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Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 4 Early Updates

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Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 4 Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Now that Monday Night Football is over, it's time to start prepping for Week 4. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 4 overall rankings are out to help fantasy managers get a head start for the week. We'll update our rankings throughout the week as injury reports and news come in. Use our rankings as an early guide for Week 4.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Derrick Henry RB
2 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 8 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 Chris Olave WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Brock Bowers TE
2 13 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 14 Chase Brown RB
2 15 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 16 Garrett Wilson WR
3 17 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 Parker Washington WR
3 20 Jaylen Warren RB
3 21 Davante Adams WR
3 22 Trey McBride TE
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Kyren Williams RB
4 25 Saquon Barkley RB
4 26 Christian Watson WR
4 27 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
4 28 Zay Flowers WR
4 29 D'Andre Swift RB
4 30 CeeDee Lamb WR
4 31 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 32 David Montgomery RB
4 33 Javonte Williams RB
4 34 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 35 Cam Skattebo RB
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Bucky Irving RB
5 38 DeVonta Smith WR
5 39 Rashee Rice WR
5 40 George Pickens WR
5 41 Malik Nabers WR
5 42 Jalen Coker WR
5 43 DJ Moore WR
5 44 Josh Downs WR
5 45 Matthew Golden WR
5 46 Terry McLaurin WR
5 47 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 48 Braelon Allen RB
5 49 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 50 TreVeyon Henderson RB
5 51 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 52 Michael Wilson WR
5 53 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
6 54 Jameson Williams WR
6 55 Alvin Kamara RB
6 56 Jordan Addison WR
6 57 George Kittle TE
6 58 Stefon Diggs WR
6 59 Travis Kelce TE
6 60 Luther Burden III WR
6 61 Tyler Warren TE
6 62 Ladd McConkey WR
6 63 Justin Jefferson WR
7 64 Mike Evans WR
7 65 RJ Harvey RB
7 66 Sam LaPorta TE
7 67 Puka Nacua WR
7 68 Keenan Allen WR
7 69 Juwan Johnson TE
7 70 Omarion Hampton RB
7 71 Kenyon Sadiq TE
7 72 Tucker Kraft TE
7 73 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 74 Devaughn Vele WR
7 75 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 76 Colston Loveland TE
7 77 Woody Marks RB
7 78 Jadarian Price RB
7 79 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 80 DK Metcalf WR
7 81 Rome Odunze WR
7 82 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 83 Denzel Boston WR
7 84 Dalton Schultz TE
7 85 Mark Andrews TE
7 86 Dontayvion Wicks WR
8 87 Tony Pollard RB
8 88 Isaiah Likely TE
8 89 Courtland Sutton WR
8 90 Adonai Mitchell WR
8 91 Malik Washington WR
8 92 Romeo Doubs WR
8 93 Emeka Egbuka WR
8 94 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 95 Tre Tucker WR
8 96 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 97 Kyle Monangai RB
8 98 Rachaad White RB
8 99 Darren Waller TE
8 100 Blake Corum RB
8 101 Carnell Tate WR
8 102 Tyler Higbee TE
9 103 Ollie Gordon II RB
9 104 Kalif Raymond WR
9 105 Brenton Strange TE
9 106 Hunter Henry TE
9 107 KC Concepcion WR
9 108 Mack Hollins WR
9 109 Caleb Douglas WR
9 110 Kendre Miller RB
9 111 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 112 Khalil Shakir WR
9 113 Emanuel Wilson RB
9 114 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 115 Pat Bryant WR
9 116 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 117 Jauan Jennings WR
9 118 Tre Harris WR
9 119 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 120 Xavier Worthy WR
9 121 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 122 Jake Ferguson TE
10 123 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 124 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
