 13.6 expected fantasy points per game, supported by his 25.4% first-read target share and 30% target rate. He has been deployed in the slot 63.5% of the time. Diggs has a better target rate than Terry McLaurin (22%), but a lower route rate (64.3%).
The Colts' defense allows the most fantasy points to slot receivers this season, which favors Diggs. Indianapolis has used man coverage at the 5th-highest rate (33%) and allowed the 13th-most fantasy points per dropback. That's a few percentage points higher than their man coverage usage in 2025 (29.2%).
The visual below shows McLaurin's underlying metrics and production against man coverage since 2025.
Against man coverage, Diggs has a 28% target rate and 2.58 yards per route run since 2025, as seen in the visual above. Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin has been targeted on 25% of his routes, yet has averaged 0.77 yards per route run against man coverage over the past two seasons.
Diggs projects to face Justin Walley, who covers the slot for the Colts. Walley has allowed the 35th-highest fantasy points per target among defensive backs with 25 coverage snaps since 2025. Specifically, Walley has given up the most yards per slot coverage snap and the highest passer rating allowed.
Diggs should provide a spike performance in Week 4.
Week 4 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
Dontayvion Wicks vs. Jaylen Watson
Wicks had an upgraded Week 3 matchup, but he disappointed. Wicks caught two passes for 32 receiving yards on five targets against the Bears. The Eagles ran 47 plays and had the ball for only 23 minutes of time of possession, though three turnovers didn't help. Regardless, the Eagles remain run-heavy in neutral game scripts, passing at the 22nd-highest rate (51%).
Wicks has a 73.6% route percentage with solid usage (12.3 expected fantasy points per game). That's supported by a 23.2% first-read target share, 19% target rate, and 2.29 yards per route run. Wicks has been targeted deep, with a 15.1 aDOT, making for a volatile role.
The Eagles play the Rams, who use zone coverage at the 12th-highest rate and allow the 21st-most fantasy points per dropback. They deploy Cover 3 at the 9th-highest rate and disguise their coverage at the 2nd-highest percentage toward single-high looks (No. 6). Wicks has been mediocre against zone coverage, with a 17% target rate and 1.70 yards per route run since 2025, as seen below.
Specifically, Wicks had an 18% target rate and 1.49 yards per route run against Cover 3. When we filter by single-high coverage after the snap, Wicks rocks a 23% target rate, 1.77 yards per route run, and a 20.1% first-read target share. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith has been better against single-high (post-snap), with 2.30 yards per route run and Cover 3 (2.63 yards per route run).
Though the Rams allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to outside receivers since 2025, they've been much better this season (No. 22). Wicks projects to face Jaylen Watson in Week 4, who has allowed 0.13 fantasy points per route run and 0.63 yards per route run since 2025. If Trent McDuffie covers Wicks on the outside, he has been tough on outside receivers.
With all the receiver injuries, Wicks could be a WR3 or flex option, though it's a boom-or-bust profile against the Rams in Week 4.
Chris Godwin vs. Javon Bullard
Losing Baker Mayfield hurts the Buccaneers' struggling offense. Tampa Bay ranks 31st in EPA per pass and 13th in EPA per rush. Godwin has been averaging 8.8 PPR/G and 8.4 expected fantasy points per game. He has an 18% target rate, 17.7% first-read target share, and 1.40 yards per route run since 2025.
Unfortunately, Godwin's underlying metrics have been worse this season. He has a 14.5% first-read target share, 11% target rate, 1.14 yards per route run, and 6.6 expected fantasy points per game in 2026. Godwin has been running 48.5% of his routes out of the slot. That's notable because the Packers' defense allows the 29th-most fantasy points per game to the slot.
Though Godwin has been better against zone coverage with 1.52 yards per route run since 2025, Emeka Egbuka leads the team (2.32). Cade Otton has a similar yards per route run (1.53) and target rate (20%) against zone coverage. The Packers use zone coverage at the 2nd-highest rate and allow the 11th-most fantasy points per dropback.
They deploy two-high looks at the 9th-highest rate while giving up the 22nd-most fantasy points per dropback. Similarly, Egbuka leads the team with a 24% target rate and 2.26 yards per route run against two-high coverage. Meanwhile, Godwin averages 1.32 yards per route run and a 17% target rate since 2025.
The Packers use safety Javon Bullard in the slot, allowing 0.13 fantasy points per route and 0.53 yards per route run since 2025. Bullard has allowed the 20th-lowest yards per slot coverage snap and the 13th-lowest passer rating this season.
The Packers-Buccaneers game is one of three games with an over/under below 40, suggesting a lower-scoring contest. Like Wicks, injuries might force Godwin into deeper lineups, but temper expectations with the weak usage and tough matchup in Week 4.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Denzel Ward
Pittman had some hype during the offseason. However, a 9.1% first-read target share and 6.0 expected fantasy points per game won't warm our hearts. Pittman trails DK Metcalf (31.4%), Roman Wilson (22.9%), and Pat Freiermuth (11.4%) in first-read target share through three games.
After the Browns deployed man coverage at the highest rate last season, they're doing that again this year. The Browns have allowed the 21st-most fantasy points per dropback when using man coverage. Furthermore, they deploy single-high coverage at the highest rate (66.3%), nearly six points higher than the Falcons (60.4%) since 2025. Meanwhile, the Browns' defense allows the 22nd-most fantasy points per dropback when using single-high looks.
The visual below shows the Steelers' pass catchers (WR/TE) against single-high coverage since 2025.
Pittman struggles against man coverage, with 1.04 yards per route run and a 16% target rate since 2025. Similarly, Pittman garners an 18% target rate and 1.25 yards per route run against single-high coverage. Metcalf tends to thrive against single-high looks, averaging a 25% target rate and 1.88 yards per route run over the past two seasons.
Pittman projects to face the Browns' best corner, Denzel Ward. He allows 0.12 fantasy points per route and 0.39 yards per route. He blankets opposing receivers 33.3% of the time (86th percentile) while allowing a 0.040 EPA per target (67th percentile).
This is another case of poor usage by Pittman with a tough matchup against a defense that deploys plenty of man coverage.
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