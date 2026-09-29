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FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Football Pickups to Target for Week 4 (2026)

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Alvin Kamara - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Betting Picks

Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 4 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.

In This Article hide
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Oh my, it's an Alvin Kamara featured image in 2026! If you survived the injury bug across the first two weeks of play, then the odds are good that Week 3 bit you somewhere, so how will you react? For now, we will do our best to provide a roadmap to success with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.

Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much these free-agent players will go for, but are percentage ranges to use for setting your bearings. If you get frustrated by desperate 0-3 managers outbidding you, then you can use it as a signal of their mental state and try to capitalize with a trade offer instead. Do what you can to improve your roster!

Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. In the end, I would say it is better to be aggressive and end the year with $0 on the earlier side, rather than being the team who just misses the playoffs but has an extra $20 FAAB in the chamber.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks

Geno Smith (QB, NYJ) - 9% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 40-50%

I'm going to dig a bit past the Sam Darnold tier, but at 38% rostered, he's a fine guy to throw the first QB dollar at ahead of the LAC matchup.

Smith was outstanding against good ol' Detroit, completing 31 of 37 pass attempts for 321 yards and three TDs. While few defenses can roll out the red carpet better than the 2026 Lions, Smith and company will get another friendly matchup in Week 4 at Chicago.

Though the Bears won't fight back quite as hard as Detroit, especially without Caleb Williams, the lack of Breece Hall as a run-game anchor could mean everything goes through Smith's arm. Garrett Wilson cleared a late concussion check and should be ready to spearhead a burgeoning group against a vulnerable Bears unit.

Marcus Mariota (QB, WAS) - 3% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 20-30%

Making his first start of 2026, Mariota led an impressive upset win over the Seattle Seahawks in poor weather, tossing three touchdowns on 19-of-31 passing (183 yards) with five rushes for 11 yards. One doesn't love seeing so much of the value wrapped up in TDs, but the circumstances around a difficult matchup ease that notion.

Jayden Daniels is not being placed on the injured reserve, so this won't be a long-term add, but Mariota will get the Colts' porous defense in Week 4. We'd anticipate easier passing lanes and some more rushing opportunities for the veteran. That's worth a pop for many of you who are staring down tough starts. The man can still boogie!

Longer-Term Bids:

-Kirk Cousins (QB, LV) - 14% rostered - Maybe Kubiak makes him nearly matchup-proof, but Cousins goes from facing MIA/LAC/NO to dealing with KC/NE/BUF/LAR. Tread carefully.
-Jacoby Brissett (QB, ARI) - 10% rostered - A road game against NYG isn’t a great spot, considering their rush and how ARI may control the game. But you then get ahead of the rush before Brissett and the Cards host Detroit in Week 5.
-Deshaun Watson (QB, CLE) - 7% rostered - Building long-term trust and just had 11 carries for 45 yards with two pass TDs, but Week 4 against PIT is not a fruitful outlook.
-Aaron Rodgers (QB, PIT) - 9% rostered - He came alive against a renewed Cincy defense, though now must face the Browns in Cleveland. Then it’s Indy, Tampa, and New Orleans.

Other Superflex Bids:

-Michael Penix Jr. (QB, ATL) - 5% rostered - 40% w/ late momentum and chemistry with Drake London against GB, gets NO next.
-Jameis Winston (QB, NYG) - 0% rostered - 25% w/ LAR matchup and then abysmal weather dragging down first two appearances. Weeks 4-6 will be kinder, but J.J. McCarthy puts more heat on him to perform.
-Jalon Daniels (QB, TB) - 0% rostered - 25% range w/ Baker Mayfield (thumb) missing at least three weeks. The Bucs are in disarray, and confidence in OC Zac Robinson is low, but Daniels combined for 210 carries/843 yards/10 TDs between 2024-25 at Kansas.
-Case Keenum (QB, CHI) - 1% rostered - 20% w/ unclear Caleb Williams timeline, but should start again vs. NYJ after a great MNF win over the Eagles.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

Braelon Allen (RB, NYJ) - 18% rostered

FAAB Bid: 25-30%
Aggressive Bid: 30-35%
Desperation Bid: 35-40%

With the word that Breece Hall is week-to-week with the thigh injury and may still hit the short-term IR, Allen takes the top spot over Miami’s vacated backfield. Allen was already siphoning some valuable looks, seeing 11 opportunities (carries plus targets) in Week 1 and scoring a TD on six touches in Week 2.

While we’d expect Isaiah Davis to step into some passing work (PPR managers can throw a buck or two that way), Allen isn’t a zero in that dimension, with 25 career catches on 35 targets to his 129 rush attempts. And the Jets will face a Bears front seven in Week 4 that let Aaron Jones Sr. top the century mark.

