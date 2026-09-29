Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.
At RotoBaller HQ, we wrap up our early rankings series with FLEXES (RB/WR/TE). Today, we take an early look at who to start at FLEX with our early 2026 Week 4 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings. Use these early rankings to kick-start your Week 4 lineup research. Find out where key FLEX options such as Jakobi Meyers, J.K. Dobbins, Dontayvion Wicks, Adonai Mitchell, Ollie Gordon II, Brian Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White, Blake Corum, Kendre Miller, Pat Freiermuth, and Rashod Bateman are ranked within the top 200 FLEXES below.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 4 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 4 FLEX Rankings News
Brian Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson is clearly the No. 2 option in this backfield, but he has quietly carved out standalone value early in the 2026 season. The backup to Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson, has emerged as more than just a handcuff through the first three weeks. Over his last two games, he has 21 carries, 101 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and 16 receiving yards. He has scored at least 8.7 fantasy points (PPR) in each of his last two contests, delivering flex-level production in most leagues.
Fantasy managers who have Bijan Robinson on their roster should scoop up Brian Robinson in a heartbeat, as he's one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football. However, there's also a case to be made for him to be claimed by managers who don't have the Falcons' starter
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had his best game of the 2026 season in his team's loss to the New York Giants, recording seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. The 25-year-old had gotten off to a slow start to his first season in Tennessee, hauling in just six catches on seven targets across the Titans' first two games. However, Robinson has proven he can be a target and reception machine in the past, recording at least 90 catches and 140 targets in both 2024 and 2025.
Particularly with Titans quarterback Cam Ward struggling, Robinson should continue to see plenty of work in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Tennessee's overall offensive struggles limit Robinson's upside, but he profiles as a high-floor PPR wide receiver for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is back in the waiver mix after Travis Etienne Jr. left Sunday's loss to Las Vegas with a hamstring injury. Miller had four carries for 14 yards and caught two passes for five yards, his first offensive work since Week 1 after sitting out Week 2 as a healthy inactive. There was not much production here, but the path to more work is easy to see if Etienne misses time.
Miller handled nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in the opener while Alvin Kamara was sidelined, and Kamara is now back to share the backfield. RotoBaller has Miller 24th overall in its Week 4 waiver rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He is not an immediate starter, but managers looking for running back depth can stash him while waiting for more clarity on Etienne's hamstring.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught a season-high seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's blowout win over his former team, the Patriots. After a quiet start to the season in which he was targeted only three times in the first two weeks, Meyers appears to have emerged as the team's second receiver, coming up big in a game in which the defensive game plan limited Parker Washington to a season-low three catches.
What was seen as one of the most wide-open receiver rooms coming into the season looks to have developed a clear hierarchy, with both Meyers and Washington holding a near-every-down role. Meanwhile, Brian Thomas Jr. has found himself in a rotation with sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron, and two-way player Travis Hunter continues to feature primarily on defense, seeing only five offensive snaps on Sunday. Meyers remains a flex-worthy play moving forward and should be viewed as a priority waiver add wherever available.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jakobi Meyers, J.K. Dobbins, Dontayvion Wicks, Adonai Mitchell, Ollie Gordon II, Brian Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White, Blake Corum, Kendre Miller, Pat Freiermuth, and Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Jakobi Meyers, J.K. Dobbins, Dontayvion Wicks, Adonai Mitchell, Ollie Gordon II, Brian Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White, Blake Corum, Kendre Miller, Pat Freiermuth, and Rashod Bateman:
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