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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 4 Early Updates

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Harold Fannin Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 4 Tight End Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

At RotoBaller HQ, we continue our rankings series with the tight end position. Unless you drafted Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, or Dalton Kincaid, there is a decent chance that you are either streaming the TE position or deciding between a few options to start at tight end. Today we review our early Week 4 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings to help fantasy managers kick off Week 4 preparations. Find out where Colston Loveland, Kenyon Sadiq, Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, and Tyler Higbee are listed in our early TE rankings below.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 12
2 2 Trey McBride TE 22
3 3 Dalton Kincaid TE 47
3 4 George Kittle TE 57
3 5 Travis Kelce TE 59
3 6 Tyler Warren TE 61
4 7 Sam LaPorta TE 66
5 8 Juwan Johnson TE 69
5 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE 71
5 10 Tucker Kraft TE 72
5 11 Colston Loveland TE 76
5 12 Dalton Schultz TE 84
5 13 Mark Andrews TE 85
5 14 Isaiah Likely TE 88
6 15 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 96
6 16 Darren Waller TE 99
6 17 Tyler Higbee TE 102
6 18 Brenton Strange TE 105
6 19 Hunter Henry TE 106
6 20 Pat Freiermuth TE 111
6 21 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 116
6 22 Jake Ferguson TE 122
6 23 T.J. Hockenson TE 123
6 24 Chig Okonkwo TE 130
6 25 AJ Barner TE 131
7 26 Mike Gesicki TE 132
7 27 Cade Otton TE 133
7 28 Oronde Gadsden II TE 143
7 29 Evan Engram TE 148
7 30 Colby Parkinson TE 151
7 31 Greg Dulcich TE 161
7 32 Michael Mayer TE 167
7 33 Gunnar Helm TE 169
7 34 Noah Fant TE 174
7 35 Zach Ertz TE 180
8 36 Dawson Knox TE 188
8 37 Darnell Washington TE 193
8 38 Cole Kmet TE 196
8 39 Noah Gray TE 199
8 40 Theo Johnson TE 200
8 41 Jonnu Smith TE 203
8 42 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 205
8 43 Elijah Arroyo TE 206
8 44 Eli Raridon TE 211
8 45 Foster Moreau TE 213
8 46 Johnny Mundt TE 215
8 47 Tommy Tremble TE 216
8 48 Jeremy Ruckert TE 219
8 49 Erick All Jr. TE 221
8 50 Nate Adkins TE 222
8 51 Matthew Hibner TE 223
8 52 Drew Sample TE 224
8 53 Austin Hooper TE 231
8 54 Blake Whiteheart TE 233
8 55 Durham Smythe TE 236
9 56 Luke Farrell TE 242
9 57 Marlin Klein TE 249
9 58 Adam Trautman TE 250
9 59 Will Kacmarek TE 251
9 60 Daniel Bellinger TE 252
9 61 Brock Wright TE 253
9 62 Davis Allen TE 255
9 63 Mo Alie-Cox TE 256
9 64 Elijah Higgins TE 260
9 65 Ben Sinnott TE 261
9 66 Mitchell Evans TE 262
10 67 Luke Schoonmaker TE 265
10 68 Jackson Hawes TE 273
10 69 Nate Boerkircher TE 278
10 70 John Bates TE 280
10 71 Tanner Koziol TE 281
10 72 Cade Stover TE 282
10 73 Jake Briningstool TE 284
10 74 Charlie Woerner TE 285
10 75 Max Klare TE 286
10 76 Drew Ogletree TE 291
10 77 Josh Whyle TE 295
10 78 Payne Durham TE 296
10 79 Gavin Bartholomew TE 299
10 80 Tyler Conklin TE 300
10 81 Patrick Herbert TE 302

 

Week 4 Tight End Rankings News

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught seven of eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. With wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) inactive, Sadiq had a breakout game, being one of two tight ends to have over 100 yards last week. However, he played only 57% of the snaps and ran 58% of the routes, while Jelani Woods and Jeremy Ruckert also saw significant roles.