Ollie Gordon II (RB, MIA) - 5% rostered
Jaylen Wright (RB, MIA) - 2% rostered

FAAB Bid: 6-10% / 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 10-14% / 5-8%
Desperation Bid: 14-20% / 8-12%

Gordon stepped into 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown after De’Von Achane tore his ACL, which ends the star’s season. He doesn’t typically work in the receiving game, but did catch all three targets for 14 yards. Wright was out due to a foot injury and a stinger/shoulder designation, though he figures to be a factor alongside Gordon when healthy. That's no given, so the prioritization stands.

Regardless, it is Gordon who is likely to get the short-yardage situations and precious goal-line work. With no one replicating Achane’s workhorse abilities, you’ll want to side with the RB who gets the goal line. He plunged in three scores last year as well.

Wright was a fourth-round pick in ‘24 and has an extra year of experience over Gordon, combining for a 138-537-2 line (3.9 YPC) over his first two years. He also has three fumbles to Gordon’s zero. And while we’re splitting hairs here, the Dolphins could simply bring in a veteran like Kareem Hunt to mess us all up. I know some of you still have Jarquez Hunter lurking on a taxi squad too!

Alvin Kamara (RB, NO) - 43% rostered
Kendre Miller (RB, NO) - 1% rostered

FAAB Bid: 5-8% / 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12% / 4-7%
Desperation Bid: 12-18% / 7-10%

Travis Etienne Jr. will miss time with a hamstring injury, which means ol’ reliable Kamara and Miller should form a committee ahead of Week 4 against Atlanta. While Kamara was getting more work before Etienne’s exit, they split touches at six apiece after that. Initial projections have us lean toward Kamara, especially in PPR, but Miller could be the favorite for inside-the-five TDs. It seems we won't get a timeframe before bids are due.

Mike Washington Jr. (RB, LV) - 34% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-7%
Desperation Bid: 7-10%

Washington scampered to a 36-yard TD to bolster a 5-54-1 rushing line in Week 3’s win. It was great to see him make the most of his limited time on the field, and it led to Klint Kubiak saying he deserves more touches. Coachspeak can only do so much, but waiting for results will mean fighting an intense bidding war.

Whether that comes to fruition is another story, but it’s worth noting that Ashton Jeanty’s 22-touch day was abbreviated by trainers needing to tape both ankles. So maybe Washington gets 10-12 looks to ease up on Jeanty against KC in Week 4.

Emanuel Wilson (RB, SEA) - 24% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-6%
Desperation Bid: 6-8%

Jadarian Price was limited to six touches in Week 3, with a first-half fumble that kept him on the sideline until the second half. Perhaps his Week 2 chest injury flared up, but we can’t ignore that Wilson led the team with nine carries. He only got 14 yards, so don’t take this as some ringing endorsement of talent. But hey, Wilson has seven missed tackles forced between Weeks 2 and 3 (Price has five).

George Holani wound up as the most valuable back thanks to five catches for 48 yards (3-10-0 rushing), but recall Wilson had 21 carries for 92 yards in Week 2. He’s the “plodder,” and a favorite for goal-line work against the Chargers. Be sure that Zach Charbonnet isn’t sitting out in the FA pool!

Keaton Mitchell (RB, LAC) - 32% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%

Mitchell’s best game came with 52 yards on eight carries (Omarion Hampton needed 15 to reach 56 yards), but we pictured his first receiving TD coming with a bit more downfield oomph. The one-yard catch was still appreciated, but he wound up with -5 receiving yards on three receptions, so those who lost to him can file those PPR-scam grievances to the left.

The TD is great, but you know we’re all about the usage pattern. And his seeing 11 looks to Hampton’s 16 (he didn’t catch his lone target) is notable, especially since the 0-3 record means they need to switch things up. One wishes more of Alec Ingold’s three catches went to Mitchell, but we’ll see. Please note that LAC faces SEA, DEN, and KC before the bye, and then LAR, HOU, and BAL. It will not be easy.

