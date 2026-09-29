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Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings - Week 4 Early Updates

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Jakobi Meyers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - FLEX Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football FLEX rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 4 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 4 FLEX Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we wrap up our early rankings series with FLEXES (RB/WR/TE). Today, we take an early look at who to start at FLEX with our early 2026 Week 4 Half-PPR fantasy football FLEX rankings. Use these early rankings to kick-start your Week 4 lineup research. Find out where key FLEX options such as Jakobi Meyers, J.K. Dobbins, Dontayvion Wicks, Adonai Mitchell, Ollie Gordon II, Brian Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White, Blake Corum, Kendre Miller, Pat Freiermuth, and Rashod Bateman are ranked within the top 200 FLEXES below.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important FLEX fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Bijan Robinson RB
3 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 Jonathan Taylor RB
6 Derrick Henry RB
7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
8 Christian McCaffrey RB
9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
10 Chris Olave WR
11 James Cook III RB
12 Brock Bowers TE
13 Jeremiyah Love RB
14 Chase Brown RB
15 Chuba Hubbard RB
16 Garrett Wilson WR
17 Ashton Jeanty RB
18 Drake London WR
19 Parker Washington WR
20 Jaylen Warren RB
21 Davante Adams WR
22 Trey McBride TE
23 Nico Collins WR
24 Kyren Williams RB
25 Saquon Barkley RB
26 Christian Watson WR
27 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
28 Zay Flowers WR
29 D'Andre Swift RB
30 CeeDee Lamb WR
31 Bhayshul Tuten RB
32 David Montgomery RB
33 Javonte Williams RB
34 Tetairoa McMillan WR
35 Cam Skattebo RB
36 Tee Higgins WR
37 Bucky Irving RB
38 DeVonta Smith WR
39 Rashee Rice WR
40 George Pickens WR
41 Malik Nabers WR
42 Jalen Coker WR
43 DJ Moore WR
44 Josh Downs WR
45 Matthew Golden WR
46 Terry McLaurin WR
47 Dalton Kincaid TE
48 Braelon Allen RB
49 Jaylen Waddle WR
50 TreVeyon Henderson RB
51 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
52 Michael Wilson WR
53 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
54 Jameson Williams WR
55 Alvin Kamara RB
56 Jordan Addison WR
57 George Kittle TE
58 Stefon Diggs WR
59 Travis Kelce TE
60 Luther Burden III WR
61 Tyler Warren TE
62 Ladd McConkey WR
63 Justin Jefferson WR
64 Mike Evans WR
65 RJ Harvey RB
66 Sam LaPorta TE
67 Puka Nacua WR
68 Keenan Allen WR
69 Juwan Johnson TE
70 Omarion Hampton RB
71 Kenyon Sadiq TE
72 Tucker Kraft TE
73 Quinshon Judkins RB
74 Devaughn Vele WR
75 J.K. Dobbins RB
76 Colston Loveland TE
77 Woody Marks RB
78 Jadarian Price RB
79 Jakobi Meyers WR
80 DK Metcalf WR
81 Rome Odunze WR
82 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
83 Denzel Boston WR
84 Dalton Schultz TE
85 Mark Andrews TE
86 Dontayvion Wicks WR
87 Tony Pollard RB
88 Isaiah Likely TE
89 Courtland Sutton WR
90 Adonai Mitchell WR
91 Malik Washington WR
92 Romeo Doubs WR
93 Emeka Egbuka WR
94 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
95 Tre Tucker WR
96 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
97 Kyle Monangai RB
98 Rachaad White RB
99 Darren Waller TE
100 Blake Corum RB
101 Carnell Tate WR
102 Tyler Higbee TE
103 Ollie Gordon II RB
104 Kalif Raymond WR
105 Brenton Strange TE
106 Hunter Henry TE
107 KC Concepcion WR
108 Mack Hollins WR
109 Caleb Douglas WR
110 Kendre Miller RB
111 Pat Freiermuth TE
112 Khalil Shakir WR
113 Emanuel Wilson RB
114 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
115 Pat Bryant WR
116 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
117 Jauan Jennings WR
118 Tre Harris WR
119 Tyler Allgeier RB
120 Xavier Worthy WR
121 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
122 Jake Ferguson TE
123 T.J. Hockenson TE
124 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
125 Emmett Johnson RB
126 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
127 Tyjae Spears RB
128 Justice Hill RB
129 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
130 Chig Okonkwo TE
131 AJ Barner TE
132 Mike Gesicki TE
133 Cade Otton TE
134 Rashod Bateman WR
135 Kayshon Boutte WR
136 Kenneth Gainwell RB
137 Quentin Johnston WR
138 Cooper Kupp WR
139 Rashid Shaheed WR
140 Konata Mumpfield WR
141 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
142 Keon Coleman WR
143 Oronde Gadsden II TE
144 Tyquan Thornton WR
145 Chris Bell WR
146 Ryan Flournoy WR
147 Roman Wilson WR
148 Evan Engram TE
149 Ted Hurst WR
150 Najee Harris RB
151 Colby Parkinson TE
152 Makai Lemon WR
153 Xavier Legette WR
154 Isaiah Davis RB
155 Kaelon Black RB
156 Antonio Williams WR
157 Isaac TeSlaa WR
158 MarShawn Lloyd RB
159 DeMario Douglas WR
160 Jalen Nailor WR
161 Greg Dulcich TE
162 Darnell Mooney WR
163 Keaton Mitchell RB
164 Kaleb Johnson RB
165 Xavier Hutchinson WR
166 Mike Washington Jr. RB
167 Michael Mayer TE
168 Malachi Fields WR
169 Gunnar Helm TE
170 Kendrick Bourne WR
171 Jaylen Wright RB
172 Skyy Moore WR
173 Samaje Perine RB
174 Noah Fant TE
175 Raheim Sanders RB
176 Isaiah Williams WR
177 George Holani RB
178 Jahan Dotson WR
179 DeeJay Dallas RB
180 Zach Ertz TE
181 Jordan Watkins WR
182 Elic Ayomanor WR
183 Chris Brooks RB
184 Tank Bigsby RB
185 Bryce Lance WR
186 A.J. Dillon RB
187 Cody White WR
188 Dawson Knox TE
189 Jaylin Noel WR
190 Ty Johnson RB
191 Joshua Palmer WR
192 Jerry Jeudy WR
193 Darnell Washington TE
194 Devontez Walker WR
195 Troy Franklin WR
196 Cole Kmet TE
197 Demond Claiborne RB
198 Josh Cameron WR
199 Noah Gray TE
200 Theo Johnson TE