If Mitchell or Taylor return next week against the Chicago Bears, Sadiq could see fewer targets, but he looked special and will be difficult to keep off the field. Sadiq should be a strong waiver-wire option as he looks to carry this momentum into Week 4.

 

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee caught eight of his 11 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's loss against the Denver Broncos. This tight end room in Los Angeles remains incredibly unpredictable, as it seems like a different player breaks out each week. Last week, it was Terrance Ferguson, who had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Higbee replaced Ferguson as Matthew Stafford's favorite target in the tight end room.

It is worth acknowledging that Ferguson did miss a portion of Sunday Night Football while being evaluated for an ankle injury, but he returned to the contest. There's plenty of value to be gained from starting a tight end in this extremely pass-heavy Rams offense, but picking the right one has proven to be an impossible challenge. Higbee is trending up, but he's far from a lock to replicate this performance in Week 4 against the Eagles.

 

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is now the WR1 in the Bay Area after more injuries to the team's wide receiving corps in Sunday's 36-30 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. With veteran wideout Mike Evans (ribs, chest) going down with a painful injury, the 32-year-old Kittle took over through the air, leading the team with six receptions, seven targets, 82 yards, and two touchdowns to help the team stay undefeated in 2026. The Niners already have Ricky Pearsall (knee), rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve, and Evans could be in line to miss time going forward as well.

That would really thin out the team's receiving depth, helping to give Kittle a pretty massive target share going into a Week 4 contest at home against the Denver Broncos. Kittle, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was eased into the Week 1 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in his first game back from an Achilles tear suffered in the postseason in January. He caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kittle is a must-start, high-end TE1 with San Francisco's receiving weapons dwindling.

 

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) wasted no time reacclimating in his return to the field, torching the New Orleans Saints for 10 catches, 116 yards, and a touchdown in the Raiders' 35-27 victory on Sunday. The star tight end drew a team-best 13 targets in his first game with Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, who quickly established a rapport with the former first-round pick.

Nobody else on the Raiders had more than four targets, as Bowers accounted for almost half of Cousins' 22 completions. It was exactly what managers who drafted Bowers hoped to see and further cemented that the Georgia product is still clearly the team's top receiving option. He'll look to keep the momentum going in a tough matchup against Kansas City in Week 4.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Colston Loveland, Kenyon Sadiq, Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, and Tyler Higbee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Colston Loveland, Kenyon Sadiq, Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, and Tyler Higbee:

Brock Bowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Brock Bowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Brock Bowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brock Bowers
vs
George Kittle
Brock Bowers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brock Bowers
vs
Mark Andrews
Brock Bowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brock Bowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Brock Bowers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brock Bowers
vs
Trey McBride
Brock Bowers
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brock Bowers
vs
Hunter Henry
Brock Bowers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brock Bowers
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Brock Bowers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brock Bowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brock Bowers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brock Bowers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Brenton Strange
Brock Bowers
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Zach Ertz
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Zach Ertz
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Evan Engram
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Colston Loveland
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Kelce
Darren Waller
vs
Sam Laporta
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Davis Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colson Yankoff
Tyler Higbee
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Higbee
vs
Erick All Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Nate Adkins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tyler Higbee
vs
Will Kacmarek
Tyler Higbee
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Higbee
vs
Adam Trautman
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mitchell Evans
Tyler Higbee
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Tyler Higbee
vs
Ben Sinnott
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Wright
Tyler Higbee
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews

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Early Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 4 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 4 Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Justin Jefferson

Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
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Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
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Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
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Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
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Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
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Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
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Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
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Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
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Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
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Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
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Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
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Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
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Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Baker Mayfield

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Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
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Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
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Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Baker Mayfield

Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

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Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
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USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

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Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

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Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
William Byron

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Carson Hocevar

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Chris Buescher

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Austin Cindric

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Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

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Kyle Larson

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Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
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a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
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Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
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Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
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Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

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Alex Bowman

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Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
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Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
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Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
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Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
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Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
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Set For His First Main Event
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Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
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Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
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Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
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Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
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