Fantasy football rankings - Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Now that Monday Night Football is over, it's time to start prepping for Week 4. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 4 overall rankings are out to help fantasy managers get a head start for the week. We'll update our rankings throughout the week as injury reports and news come in. Use our rankings as an early guide for Week 4.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|10
|Chris Olave
|WR
|2
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|12
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|2
|13
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|2
|14
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|15
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|3
|17
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|18
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|19
|Parker Washington
|WR
|3
|20
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|3
|21
|Davante Adams
|WR
|3
|22
|Trey McBride
|TE
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|24
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|25
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|4
|26
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|27
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|4
|28
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|29
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|30
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|4
|31
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|4
|32
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|33
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|34
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|4
|35
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|36
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|37
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|38
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|39
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|40
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|41
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|42
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|5
|43
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|44
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|45
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|46
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|47
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|48
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|5
|49
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|50
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|5
|51
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|52
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|5
|53
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|6
|54
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|55
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|6
|56
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|6
|57
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|58
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|59
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|6
|60
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|6
|61
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|62
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|6
|63
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|7
|64
|Mike Evans
|WR
|7
|65
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|7
|66
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|67
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|7
|68
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|69
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|70
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|71
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|7
|72
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|73
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|74
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|75
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|76
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|77
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|78
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|79
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|80
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|81
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|82
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|83
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|84
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|7
|85
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|86
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|8
|87
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|88
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|8
|89
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|90
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|8
|91
|Malik Washington
|WR
|8
|92
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|93
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|8
|94
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|95
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|96
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|8
|97
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|98
|Rachaad White
|RB
|8
|99
|Darren Waller
|TE
|8
|100
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|101
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|102
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|9
|103
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|9
|104
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|105
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|106
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|107
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|108
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|109
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|9
|110
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|9
|111
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|112
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|113
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|9
|114
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|115
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|9
|116
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|117
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|9
|118
|Tre Harris
|WR
|9
|119
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|120
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|121
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|122
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|123
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|124
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|10
|125
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|10
|126
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|127
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|128
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|129
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|10
|130
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|131
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|132
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|10
|133
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|134
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|135
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|10
|136
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|137
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|138
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|139
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|140
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|10
|141
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|142
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|11
|143
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|144
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|11
|145
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|146
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|147
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|148
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|149
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|150
|Najee Harris
|RB
|11
|151
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|152
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|11
|153
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|11
|154
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|11
|155
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|156
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|157
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|158
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|159
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|160
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|161
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|162
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|11
|163
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|164
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|165
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|166
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|167
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|168
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|169
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|12
|170
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|12
|171
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|172
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|12
|173
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|174
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|175
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|12
|176
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|177
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|178
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|179
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|12
|180
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|12
|181
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|12
|182
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|183
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|184
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|12
|185
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|12
|186
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|12
|187
|Cody White
|WR
|12
|188
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|189
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|190
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|191
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|192
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|193
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|194
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|195
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|196
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|197
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|12
|198
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|199
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|200
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|201
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|202
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|13
|203
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|204
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|205
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|206
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|207
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|13
|208
|John Metchie III
|WR
|13
|209
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|13
|210
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|13
|211
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|13
|212
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|213
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|13
|214
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|13
|215
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|13
|216
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|13
|217
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|13
|218
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|13
|219
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|13
|220
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|221
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|222
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|223
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|13
|224
|Drew Sample
|TE
|13
|225
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|226
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|227
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|228
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|14
|229
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|14
|230
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|14
|231
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|232
|Will Shipley
|RB
|14
|233
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|14
|234
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|14
|235
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|236
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|14
|237
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|14
|238
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|239
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|240
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|14
|241
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|242
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|243
|Chris Moore
|WR
|14
|244
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|245