10 125 Emmett Johnson RB
10 126 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 127 Tyjae Spears RB
10 128 Justice Hill RB
10 129 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
10 130 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 131 AJ Barner TE
10 132 Mike Gesicki TE
10 133 Cade Otton TE
10 134 Rashod Bateman WR
10 135 Kayshon Boutte WR
10 136 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 137 Quentin Johnston WR
10 138 Cooper Kupp WR
10 139 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 140 Konata Mumpfield WR
10 141 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 142 Keon Coleman WR
11 143 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 144 Tyquan Thornton WR
11 145 Chris Bell WR
11 146 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 147 Roman Wilson WR
11 148 Evan Engram TE
11 149 Ted Hurst WR
11 150 Najee Harris RB
11 151 Colby Parkinson TE
11 152 Makai Lemon WR
11 153 Xavier Legette WR
11 154 Isaiah Davis RB
11 155 Kaelon Black RB
11 156 Antonio Williams WR
11 157 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 158 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 159 DeMario Douglas WR
11 160 Jalen Nailor WR
11 161 Greg Dulcich TE
11 162 Darnell Mooney WR
11 163 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 164 Kaleb Johnson RB
11 165 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 166 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 167 Michael Mayer TE
11 168 Malachi Fields WR
12 169 Gunnar Helm TE
12 170 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 171 Jaylen Wright RB
12 172 Skyy Moore WR
12 173 Samaje Perine RB
12 174 Noah Fant TE
12 175 Raheim Sanders RB
12 176 Isaiah Williams WR
12 177 George Holani RB
12 178 Jahan Dotson WR
12 179 DeeJay Dallas RB
12 180 Zach Ertz TE
12 181 Jordan Watkins WR
12 182 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 183 Chris Brooks RB
12 184 Tank Bigsby RB
12 185 Bryce Lance WR
12 186 A.J. Dillon RB
12 187 Cody White WR
12 188 Dawson Knox TE
12 189 Jaylin Noel WR
12 190 Ty Johnson RB
12 191 Joshua Palmer WR
12 192 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 193 Darnell Washington TE
12 194 Devontez Walker WR
12 195 Troy Franklin WR
12 196 Cole Kmet TE
12 197 Demond Claiborne RB
12 198 Josh Cameron WR
12 199 Noah Gray TE
12 200 Theo Johnson TE
13 201 Ray Davis RB
13 202 Dohnte Meyers WR
13 203 Jonnu Smith TE
13 204 Tez Johnson WR
13 205 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 206 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 207 CJ Donaldson RB
13 208 John Metchie III WR
13 209 Tyler Goodson RB
13 210 Tyler Badie RB
13 211 Eli Raridon TE
13 212 Germie Bernard WR
13 213 Foster Moreau TE
13 214 Ameer Abdullah RB
13 215 Johnny Mundt TE
13 216 Tommy Tremble TE
13 217 Calvin Ridley WR
13 218 Laquon Treadwell WR
13 219 Jeremy Ruckert TE
13 220 Tory Horton WR
13 221 Erick All Jr. TE
13 222 Nate Adkins TE
13 223 Matthew Hibner TE
13 224 Drew Sample TE
13 225 Seth McGowan RB
13 226 Zachariah Branch WR
13 227 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 228 Tutu Atwell WR
14 229 Kyle Williams WR
14 230 KaVontae Turpin WR
14 231 Austin Hooper TE
14 232 Will Shipley RB
14 233 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 234 Jacob Cowing WR
14 235 Jordan Whittington WR
14 236 Durham Smythe TE
14 237 Darius Cooper WR
14 238 Chimere Dike WR
14 239 Hunter Luepke RB
14 240 Alec Ingold RB
14 241 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 242 Luke Farrell TE
14 243 Chris Moore WR
14 244 Travis Hunter WR
14 245 Jahdae Walker WR
14 246 LaJohntay Wester WR
14 247 Jalen Royals WR
14 248 Tai Felton WR
14 249 Marlin Klein TE
14 250 Adam Trautman TE
14 251 Will Kacmarek TE
14 252 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 253 Brock Wright TE
14 254 Lew Nichols RB
14 255 Davis Allen TE
14 256 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 257 Treylon Burks WR
14 258 Kaytron Allen RB
15 259 Jared Wayne WR
15 260 Elijah Higgins TE
15 261 Ben Sinnott TE
15 262 Mitchell Evans TE
15 263 Sione Vaki RB
15 264 Kimani Vidal RB
15 265 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 266 Isaiah Bond WR
15 267 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
