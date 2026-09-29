👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes - Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 4

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jaylen Wright - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 4 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris, and more.

In This Article hide
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 4?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 3 showed the importance of stashing high-end backups, since in the event of an injury, they can become high-end fantasy assets. The major story was the Miami Dolphins' running back De'Von Achane suffering a torn ACL, keeping him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.

In this piece, we will look at four sneaky stash targets who are widely available and could see their fantasy value increase over the next few weeks.

Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Tyler Goodson, RB, DAL

2% Rostered

Let's start this list off with a deep league stash. While Emari Demercado was expected to operate as Javonte Williams' backup for much of the 2026 season, he was listed as a healthy scratch on Sunday afternoon. As a result, Tyler Goodson was promoted to the coveted handcuff role in one of the league's top offenses.

While this could continue to rotate over the seasons, it appears Goodson has the coaching staff's preference, which matters for fantasy. Goodson does not have the most impressive history of NFL production (60 carries for 288 yards), but if Williams were to miss time, he could see a large share of the backfield work.

He is a solid stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues, as Week 3 showed us the importance of stashing backup running backs.

 

Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA

5% Rostered

While much of the focus has been on Ollie Gordon II, who took over lead duties once De'Von Achane exited Sunday's contest, savvy managers should stash Jaylen Wright ahead of Week 4 in case this backfield shifts to a committee. With Achane suffering a torn ACL, the Dolphins will lean on Gordon and Wright to lead the backfield for the remainder of the season.

While Wright was unable to play in Week 3 due to a foot injury (which allowed Gordon to emerge as the top waiver wire target ahead of Week 4), Wright could return to practice this week, putting him in position to suit up in Week 4. Last season, Wright outperformed Gordon in the backup role as he took 70 carries for 28 yards and two scores.

When Achane missed time in Week 14, it was Wright who took the lead role, logging 24 carries for 107 yards and a score. While Gordon should still maintain fantasy value, Wright could quickly emerge as the "lead" in this new committee.

 

Kendre Miller, RB, NO

1% Rostered

With Travis Etienne Jr. set to miss time with a hamstring injury, Kendre Miller is now firmly on the fantasy radar. While much of the work will go to veteran Alvin Kamara, managers should consider stashing Miller ahead of Week 4, as he has shown flashes of upside this season.

In Week 1, Miller got the nod in the red zone over Etienne as he took nine carries for 30 yards and a rushing score. He did not suit up in Week 2 but returned in Week 3, logging four carries for 14 yards and seeing three more targets in the passing game.

Kamara will be the short-term replacement, but Miller could emerge as the go-to option near the red zone. He is a solid stash in all 12-team leagues, as he could carry weekly FLEX upside if Etienne's injury continues to linger.

 

Tre' Harris, WR, LAC

4% Rostered

The Chargers offense has struggled to be consistent this season. However, a bright spot has been second-year wideout Tre' Harris. While many didn't expect Harris to carve out a prominent role, he has seen a high target share from Justin Herbert and continues to improve weekly. In Week 1, he drew six targets and caught only three of them.

In Week 2, he would tally a much higher 63 yards, and in Week 3, he would end up leading the team in receptions, yards, and targets, with six catches for 76 yards (on seven targets). While Ladd McConkey remains the "WR1", Harris now has a clear path to take over the No. 2 role from the struggling Quentin Johnston.

Johnston has seen at least five targets in all three games but has only managed to catch six of them for a low 64 yards. If Johnston continues to slump, Harris could have weekly FLEX upside. He is not a viable play in Week 4, but he could hold standalone value later in the season.

Read more player news and updates for Week 4

 

Other High-Upside Bench Stashes

 

Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 4?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Ollie Gordon II RB 3 Add in All Leagues
2 Braelon Allen RB 18 Add in All Leagues
3 Kenny Gainwell RB 64 Add in All Leagues
4 Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in All Leagues
5 Emmett Johnson RB 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Keenan Allen WR 21 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Emanuel Wilson RB 24 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Dontayvion Wicks WR 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Jakobi Meyers WR 44 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Alvin Kamara RB 43 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Kaelon Black RB 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Rachaad White RB 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Terrance Ferguson TE 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Tre Tucker WR 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Adonai Mitchell WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Malik Washington WR 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Mack Hollins WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Brenton Strange TE 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Mike Washington Jr. RB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Keaton Mitchell RB 32 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Brian Robinson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Tank Bigsby RB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Makai Lemon WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Darren Waller TE 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kareem Hunt RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Kayshon Boutte WR 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Xavier Hutchinson WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Greg Dulcich TE 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Rashod Bateman WR 46 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Pat Freiermuth TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Jaylen Wright RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Oronde Gadsden TE 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Kendrick Bourne WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Roman Wilson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 George Holani RB 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Najee Harris RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Demond Claiborne RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Isaiah Davis RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Brycen Tremayne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Tory Horton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Tyler Goodson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 CJ Donaldson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 John Metchie III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Kyler Murray QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Sam Darnold QB 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Baker Mayfield QB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 C.J. Stroud QB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Marcus Mariota QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Geno Smith QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Malik Willis QB 31 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Jacoby Brissett QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Aaron Rodgers QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Kirk Cousins QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Jameis Winston QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Deshaun Watson QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Jalon Daniels QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Baltimore Ravens DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Pittsburgh Steelers DST 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 San Francisco 49ers DST 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Buffalo Bills DST 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 New York Giants DST 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Chicago Bears DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Cleveland Browns DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tre' Harris, Jaylen Wright, Tyler Goodson, Kendre Miller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Tre' Harris, Jaylen Wright, Tyler Goodson, Kendre Miller. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Tre' Harris, Jaylen Wright, Tyler Goodson, Kendre Miller:

Tre' Harris
vs
Brian Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Ted Hurst
Tre' Harris
vs
Chris Bell
Tre' Harris
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tre' Harris
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tre' Harris
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre' Harris
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre' Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Kareem Hunt
Tre' Harris
vs
Darren Waller
Tre' Harris
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre' Harris
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Mack Hollins
Tre' Harris
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre' Harris
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre' Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tre' Harris
vs
Rachaad White
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre' Harris
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tre' Harris
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre' Harris
vs
Malik Washington
Tre' Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre' Harris
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tre' Harris
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Tre' Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre' Harris
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tre' Harris
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tre' Harris
vs
Roman Wilson
Tre' Harris
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre' Harris
vs
George Holani
Tre' Harris
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tre' Harris
vs
Najee Harris
Tre' Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Tre' Harris
vs
Tory Horton
Tre' Harris
vs
Skyy Moore
Tre' Harris
vs
Josh Cameron
Tre' Harris
vs
John Metchie III
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Wright
vs
Brenton Strange
Jaylen Wright
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chris Bell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Darren Waller
Jaylen Wright
vs
Brian Robinson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tre' Harris
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mack Hollins
Jaylen Wright
vs
Ted Hurst
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jaylen Wright
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jaylen Wright
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylen Wright
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Wright
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kareem Hunt
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jaylen Wright
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Wright
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Wright
vs
Pat Bryant
Jaylen Wright
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Wright
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylen Wright
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaylen Wright
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylen Wright
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Jaylen Wright
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Wright
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Wright
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Wright
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jaylen Wright
vs
George Holani
Jaylen Wright
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Wright
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jaylen Wright
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Goodson
vs
Josh Cameron
Tyler Goodson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Skyy Moore
Tyler Goodson
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Goodson
vs
Tory Horton
Tyler Goodson
vs
John Metchie III
Tyler Goodson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Goodson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tyler Goodson
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Goodson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tyler Goodson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Goodson
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Goodson
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Goodson
vs
George Holani
Tyler Goodson
vs
Marcus Mariota
Tyler Goodson
vs
Roman Wilson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Goodson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Tyler Goodson
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Goodson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Goodson
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Tyler Goodson
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Goodson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Goodson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Goodson
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Goodson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Goodson
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Goodson
vs
Case Keenum
Tyler Goodson
vs
Pat Bryant
Tyler Goodson
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyler Goodson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Goodson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Goodson
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kareem Hunt
Tyler Goodson
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Goodson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Tyler Goodson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Goodson
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Goodson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Goodson
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Goodson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Goodson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Goodson
vs
Brian Robinson
Tyler Goodson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kendre Miller
vs
Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Bell
Kendre Miller
vs
Mack Hollins
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Ted Hurst
Kendre Miller
vs
Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kendre Miller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendre Miller
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kendre Miller
vs
Malik Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Kareem Hunt
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Bryant
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenny Gainwell
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kendre Miller
vs
George Holani
Kendre Miller
vs
Najee Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kendre Miller
vs
CJ Donaldson
Kendre Miller
vs
Seth McGowan

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 4
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 4, 5, 6, 7 Streamers
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 4?


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
Jayden Daniels

Could Have Offseason Elbow Surgery
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
CFB

Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
CFB

Kari Ashley a Strong Play
CFB

Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Blake Wesley

Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 4
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 4, 5, 6, 7 Streamers
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks