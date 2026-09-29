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Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups - RotoBaller Staff Fantasy Football Roundtable (2026)

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RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 4 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and John.

Only three weeks of the NFL season are in the books, yet there are already tons of injury concerns to be aware of, and roster depth is already being tested. We're back to assist with your free-agent acquisitions with our Week 4 RotoBaller staff waiver wire picks, including Alvin Kamara, Pat Bryant, Brenton Strange, and Sam Darnold.

Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye (soon) is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 4 targets aren't listed here.

Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, John Johnson, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 4.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 4

Selections By Phil Clark

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

The trajectory of Kamara‘s value has risen rapidly since he was inactive during the Saints’ season opener (MCL Sprain).

Kamara reignited his relevance after returning to New Orleans’ backfield rotation in Week 2, while leading the Saints in carries (nine) and rising among the top four at his position in both targets (six) and receptions (five). However, Kamara has also vaulted among this week’s top four waiver wire options at his position, after Travis Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3.

Kamara operated with a 32% snap share when New Orleans hosted Las Vegas. He also accumulated nine attempts, 36 rushing yards, ran 12 routes, and secured his only target. Etienne registered a 38% snap share in Week 3 before his injury. He also led the Saints’ backfield in carries (13), rushing yards (57), and secured two targets.

Kendre Miller was a healthy inactive in Week 2, but he resurfaced to register a 19% snap share in Week 3. Miller also accumulated six touches/19 total yards during the contest.

Etienne’s status should be monitored as the week advances. However, Kamara’s potential to seize a sizable workload during any absence by Etienne has launched Kamara among this week’s top priorities from the waiver wire.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

Black remains embedded among the premier handcuff options that remain available on the waiver wire. Kyle Shanahan’s utilization of Black in a rotation with Christian McCaffrey also makes it premature to dismiss Black’s prospects of securing standalone value as his rookie season progresses.

Black has now secured a 31.7% snap share. He has also accumulated 25 attempts and 107 rushing yards since Week 1. That includes the season-low 16% snap share that Black registered when San Francisco hosted Arizona in Week 3. Black also assembled 17 rushing yards with his four attempts.

McCaffrey registered a season-high 62.3% snap share in Week 3. However, he is averaging 38 snaps per game, which is well below his average last season (54.8). There has been a similar decline in attempts per game (11.7) and rushing yards per game (55.3) in comparison to 2025 (18.3 attempts/70.7 yards).

Even though McCaffrey is not stockpiling touches to the degree that he was during 2025, there is still ongoing potential for him to be forced to the sideline that is inherent in his role as San Francisco’s lead back.

Black is primed to operate as the short-term RB1 in Shanahan’s attack if that scenario occurs. That justifies prioritizing Black as a roster addition in leagues where he remains available.

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III will enter Week 4 with a 75.3% snap share. He is leading all backs in rushing yards (360), is second in targets (18), and anyone who secured him during draft season continues to benefit from his enormous workload as Kansas City’s primary back. Johnson’s usage is restricted as Walker stockpiles carries. However, Johnson has already become cemented as a valuable handcuff while operating in his role as the Chiefs’ RB2.

Johnson is also capable of providing RB3/flex production if he is entrusted with a higher percentage of touches in his current role as his rookie season advances. Johnson has registered a 26.3% snap share during Kansas City’s first three contests.

He has also carried 16 times, generated 56 rushing yards, while running 26 routes, averaging 3.2 yards per route run, and assembling 64 yards as a receiving weapon.

Johnson is the unequivocal RB2 for the Chiefs, as Brashard Smith will not challenge him for that role. Johnson’s capabilities as a three-down back would propel him into RB2 territory for fantasy managers if Walker is inactive during any upcoming matchups.

That has launched Johnson among the top tier of backs to secure on this week’s waiver wire.

 

Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 4

Selections By John Johnson

Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos knocked off the Los Angeles Rams in a shocking upset on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Their offense came alive after looking completely dead in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and second-year pro Pat Bryant caught his first touchdown of the season in the win. It's plausible to believe that he'll be the eventual Courtland Sutton replacement at X for the Broncos while WR Jaylen Waddle flips between Z and slot positions. Bryant is 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds while Sutton is 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, so there's a bit of a size difference, but Bryant has been showing flashes.

Sutton is still clearly ahead of Bryant in target priority, but he's also 30 years old and nearing the end of his career. He's been much less productive this season than he was last, too, and it seems unlikely that they'll hand him a big contract extension considering how much they paid Waddle.

Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Harris led the Chargers in receiving in their third straight loss to start the 2026 NFL season. He caught six of his seven targets for 76 yards in the contest. Interestingly, though he played only 58 percent of offensive snaps compared to Chargers WR1 Ladd McConkey's 88 percent, McConkey only had five targets in the game.

The Quentin Johnston experiment still isn't going great -- the fourth-year WR caught three of his four targets for 40 yards in easily his best game of the season, but still has just 64 receiving yards on the year, which is less than Harris had in this one game.

Harris was known as a solid route-runner in college, though he didn't have elite athleticism to go along with it. All he needs to do to beat out Johnston is get open and catch the ball, though, as Johnston still has severe struggles with body control and contested catch ability.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell, a rookie who suffered a season-ending injury in his final season of college, appears to be back to close to full health. He caught four of his six targets for 67 yards in Week 3, leading his team in receiving against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first-year pro was touted as an excellent yards-after-catch threat coming out of college, and he made one highlight play in particular that cemented that belief. He caught a well-timed pass on a slant route and took it down the field for an explosive gain.

At 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, he looks like a tank with the ball in his hands. Perhaps Miami will continue feeding him short-area targets that let him run after the catch, in which case he'll be a solid pickup for a bench stash. WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) was out with an ankle injury in Week 3, but Bell should be a starting receiver for this team even when Douglas returns.

 

Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 4

Selections By Craig Rondinone

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange has not gotten out of the blocks like Carl Lewis in his prime. Seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in three games is not impressive. Strange will continue to be one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets, though.

He also gets to face a Cincinnati defense this week that just made Aaron Rodgers look 15 years younger than he is this past weekend. Picking up Strange in a PPR league is not the worst idea in the world.

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

The L.A. Rams and N.Y. Jets are battling to see who can have the most tight ends on a roster with a reception. Terrance Ferguson is going to be a big help in that battle, although he got nicked up on Sunday night against Denver. This allowed Tyler Higbee to steal tight end targets and a touchdown. If Ferguson is healthy and ready to go in Week 4, he is the best Rams tight end to grab and one of the better ones overall on the waiver wire.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

The good-week-bad-week pattern continues for Mike Gesicki. Had 78 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, didn’t even have a target in Week 2, and provided 37 yards and a TD in Week 3. That might mean you skip picking him up until before Week 5, especially since this weekend he is stuck facing Jacksonville’s staunch pass defense.

 

Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 4

Selections By Dan Fornek

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Washington Commanders was one of the most surprising results of Week 3. However, lost in the result was the fact that Darnold returned to the starting lineup after missing most of the first two weeks of the season with a glute injury.

Darnold had highs and lows in his return under center. The veteran quarterback completed 31 of 45 pass attempts for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a game that featured bad weather. Unfortunately, he also threw two interceptions, one on a tipped pass and another that led to a pick-six that ultimately proved to be the difference on the scoreboard.

The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column against a reeling Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 4. The Chargers defense held their own against Josh Allen through the air in Week 3 (204 yards passing with two interceptions), but allowed Brissett and Cousins to throw for 530 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception over the first two weeks of the season.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Many believed that Deshaun Watson was a temporary starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns after an uneven training camp. However, the veteran quarterback has done enough to keep earning starts while leading the Browns to a 2-1 record.

Watson isn’t producing gaudy passing numbers to start the 2026 season, averaging just 195.6 passing yards per game. However, he’s started the season with five passing touchdowns and just one interception. Watson is also showing a willingness to run this season, racking up 24 carries for 105 yards in two games.