15 268 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 269 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
15 270 Efton Chism III WR
15 271 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 272 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 273 Jackson Hawes TE
15 274 Xavier Smith WR
15 275 Malik Benson WR
15 276 Sean Tucker RB
15 277 Zavion Thomas WR
15 278 Nate Boerkircher TE
15 279 Dyami Brown WR
15 280 John Bates TE
15 281 Tanner Koziol TE
15 282 Cade Stover TE
15 283 Derius Davis WR
15 284 Jake Briningstool TE
15 285 Charlie Woerner TE
15 286 Max Klare TE
15 287 Jaylin Lane WR
15 288 KhaDarel Hodge WR
15 289 Cyrus Allen WR
15 290 Dareke Young WR
15 291 Drew Ogletree TE
15 292 Bo Melton WR
15 293 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 294 Jacob Saylors RB
15 295 Josh Whyle TE
15 296 Payne Durham TE
15 297 Kameron Johnson WR
15 298 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
15 299 Gavin Bartholomew TE
15 300 Tyler Conklin TE
16 301 Jalen Brooks WR
16 302 Patrick Herbert TE
16 303 Deion Burks WR
16 304 Brashard Smith RB
16 305 Tahj Brooks RB
16 306 Ben Skowronek WR
16 307 Corey Kiner RB
16 308 Dylan Laube RB
16 309 Josh Allen QB
16 310 Lamar Jackson QB
16 311 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 312 Trevor Lawrence QB
17 313 Jalen Hurts QB
17 314 Joe Burrow QB
17 315 Brock Purdy QB
17 316 Tyler Shough QB
17 317 Jared Goff QB
17 318 Bryce Young QB
17 319 Dak Prescott QB
17 320 Jordan Love QB
17 321 Kyler Murray QB
17 322 C.J. Stroud QB
17 323 Bo Nix QB
17 324 Marcus Mariota QB
17 325 Geno Smith QB
17 326 Matthew Stafford QB
17 327 Daniel Jones QB
17 328 Drake Maye QB
17 329 Sam Darnold QB
17 330 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 331 Kirk Cousins QB
17 332 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 333 Jameis Winston QB
17 334 Deshaun Watson QB
17 335 Case Keenum QB
17 336 Justin Herbert QB
17 337 Malik Willis QB
17 338 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 339 Jalon Daniels QB
17 340 Cam Ward QB
17 341 Tyson Bagent QB
17 342 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 343 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 344 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 345 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 346 Green Bay Packers DST
18 347 Buffalo Bills DST
18 348 Chicago Bears DST
18 349 Cleveland Browns DST
18 350 Kansas City Chiefs DST
18 351 New York Giants DST
18 352 Houston Texans DST
18 353 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 354 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 355 New Orleans Saints DST
18 356 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 357 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 358 Detroit Lions DST
18 359 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 360 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 361 Denver Broncos DST
18 362 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 363 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 364 New York Jets DST
18 365 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 366 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 367 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 368 New England Patriots DST
18 369 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 370 Miami Dolphins DST
18 371 Washington Commanders DST
18 372 Tennessee Titans DST
18 373 Carolina Panthers DST
18 374 Brandon Aubrey K
18 375 Tyler Loop K
18 376 Evan McPherson K
18 377 Spencer Shrader K
18 378 Harrison Butker K
19 379 Eddy Pineiro K
19 380 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
19 381 Cam Little K
19 382 Jason Myers K
19 383 Will Reichard K
19 384 Ryan Fitzgerald K
19 385 Chris Boswell K
19 386 Trey Smack K
19 387 Jake Bates K
19 388 Harrison Mevis K
19 389 Tyler Bass K
19 390 Daniel Carlson K
19 391 Chad Ryland K
19 392 Matt Gay K
19 393 Nick Folk K
19 394 Chase McLaughlin K
19 395 Cairo Santos K
19 396 Jason Sanders K
19 397 Cameron Dicker K
19 398 Drew Stevens K
19 399 Jake Elliott K
19 400 Andy Borregales K
19 401 Wil Lutz K
19 402 Dominic Zvada K
19 403 Joey Slye K
19 404 Andre Szmyt K
19 405 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football News

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) returned from a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but was on a snap count and played only 33% of the offensive snaps after missing the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The team's top wideout still managed to lead the team with five catches for 84 yards despite a lighter workload, including his 27-yard catch late in the game that set up the game-winning 56-yard field goal. Flowers also added a 20-yard run in the game. "I really want to shout out [Head Certified Athletic Trainer] Adrian Dixon, as well, for just working through that and helping the process of him being ready to play," head coach Jesse Minter said.

"I think, now, he is coming out of this thing really ready to push to be back in there closer to full time." If Flowers does not have a setback in practice this week, he will be a no-brainer, must-start WR1 this weekend against the 0-3 Tennessee Titans with a regular workload. Before injuring his hamstring in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, Flowers had a career-high 150 receiving yards and his first touchdown of 2026.

 

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that running back Bucky Irving, who did not play much on the team's final drive on Sunday in another loss to the Minnesota Vikings, is not injured and is not on the injury report, according to River Wells of Bucs Gameday. The 24-year-old was kept on the sideline for a long stretch to close out Sunday's contest, leading many to speculate that he was hurt. Fortunately for Irving's fantasy managers, he is not dealing with any physical ailments. Irving saw 15 carries and ran for 46 yards (3.1 yards per carry) while catching two of his four targets for 12 yards in the passing game in the 23-16 loss to the Vikings.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb late on Sunday and is going to miss time, so both Irving and Kenny Gainwell could be leaned on more, starting in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels now in line to start for at least the next game. Through three games in 2026, Irving has 180 rushing yards and one touchdown while catching 13 passes for 61 yards in a Bucs offense that has yet to truly find its groove under new coordinator Zac Robinson.

 

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

In what's becoming a trend for this season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb re-asserted his WR1 status for his team by catching seven of his eight targets for 112 yards in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was actually targeted three fewer times than Pickens, but ended up with the same number of catches and 30 more yards. Neither scored a touchdown -- tight end Jake Ferguson caught quarterback Dak Prescott's only passing touchdown.

Lamb's effort didn't lead to a win, but the Cowboys' defense giving up 34 points was likely the major culprit for their loss. Lamb is paying off at his ADP so far, with over 23.6 PPR points scored per game through three contests. He's been nearly unguardable, and appeared to be back to his old self after a high ankle sprain handicapped his 2025 season. Lamb faces another tough test in Week 4 when the Cowboys go on the road to face the Houston Texans, but he's still a must-start fantasy WR1 with explosive potential in each game he plays and is healthy.

 

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry totaled 26 carries, 89 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. He also converted his lone target into a catch, but it went for no gain. Henry continues to be remarkable in his age-32 season. He has six touchdowns this year, including multiple touchdowns in two of his three games so far. He also continues to prove that he's capable of handling enormous volume totals.

His 67% snap share on Sunday represented a new season-high, although it's still an indication that the Ravens are usually putting him on the field when they know he's going to get the football. There's no question that Henry remains in the must-start RB1 range for Week 4 against a struggling Tennessee Titans squad.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Derrick Henry, Bucky Irving, CeeDee Lamb, Zay Flowers, Parker Washington, Cam Skattebo, DJ Moore, Ladd McConkey, Kenyon Sadiq, Juwan Johnson, Jadarian Price, and Ollie Gordon II. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Derrick Henry, Bucky Irving, CeeDee Lamb, Zay Flowers, Parker Washington, Cam Skattebo, DJ Moore, Ladd McConkey, Kenyon Sadiq, Juwan Johnson, Jadarian Price, and Ollie Gordon II:

Derrick Henry
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Derrick Henry
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
vs
Bijan Robinson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Derrick Henry
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Derrick Henry
vs
James Cook III
Derrick Henry
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Derrick Henry
vs
Justin Jefferson
Derrick Henry
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Derrick Henry
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
vs
Saquon Barkley
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Olave
Derrick Henry
vs
Devonta Smith
Derrick Henry
vs
Garrett Wilson
Derrick Henry
vs
Chase Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Javonte Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyren Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Breece Hall
Derrick Henry
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Derrick Henry
vs
De'Von Achane
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
David Montgomery
Derrick Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ashton Jeanty
CeeDee Lamb
vs
James Cook III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Saquon Barkley
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chris Olave
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Devonta Smith
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Garrett Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Derrick Henry
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chase Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Javonte Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kyren Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bijan Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Breece Hall
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian Watson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Davante Adams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Mike Evans
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Drake London
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaylen Waddle
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Mark Andrews
Zay Flowers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Zay Flowers
vs
Blake Corum
Zay Flowers
vs
Woody Marks
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
De'Von Achane
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Kelce
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Kelce
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ladd McConkey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Kelce
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brock Bowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Sam Laporta
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaiah Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
KC Concepcion
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Carnell Tate
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rome Odunze
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Kittle
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Zay Flowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Nabers
Juwan Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Wilson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emari Demercado
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Dillon
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Xavier Smith
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colbie Young
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ray Davis
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jerome Ford
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ben Sinnott
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Durham Smythe
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mitchell Evans
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Johnny Mundt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Adam Trautman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Watkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik McClain
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Will Kacmarek
Ollie Gordon II
vs
John Bates
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Justin Jefferson

Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Baker Mayfield

MRI Shows No Ligament Damage, Will Still Miss Time
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
CFB

Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
CFB

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Baker Mayfield

Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
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