Dollar Bin:

*Kaleb Johnson - Ugly environment with patchwork O-line, but work is trending up.
*Najee Harris - Has pushed Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. to the periphery as No. 2 RB.
*Tyler Goodson - Leapfrogged Emari Demercado for No. 2 RB duties in Dallas.
*CJ Donaldson - Will he play a sneaky factor in a backfield with no alpha?
*Seth McGowan - Remains a quietly stellar handcuff thanks to IND O-line.
*Sione Vaki - Ditto, except it is thanks to DET massive offensive ceiling.
*Austin Ekeler - Unlikely to be a major player, but one good game w/ name value could yield a flip.
*Kareem Hunt - Always a chance he emerges w/ opportunity amidst RB injuries.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

Keenan Allen (WR, IND) - 21% rostered

FAAB Bid: 7-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%

Allen rebounded after a measly five-yard catch on five targets in Week 2 (58% route participation rate), when Alec Pierce reinjured his heel, to six catches for 63 yards and a score on nine looks (71% RTE rate). He doesn’t boast the same weekly floor that we’re used to associating with the name, but it’s critical to see that he’s still got this.

Josh Downs and Tyler Warren are the primary downfield guys, and Jonathan Taylor carries the mail, but we needed to see Allen outearn the likes of Laquon Treadwell (one target despite a 76% RTE rate). Let’s see how they use him against Washington in Week 4’s London game!

Chris Bell (WR, MIA) - 4% rostered
Malik Washington (WR, MIA) - 20% rostered

FAAB Bid: 4-6% (I would lean Washington in full PPR; otherwise Bell would be higher on my priority ladder)
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-10%

Hate it or love it, Achane’s injury puts the onus for offense onto the aerial attack ahead of a road date with Minnesota’s suffocating defense. With Caleb Douglas (ankle) out, Malik Washington saw 10 targets (5-56-0) and another two carries for five yards, with Bell working downfield (13.5 average depth of target), securing 4-of-7 looks for 67 yards.

This duo, along with Greg Dulcich, would enjoy the narrower action funnel if the ground game becomes ineffective(r). Douglas returning could make it murky for everyone else, but it would be foolish to ignore the target vacuum sans Achane. Maybe, just maybe, Malik Willis can at least get us garbage time goodie bags like the 2025 Cardinals.

Kalif Raymond (WR, CHI) - 9% rostered

FAAB Bid: 4-6%
Aggressive Bid: 6-8%
Desperation Bid: 8-10%

Raymond scampered for a long TD to prop up a 6-90-1 receiving line as his early momentum continues to grow. While Week 3’s win over Philly saw Luther Burden III come to life, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland remain relatively dormant, trading close TD calls on a failed drive. No one expects the world here, but he’s performed in an offense happy to push the pace no matter the QB, weather, or opponent.

Tre' Harris (WR, LAC) - 4% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%

Harris led the team with 76 receiving yards and seven targets despite only 24 routes run to 32 for both Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. McConkey has battled some health issues, but Johnston’s poor form feels like Harris’ avenue into relevance. Harris has a 2.07 yards per route run and a team-high three red-zone targets, whereas QJ sits at 0.79 YPRR with nada in the RZ.

Between that and the lack of faith in Oronde Gadsden, there’s at least smoke around Harris, who was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As we said with Mitchell, the Chargers can’t be stubborn about preexisting notions or roles. The guys who are producing should be given more chances. Can Harris establish more consistency moving through a brutal schedule stretch?

Ted Hurst III (WR, TB) - 2% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%

Hurst had one catch in Week 3 against the Vikes, which yielded an intriguing 40-yard touchdown. It’s been a poor efficiency campaign thus far, with six catches on 13 targets, and that’s not likely to improve with Daniels in at QB for Mayfield. Are we getting an Adonai Mitchell-esque play by the pirate ship? Jalen McMillan will miss significant time with a PCL injury, so you can frame it as a second-half play.

So the Bucs are in serious trouble, although the NFC South is never out of reach. If Daniels is willing to give Hurst the big-play looks that have led to a 20.8 aDOT out of the gate, then there’s hope yet. But this could become a watered-down approach for a couple of weeks, so temper expectations. Facing the Packers and Cowboys in the coming weeks provides a glimmer of hope.

Dollar Bin:

*Jordan Watkins - Mike Evans is day-to-day, Watkins went 2-60-0 as next man up.
*Tory Horton - Caught all three targets for 48 yards, could mix in more with health.
*Konata Mumpfield - Room to shine with Puka Nacua’s hip injury; flashed w/ 4-93-0 (8 targets).
*Mack Hollins - Inconsistent-at-best offense, but he saw nine targets (6-87-0). Team will trail at BUF (revenge narrative, ha).
*Jauan Jennings - Justin Jefferson avoided major injury, could play against Miami.
*Skyy Moore - Saw seven targets w/ Jayden Reed absent.
*Josh Cameron - Second TD in three games, capitalizing on RZ chances. Could pop up if Brian Thomas Jr. is traded.
*Xavier Legette & Brycen Tremayne & John Metchie III - Tied to Jalen Coker’s availability ahead of magical DET matchup.
*Tyreek Hill - Is he signing soon? Will it matter? A Kansas City reunion would be cushy.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends

Kenyon Sadiq (TE, NYJ) - 18% rostered

FAAB Bid: 10-12%
Aggressive Bid: 12-16%
Desperation Bid: 16-20%

Sadiq delivered in a smash spot on Sunday, catching 7-of-8 targets for 105 yards and a diving TD. Not only was he facing Detroit, but Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Mason Taylor (thumb) were out, while Breece Hall (thigh) was also forced from the contest. Sadiq and Garrett Wilson were the focal points. Check out this sweet grab, and ignore that the NFL admin forgot how Sadiq already scored a rush TD this year:

Even though Sadiq only played 55.7% of the snaps and ran 25 routes to Wilson’s 43, he was charted with a 48% slot rate and flagged as the first read on five of those eight targets per Fantasy Points Data. The team getting healthier shouldn’t take much away from Sadiq’s premier athleticism if they like scoring points, so let’s see how they continue to ramp him up in Chicago next week.

Tyler Higbee (TE, LAR) - 0% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-7%

Terrance Ferguson managers, look away. Higbee capitalized on Ferguson’s early ankle injury to step into that precious de facto WR2 role, collecting eight receptions for 62 yards and a TD on 11 targets. Colby Parkinson also missed some of the game with an AC joint sprain and is considered day-to-day.

Sean McVay loves his TEs, but Davis Allen is still going to be a primary blocker. They’ve already announced Ferguson is unlikely to play in Philly next week, and Puka Nacua remains questionable. With Parkinson not at 100% and Higbee proving he’s still got the juice, who are we to turn up our noses at this short-term opportunity?

*If anyone drops Ferguson, then I’m all over it as a stash with how ambiguous Nacua’s return timeline is.

Darren Waller (TE, CAR) - 14% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-6%

Waller and the Panthers are next up on the Lions streamer sheet, with the TE topping 10 PPR points in Week 3’s loss to Cleveland after Week 2’s 3-33-2 line. Bryce Young needed Waller to step up with Jalen Coker (quad) out, which could loom large next week.

If Coker is out or reinjures himself, then Waller could approach double-digit targets against Detroit. This may occur even if Coker does play. We want to target the Lions when possible, and Waller is a cheap way to buy into the matchup, and then we can exit due to a Week 5 bye.

 

FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams

Buffalo Bills Defense (vs. NE) - 24% rostered

FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%

Buffalo has generated nine sacks over three games, but only three turnovers and some high-scoring tilts against Houston and Detroit have muted enthusiasm. They bottled up an underwhelming Chargers offense to the tune of 16 points against in Week 3, and now host Drake Maye’s lucky-to-be 1-2 Patriots.

Maye has thrown six INTs so far, absorbing three sacks in each of NE’s first three games, with a paltry 10-point average on offense. We thought things might improve against Jacksonville after facing SEA and PIT, but they only got worse. Buffalo should put the Pats into an early negative gamescript and force plenty of errors, just as JAX did.

Chicago Bears Defense (vs. NYJ) - 7% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-4%

The Bears are doing all they can to make us forget about allowing 37 points to the Panthers in Week 1, though many of you still have that as an anchored reference point in your mind. Well, Monday night saw them swarm Philadelphia, with only a buzzer-beater Tush Push scoring against them. They’ll now face the Jets, Packers, Falcons, and Patriots in the coming month, making them a viable longer play.

Green Bay Packers Defense (at TB) - 32% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%

I know, I know! This team just got embarrassed on Thursday night, leaving many of you staring at a gaudy -2 for days. But I can’t ignore that they’re lined up to face a rookie making his NFL debut for Tampa. It’s a small bid, but they have a spot on the list.

Las Vegas Raiders Defense (vs. KC) - 7% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%

If you dare square up with Patrick Mahomes II and the Chiefs, these Raiders will look to defend their home turf and build on an incredible start to ‘26. They’ve logged multiple sacks and takeaways in each of their first three games, totaling 10 sacks and nine turnovers. Gamble against Pat on the road, and then you’ll get the Patriots in New England after that.

Cleveland Browns Defense (vs. PIT) - 2% rostered

FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%

The Browns have improved after a gnarly 34-point Week 1 loss to the Jags, holding the Bucs and Panthers to under 20 points apiece and racking up a hat trick of sacks with an INT against both. We did see the Steelers improve, but if the team that stunk in the first two weeks shows up, then we’re winning. Week 5 against the Jets and Week 7 at Tennessee are also in play.

 

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 4?
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Players To Cut Before Week 4?


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N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
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