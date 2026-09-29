Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.
At RotoBaller HQ, we continue our rankings series with the tight end position. Unless you drafted Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, or Dalton Kincaid, there is a decent chance that you are either streaming the TE position or deciding between a few options to start at tight end. Today we review our early Week 4 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings to help fantasy managers kick off Week 4 preparations. Find out where Colston Loveland, Kenyon Sadiq, Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, and Tyler Higbee are listed in our early TE rankings below.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 4 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|12
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|22
|3
|3
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|47
|3
|4
|George Kittle
|TE
|57
|3
|5
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|59
|3
|6
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|61
|4
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|66
|5
|8
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|69
|5
|9
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|71
|5
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|72
|5
|11
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|76
|5
|12
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|84
|5
|13
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|85
|5
|14
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|88
|6
|15
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|96
|6
|16
|Darren Waller
|TE
|99
|6
|17
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|102
|6
|18
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|105
|6
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|106
|6
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|111
|6
|21
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|116
|6
|22
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|122
|6
|23
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|123
|6
|24
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|130
|6
|25
|AJ Barner
|TE
|131
|7
|26
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|132
|7
|27
|Cade Otton
|TE
|133
|7
|28
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|143
|7
|29
|Evan Engram
|TE
|148
|7
|30
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|151
|7
|31
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|161
|7
|32
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|167
|7
|33
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|169
|7
|34
|Noah Fant
|TE
|174
|7
|35
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|180
|8
|36
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|188
|8
|37
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|193
|8
|38
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|196
|8
|39
|Noah Gray
|TE
|199
|8
|40
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|200
|8
|41
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|203
|8
|42
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|205
|8
|43
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|206
|8
|44
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|211
|8
|45
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|213
|8
|46
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|215
|8
|47
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|216
|8
|48
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|219
|8
|49
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|221
|8
|50
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|222
|8
|51
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|223
|8
|52
|Drew Sample
|TE
|224
|8
|53
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|231
|8
|54
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|233
|8
|55
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|236
|9
|56
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|242
|9
|57
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|249
|9
|58
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|250
|9
|59
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|251
|9
|60
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|252
|9
|61
|Brock Wright
|TE
|253
|9
|62
|Davis Allen
|TE
|255
|9
|63
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|256
|9
|64
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|260
|9
|65
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|261
|9
|66
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|262
|10
|67
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|265
|10
|68
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|273
|10
|69
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|278
|10
|70
|John Bates
|TE
|280
|10
|71
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|281
|10
|72
|Cade Stover
|TE
|282
|10
|73
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|284
|10
|74
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|285
|10
|75
|Max Klare
|TE
|286
|10
|76
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|291
|10
|77
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|295
|10
|78
|Payne Durham
|TE
|296
|10
|79
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|299
|10
|80
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|300
|10
|81
|Patrick Herbert
|TE
|302
Week 4 Tight End Rankings News
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught seven of eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. With wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) inactive, Sadiq had a breakout game, being one of two tight ends to have over 100 yards last week. However, he played only 57% of the snaps and ran 58% of the routes, while Jelani Woods and Jeremy Ruckert also saw significant roles.
If Mitchell or Taylor return next week against the Chicago Bears, Sadiq could see fewer targets, but he looked special and will be difficult to keep off the field. Sadiq should be a strong waiver-wire option as he looks to carry this momentum into Week 4.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee caught eight of his 11 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's loss against the Denver Broncos. This tight end room in Los Angeles remains incredibly unpredictable, as it seems like a different player breaks out each week. Last week, it was Terrance Ferguson, who had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Higbee replaced Ferguson as Matthew Stafford's favorite target in the tight end room.
It is worth acknowledging that Ferguson did miss a portion of Sunday Night Football while being evaluated for an ankle injury, but he returned to the contest. There's plenty of value to be gained from starting a tight end in this extremely pass-heavy Rams offense, but picking the right one has proven to be an impossible challenge. Higbee is trending up, but he's far from a lock to replicate this performance in Week 4 against the Eagles.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is now the WR1 in the Bay Area after more injuries to the team's wide receiving corps in Sunday's 36-30 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. With veteran wideout Mike Evans (ribs, chest) going down with a painful injury, the 32-year-old Kittle took over through the air, leading the team with six receptions, seven targets, 82 yards, and two touchdowns to help the team stay undefeated in 2026. The Niners already have Ricky Pearsall (knee), rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve, and Evans could be in line to miss time going forward as well.
That would really thin out the team's receiving depth, helping to give Kittle a pretty massive target share going into a Week 4 contest at home against the Denver Broncos. Kittle, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was eased into the Week 1 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in his first game back from an Achilles tear suffered in the postseason in January. He caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kittle is a must-start, high-end TE1 with San Francisco's receiving weapons dwindling.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) wasted no time reacclimating in his return to the field, torching the New Orleans Saints for 10 catches, 116 yards, and a touchdown in the Raiders' 35-27 victory on Sunday. The star tight end drew a team-best 13 targets in his first game with Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, who quickly established a rapport with the former first-round pick.
Nobody else on the Raiders had more than four targets, as Bowers accounted for almost half of Cousins' 22 completions. It was exactly what managers who drafted Bowers hoped to see and further cemented that the Georgia product is still clearly the team's top receiving option. He'll look to keep the momentum going in a tough matchup against Kansas City in Week 4.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Colston Loveland, Kenyon Sadiq, Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, and Tyler Higbee. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Colston Loveland, Kenyon Sadiq, Harold Fannin Jr., Darren Waller, and Tyler Higbee:
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