 

Week 4 FLEX Rankings News

Brian Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson is clearly the No. 2 option in this backfield, but he has quietly carved out standalone value early in the 2026 season. The backup to Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson, has emerged as more than just a handcuff through the first three weeks. Over his last two games, he has 21 carries, 101 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and 16 receiving yards. He has scored at least 8.7 fantasy points (PPR) in each of his last two contests, delivering flex-level production in most leagues.

Fantasy managers who have Bijan Robinson on their roster should scoop up Brian Robinson in a heartbeat, as he's one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football. However, there's also a case to be made for him to be claimed by managers who don't have the Falcons' starter

 

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had his best game of the 2026 season in his team's loss to the New York Giants, recording seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. The 25-year-old had gotten off to a slow start to his first season in Tennessee, hauling in just six catches on seven targets across the Titans' first two games. However, Robinson has proven he can be a target and reception machine in the past, recording at least 90 catches and 140 targets in both 2024 and 2025.

Particularly with Titans quarterback Cam Ward struggling, Robinson should continue to see plenty of work in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Tennessee's overall offensive struggles limit Robinson's upside, but he profiles as a high-floor PPR wide receiver for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

 

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is back in the waiver mix after Travis Etienne Jr. left Sunday's loss to Las Vegas with a hamstring injury. Miller had four carries for 14 yards and caught two passes for five yards, his first offensive work since Week 1 after sitting out Week 2 as a healthy inactive. There was not much production here, but the path to more work is easy to see if Etienne misses time.