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|246
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|14
|247
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|14
|248
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|249
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|250
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|251
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|252
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|253
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|254
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|14
|255
|Davis Allen
|TE
|14
|256
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|257
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|14
|258
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|259
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|15
|260
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|15
|261
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|262
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|15
|263
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|15
|264
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|15
|265
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|266
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|15
|267
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|15
|268
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|269
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|15
|270
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|15
|271
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|272
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|273
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|274
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|15
|275
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|276
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|15
|277
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|15
|278
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|15
|279
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|15
|280
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|281
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|282
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|283
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|284
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|285
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|286
|Max Klare
|TE
|15
|287
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|15
|288
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|15
|289
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|15
|290
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|291
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|292
|Bo Melton
|WR
|15
|293
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|294
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|295
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|15
|296
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|297
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|298
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|15
|299
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|15
|300
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|16
|301
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|16
|302
|Patrick Herbert
|TE
|16
|303
|Deion Burks
|WR
|16
|304
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|305
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|16
|306
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|16
|307
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|16
|308
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|16
|309
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|310
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|311
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|16
|312
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|17
|313
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|17
|314
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|17
|315
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|316
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|17
|317
|Jared Goff
|QB
|17
|318
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|319
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|17
|320
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|321
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|322
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|323
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|324
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|17
|325
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|326
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|17
|327
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|328
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|329
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|330
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|331
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|332
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|333
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|334
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|335
|Case Keenum
|QB
|17
|336
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|337
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|338
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|339
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|17
|340
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|341
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|342
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|343
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|344
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|345
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|346
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|347
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|348
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|349
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|350
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|18
|351
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|352
|Houston Texans
|DST
|18
|353
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|354
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|355
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|356
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|357
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|358
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|359
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|360
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|361
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|18
|362
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|18
|363
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|18
|364
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|365
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|366
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|367
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|368
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|369
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|370
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|371
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|372
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|18
|373
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|374
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|375
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|376
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|377
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|378
|Harrison Butker
|K
|19
|379
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|19
|380
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|19
|381
|Cam Little
|K
|19
|382
|Jason Myers
|K
|19
|383
|Will Reichard
|K
|19
|384
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|19
|385
|Chris Boswell
|K
|19
|386
|Trey Smack
|K
|19
|387
|Jake Bates
|K
|19
|388
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|19
|389
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|390
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|19
|391
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|392
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|393
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|394
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|19
|395
|Cairo Santos
|K
|19
|396
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|397
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|19
|398
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|399
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|400
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|401
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|402
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|403
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|404
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|19
|405
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 4 Fantasy Football News
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) returned from a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but was on a snap count and played only 33% of the offensive snaps after missing the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The team's top wideout still managed to lead the team with five catches for 84 yards despite a lighter workload, including his 27-yard catch late in the game that set up the game-winning 56-yard field goal. Flowers also added a 20-yard run in the game. "I really want to shout out [Head Certified Athletic Trainer] Adrian Dixon, as well, for just working through that and helping the process of him being ready to play," head coach Jesse Minter said.
"I think, now, he is coming out of this thing really ready to push to be back in there closer to full time." If Flowers does not have a setback in practice this week, he will be a no-brainer, must-start WR1 this weekend against the 0-3 Tennessee Titans with a regular workload. Before injuring his hamstring in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, Flowers had a career-high 150 receiving yards and his first touchdown of 2026.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that running back Bucky Irving, who did not play much on the team's final drive on Sunday in another loss to the Minnesota Vikings, is not injured and is not on the injury report, according to River Wells of Bucs Gameday. The 24-year-old was kept on the sideline for a long stretch to close out Sunday's contest, leading many to speculate that he was hurt. Fortunately for Irving's fantasy managers, he is not dealing with any physical ailments. Irving saw 15 carries and ran for 46 yards (3.1 yards per carry) while catching two of his four targets for 12 yards in the passing game in the 23-16 loss to the Vikings.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb late on Sunday and is going to miss time, so both Irving and Kenny Gainwell could be leaned on more, starting in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels now in line to start for at least the next game. Through three games in 2026, Irving has 180 rushing yards and one touchdown while catching 13 passes for 61 yards in a Bucs offense that has yet to truly find its groove under new coordinator Zac Robinson.
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
In what's becoming a trend for this season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb re-asserted his WR1 status for his team by catching seven of his eight targets for 112 yards in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was actually targeted three fewer times than Pickens, but ended up with the same number of catches and 30 more yards. Neither scored a touchdown -- tight end Jake Ferguson caught quarterback Dak Prescott's only passing touchdown.
Lamb's effort didn't lead to a win, but the Cowboys' defense giving up 34 points was likely the major culprit for their loss. Lamb is paying off at his ADP so far, with over 23.6 PPR points scored per game through three contests. He's been nearly unguardable, and appeared to be back to his old self after a high ankle sprain handicapped his 2025 season. Lamb faces another tough test in Week 4 when the Cowboys go on the road to face the Houston Texans, but he's still a must-start fantasy WR1 with explosive potential in each game he plays and is healthy.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry totaled 26 carries, 89 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. He also converted his lone target into a catch, but it went for no gain. Henry continues to be remarkable in his age-32 season. He has six touchdowns this year, including multiple touchdowns in two of his three games so far. He also continues to prove that he's capable of handling enormous volume totals.
His 67% snap share on Sunday represented a new season-high, although it's still an indication that the Ravens are usually putting him on the field when they know he's going to get the football. There's no question that Henry remains in the must-start RB1 range for Week 4 against a struggling Tennessee Titans squad.
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Derrick Henry, Bucky Irving, CeeDee Lamb, Zay Flowers, Parker Washington, Cam Skattebo, DJ Moore, Ladd McConkey, Kenyon Sadiq, Juwan Johnson, Jadarian Price, and Ollie Gordon II. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Derrick Henry, Bucky Irving, CeeDee Lamb, Zay Flowers, Parker Washington, Cam Skattebo, DJ Moore, Ladd McConkey, Kenyon Sadiq, Juwan Johnson, Jadarian Price, and Ollie Gordon II:
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