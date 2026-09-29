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Top Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings (Weeks 4, 5, 6, 7) - Defense Streamers and Starts (2026)

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Blake Cashman - Minnesota Vikings Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 4, 5, 6, 7 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.

In This Article hide
D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 4-7
Week 4 D/ST Streamers
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 5
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead. 

This week's edition looks at the best defenses to stream over the next few weeks. This article highlights defenses to stream from Week 4 through Week 7. If you are someone who likes to stream defenses each week, this can be your go-to stop to find the best low-rostered D/ST throughout the year.

We will dive into multiple defense targets for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 4, 5, 6, 7). If you want our Week 4 D/ST fantasy football D/ST rankings, be sure to check out that link. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 4-7

This article covers the five best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. There are a few defenses that are only viable plays in Week 4 and some defenses that have a few solid matchups in a row. We will also look at one defense that is a trap for Week 4, and the best plan to map out your defenses in these four weeks.

We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues.

  • “TemporaryStreamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 4
  • “Part-TimeStreamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
  • “RecruitStreamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
  • Fool’s GoldStreamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided 

 

Week 4 D/ST Streamers

Minnesota Vikings D/ST (Must-Pickup)

  • Week 4 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • ESPN Rostership: 47.1%
  • Over-Under: 39.5 points 
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 14.5

The Minnesota Vikings were on this exact same list last week as a must-pickup defense. They then went on to sack Baker Mayfield six times and finished with 17 fantasy points. Those 17 fantasy points marked the third straight week this Vikings D/ST has scored in double figures. Since this unit is still rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues, we'll point them out one final time before its rostership climbs even more.

This Vikings defense has been on another level to start the season. They currently lead the league in sacks (14), pressure rate, pass rush win rate, points allowed per drive, third down defense rate, and red zone touchdown rate through the first three weeks. This group has totaled at least four sacks in each game and has forced six turnovers so far.

Things should continue to stay upright for this Minnesota defense, as this group will face off against a Dolphins offense that has really struggled early on. Miami has yet to score above 13 points in a game, and Malik Willis has been sacked nine times this season. This is probably your last chance to get this Vikings D/ST because their rostership will rise significantly ahead of Week 4.

Cleveland Browns D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 4 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • ESPN Rostership: 32.4%
  • Over-Under: 38.5 points
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18

The Cleveland Browns defense did not have a strong performance in Week 1. The Jacksonville Jaguars tore them up for 34 points, and the Browns defense was only able to muster one sack in that game. Since then, though, this group has put together back-to-back solid defensive performances. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers struggled to move the ball at times against this defense.

In Week 2, the Browns totaled three sacks, forced one fumble, had an interception, and allowed only 19 points to the Buccaneers. In Week 3, Cleveland totaled three sacks, had an interception, and allowed only 18 points to the Panthers. Now this group gets a nice upcoming schedule against some subpar offenses.

The Browns will play the Steelers in Week 4, the Jets in Week 5, the Titans in Week 7, and the Steelers again in Week 8. The only tough matchup for this group over the next five weeks is against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. Outside of that, Cleveland's D/ST could be started in four of the next five weeks. Pick up this D/ST and start them this week against a Steelers offense that has allowed multiple sacks in each game.

Green Bay Packers D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 4 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • ESPN Rostership: 19.4%
  • Over-Under: 18 points
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 39.5

There were a lot of fantasy managers who were burned by the Green Bay Packers D/ST last week. In theory, this defense had a plus matchup against a Falcons offense that was starting Michael Penix Jr. in his first game back from a torn ACL. However, Penix diced up this secondary, leading to the Packers scoring -2 fantasy points.

That performance could lead some fantasy managers to drop them entirely ahead of Week 4. But this defense has another favorable matchup this weekend. The Packers will go up against a Buccaneers offense that will be starting undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels this week. With Mayfield sidelined with a thumb injury, Tampa Bay will turn to the rookie.

Facing off against Daniels makes this a smash start for the Packers D/ST. Depending on how this group fares in this matchup, this D/ST could also be used again in Week 5 against the Bears. Caleb Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks, which means Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent will start for Chicago next week. Ride with this Packers D/ST at least for one week.

New York Jets D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 4 Opponent: Chicago Bears
  • ESPN Rostership: 2.6%
  • Over-Under: 43.5 points
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 23.25

This recommendation is a little bit more out there since the Jets D/ST don't have a lot of talent on the defensive side. If you are in a deeper league, though, it might not be a bad idea to potentially roll with this defense for the next few weeks. This group has also performed better than expected to begin the season.

The Jets have been able to get some pressure on the quarterback in the early going. They rank third in pass rush win rate and have totaled multiple sacks in all three games. New York sacked Cam Ward three times in Week 1, sacked Jordan Love four times (while forcing four fumbles) in Week 2, and sacked Jared Goff two times last week.

Those solid sack numbers could come into play in this favorable stretch. The Jets will play the Bears without Williams in Week 4, face the Browns in Week 5, and then the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. This New York defense has real potential moving forward. David Bailey and David Onyemata have done a good job winning at the line of scrimmage.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST (Recruit Streamer)

  • Week 4 Opponent: Washington Commanders
  • ESPN Rostership: 1.4%
  • Over-Under: N/A
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: N/A

The Indianapolis Colts are another defense that has a favorable upcoming schedule. While this D/ST is a risky play in Week 4 against a Commanders offense that just torched the Seahawks defense last week, Indianapolis will play the Steelers in Week 5 and the Titans in Week 6. This unit will be a strong start in both of those matchups.

The Colts have faced some really good offenses to start the season, so it's fair to expect some of their numbers to be skewed early on. They played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. When they didn't play an elite offense, this unit held their own. Last week, Indianapolis sacked C.J. Stroud three times and allowed just 17 points in the win.

Fantasy managers should feel confident starting them in both Week 5 and Week 6 against two subpar offenses. Aaron Rodgers has been sacked multiple times in all three contests this year, and the Titans have scored 10 points or fewer in two of three games. The Colts D/ST is a nice pickup to stash for the next couple of weeks.

 

Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 5

If you have Week 4 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 5:

  • Cincinnati Bengals (37.1% rostership) - Week 5 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Dallas Cowboys (6.9% rostership) - Week 5 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 

Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid

New York Giants D/ST vs. Arizona Cardinals 

  • Week 4 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • ESPN Rostership: 14.7%

Some fantasy managers out there could be looking to stream this New York Giants D/ST for Week 4. However, it's best to stay away from this defense this weekend. The Giants just lost Brian Burns for the season with a torn ACL, and this pass rush already had a hard time getting to the quarterback. New York has tallied just one sack through the first three weeks.

After the Cardinals just put up 30 points against a tough 49ers defense last week, this is not an ideal matchup for the Giants defense. Jacoby Brissett has turned over the ball just once so far and has been sacked only five times. Look elsewhere for a defense.

 

D/ST Streaming Action Plan

Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks

  • Week 4: Stream the Vikings versus the Dolphins
  • Week 5: Stream the Bengals versus the Dolphins
  • Week 6: Stream the Colts versus the Titans
  • Week 7: Stream the Browns versus the Titans

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