Miller handled nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in the opener while Alvin Kamara was sidelined, and Kamara is now back to share the backfield. RotoBaller has Miller 24th overall in its Week 4 waiver rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He is not an immediate starter, but managers looking for running back depth can stash him while waiting for more clarity on Etienne's hamstring.

 

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught a season-high seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's blowout win over his former team, the Patriots. After a quiet start to the season in which he was targeted only three times in the first two weeks, Meyers appears to have emerged as the team's second receiver, coming up big in a game in which the defensive game plan limited Parker Washington to a season-low three catches.

What was seen as one of the most wide-open receiver rooms coming into the season looks to have developed a clear hierarchy, with both Meyers and Washington holding a near-every-down role. Meanwhile, Brian Thomas Jr. has found himself in a rotation with sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron, and two-way player Travis Hunter continues to feature primarily on defense, seeing only five offensive snaps on Sunday. Meyers remains a flex-worthy play moving forward and should be viewed as a priority waiver add wherever available.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
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Choose From The Top Ranked Players
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jakobi Meyers, J.K. Dobbins, Dontayvion Wicks, Adonai Mitchell, Ollie Gordon II, Brian Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White, Blake Corum, Kendre Miller, Pat Freiermuth, and Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Jakobi Meyers, J.K. Dobbins, Dontayvion Wicks, Adonai Mitchell, Ollie Gordon II, Brian Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White, Blake Corum, Kendre Miller, Pat Freiermuth, and Rashod Bateman:

Jakobi Meyers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Carnell Tate
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Washington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Luther Burden III
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jakobi Meyers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Denzel Boston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rome Odunze
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Addison
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Warren
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
John Metchie III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Addison
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Warren
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tony Pollard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Kittle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaiah Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Josh Downs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ray Davis
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colbie Young
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Xavier Smith
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jerome Ford
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ben Sinnott
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Durham Smythe
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emari Demercado
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Watkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Dillon
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Johnny Mundt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik McClain
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mitchell Evans
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Cameron
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Erick All Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Oliver
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Adam Trautman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
John Bates
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Will Kacmarek
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tutu Atwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Foster Moreau
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tai Felton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Darius Cooper
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colson Yankoff
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Najee Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jacob Cowing
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Demond Claiborne
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tory Horton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Davis Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonnu Smith
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Skyy Moore
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Ty Johnson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
George Holani
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Bryce Lance
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Raheim Sanders
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
John Metchie III
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Zachariah Branch
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Chris Moore
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Noah Gray
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mack Hollins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kaelon Black
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Colston Loveland
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
RJ Harvey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keenan Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Demario Douglas
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tre Harris
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rome Odunze
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Cade Otton
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Pat Bryant
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Rachaad White
vs
Darren Waller
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Ertz
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Pat Bryant
Rachaad White
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rachaad White
vs
Cade Otton
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rachaad White
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Evan Engram
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Harris
Rachaad White
vs
Keon Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Demario Douglas
Rachaad White
vs
Malachi Fields
Rachaad White
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Gunnar Helm
Rachaad White
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rachaad White
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Rachaad White
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Justice Hill
Rachaad White
vs
RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Bell
Rachaad White
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jack Bech
Rachaad White
vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Nabers
Blake Corum
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Rashod Bateman
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Devaughn Vele
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Khalil Shakir
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Schultz
Blake Corum
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Blake Corum
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kalif Raymond
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Makai Lemon
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Demario Douglas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
RJ Harvey
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tre Harris
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emmett Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cade Otton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mack Hollins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Pat Bryant
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jalen Nailor
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kaelon Black
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rachaad White
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Isaiah Likely
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Zach Ertz
Pat Freiermuth
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colston Loveland
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Alvin Kamara
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Braelon Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaylin Noel
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Evan Engram
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Christian Watson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashod Bateman
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashod Bateman
vs
Blake Corum
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Kittle
Rashod Bateman
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Josh Downs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Warren
Rashod Bateman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashod Bateman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Woody Marks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Sam Laporta
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashod Bateman
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Mayer

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Justin Jefferson

Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Baker Mayfield

MRI Shows No Ligament Damage, Will Still Miss Time
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
CFB

Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
CFB

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Baker Mayfield

Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
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