The rushing production, while modest, has helped Watson score at least 16 fantasy points in three straight games, including two straight 20+ point performances.

Cleveland has difficult matchups on the horizon against the Steelers, Jets, and Ravens, but his willingness to rush, combined with explosive, young pass-catching weapons like Harold Fannin Jr., KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston, makes him an interesting quarterback in fantasy regardless of the matchup.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones has struggled over his first three games returning from a 2025 Achilles injury, throwing for just 611 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Jones hasn’t looked great, but it’s worth noting that the Colts' first three games came against three teams with high-end defenses (Baltimore, Kansas City, and Houston) capable of giving any offense fits.

Starting Jones is risky, but he will have major upside in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders secured their first win of the season in Week 3, but still struggled to stop Seattle’s offense through the air. Through three games, the Commanders have given up 861 passing yards and 11 touchdowns while generating just two interceptions.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Alvin Kamara, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Pat Bryant, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, Terrance Ferguson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Alvin Kamara, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Pat Bryant, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, Terrance Ferguson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Alvin Kamara, Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Pat Bryant, Tre' Harris, Chris Bell, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, Terrance Ferguson:

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Pat Bryant
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Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Tre Tucker
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
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Isaiah Davis
Tre' Harris
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Alvin Kamara
Tre' Harris
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Roman Wilson
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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George Holani
Tre' Harris
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Emanuel Wilson
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
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Demond Claiborne
Tre' Harris
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Kenny Gainwell
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
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Brycen Tremayne
Tre' Harris
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Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
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Tory Horton
Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Tre' Harris
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Skyy Moore
Tre' Harris
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Josh Cameron
Tre' Harris
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John Metchie III
Chris Bell
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Brenton Strange
Chris Bell
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Brian Robinson
Chris Bell
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Jaylen Wright
Chris Bell
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Tre' Harris
Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
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Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Bell
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Jordan Watkins
Chris Bell
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Darren Waller
Chris Bell
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Jauan Jennings
Chris Bell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Bell
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Tank Bigsby
Chris Bell
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Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
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Makai Lemon
Chris Bell
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Tyler Higbee
Chris Bell
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Kareem Hunt
Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Rachaad White
Chris Bell
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Xavier Hutchinson
Chris Bell
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Kalif Raymond
Chris Bell
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Chris Bell
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Malik Washington
Chris Bell
vs
Pat Bryant
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Bell
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chris Bell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chris Bell
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Bell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Bell
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Bell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Bell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chris Bell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Bell
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Chris Bell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Bell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
Isaiah Davis
Chris Bell
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Chris Bell
vs
Roman Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chris Bell
vs
George Holani
Chris Bell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Bell
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Bell
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chris Bell
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Chris Bell
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Chris Bell
vs
Tory Horton
Chris Bell
vs
Skyy Moore
Chris Bell
vs
Josh Cameron
Chris Bell
vs
John Metchie III
Brenton Strange
vs
Jaylen Wright
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Bell
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendre Miller
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre' Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Ted Hurst
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Jordan Watkins
Brenton Strange
vs
Mack Hollins
Brenton Strange
vs
Jauan Jennings
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Tank Bigsby
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Makai Lemon
Brenton Strange
vs
Rachaad White
Brenton Strange
vs
Kareem Hunt
Brenton Strange
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brenton Strange
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Brenton Strange
vs
Malik Washington
Brenton Strange
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Bryant
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Tucker
Brenton Strange
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brenton Strange
vs
Kaelon Black
Brenton Strange
vs
Rashod Bateman
Brenton Strange
vs
Alvin Kamara
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brenton Strange
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brenton Strange
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brenton Strange
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Davis
Brenton Strange
vs
Devaughn Vele
Brenton Strange
vs
Roman Wilson
Brenton Strange
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
George Holani
Brenton Strange
vs
Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Najee Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Demond Claiborne

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