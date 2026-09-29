Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 4 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris, and more.
Week 3 showed the importance of stashing high-end backups, since in the event of an injury, they can become high-end fantasy assets. The major story was the Miami Dolphins' running back De'Von Achane suffering a torn ACL, keeping him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.
In this piece, we will look at four sneaky stash targets who are widely available and could see their fantasy value increase over the next few weeks.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Tyler Goodson, RB, DAL
2% Rostered
Let's start this list off with a deep league stash. While Emari Demercado was expected to operate as Javonte Williams' backup for much of the 2026 season, he was listed as a healthy scratch on Sunday afternoon. As a result, Tyler Goodson was promoted to the coveted handcuff role in one of the league's top offenses.
While this could continue to rotate over the seasons, it appears Goodson has the coaching staff's preference, which matters for fantasy. Goodson does not have the most impressive history of NFL production (60 carries for 288 yards), but if Williams were to miss time, he could see a large share of the backfield work.
He is a solid stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues, as Week 3 showed us the importance of stashing backup running backs.
Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA
5% Rostered
While much of the focus has been on Ollie Gordon II, who took over lead duties once De'Von Achane exited Sunday's contest, savvy managers should stash Jaylen Wright ahead of Week 4 in case this backfield shifts to a committee. With Achane suffering a torn ACL, the Dolphins will lean on Gordon and Wright to lead the backfield for the remainder of the season.
While Wright was unable to play in Week 3 due to a foot injury (which allowed Gordon to emerge as the top waiver wire target ahead of Week 4), Wright could return to practice this week, putting him in position to suit up in Week 4. Last season, Wright outperformed Gordon in the backup role as he took 70 carries for 28 yards and two scores.
When Achane missed time in Week 14, it was Wright who took the lead role, logging 24 carries for 107 yards and a score. While Gordon should still maintain fantasy value, Wright could quickly emerge as the "lead" in this new committee.
Kendre Miller, RB, NO
1% Rostered
With Travis Etienne Jr. set to miss time with a hamstring injury, Kendre Miller is now firmly on the fantasy radar. While much of the work will go to veteran Alvin Kamara, managers should consider stashing Miller ahead of Week 4, as he has shown flashes of upside this season.
In Week 1, Miller got the nod in the red zone over Etienne as he took nine carries for 30 yards and a rushing score. He did not suit up in Week 2 but returned in Week 3, logging four carries for 14 yards and seeing three more targets in the passing game.
Kamara will be the short-term replacement, but Miller could emerge as the go-to option near the red zone. He is a solid stash in all 12-team leagues, as he could carry weekly FLEX upside if Etienne's injury continues to linger.
Kendre Miller gets the Saints on the board
NOvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uWVM4LIs9i
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Tre' Harris, WR, LAC
4% Rostered
The Chargers offense has struggled to be consistent this season. However, a bright spot has been second-year wideout Tre' Harris. While many didn't expect Harris to carve out a prominent role, he has seen a high target share from Justin Herbert and continues to improve weekly. In Week 1, he drew six targets and caught only three of them.
In Week 2, he would tally a much higher 63 yards, and in Week 3, he would end up leading the team in receptions, yards, and targets, with six catches for 76 yards (on seven targets). While Ladd McConkey remains the "WR1", Harris now has a clear path to take over the No. 2 role from the struggling Quentin Johnston.
Johnston has seen at least five targets in all three games but has only managed to catch six of them for a low 64 yards. If Johnston continues to slump, Harris could have weekly FLEX upside. He is not a viable play in Week 4, but he could hold standalone value later in the season.
Read more player news and updates for Week 4
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Emmett Johnson, KC
- Ryan Flournoy, DAL
- Raheim Sanders, CLE
- Seth McGowan, IND
- Roman Wilson, PIT
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 4?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|3
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|18
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|18
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|21
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|24
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|62
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|44
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Rachaad White
|RB
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Malik Washington
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Chris Bell
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|40
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|41
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|46
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Oronde Gadsden
|TE
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|49
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|George Holani
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Najee Harris
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Tory Horton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|John Metchie III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Geno Smith
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Malik Willis
|QB
|31
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|New York Giants
|DST
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tre' Harris, Jaylen Wright, Tyler Goodson, Kendre Miller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Tre' Harris, Jaylen Wright, Tyler Goodson, Kendre Miller. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Tre' Harris, Jaylen Wright, Tyler Goodson, Kendre Miller:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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