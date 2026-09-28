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Week 4 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Joey Porter Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Waiver Wire

Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 4 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 4 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.

In This Article hide
Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 4 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.

For Week 3, we had some solid D/ST hits. The Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants were all Tier 1 defenses on this list. The Chiefs went on to score nine fantasy points, the Vikings scored 17 fantasy points, and the Giants scored eight fantasy points. All three defenses were ranked inside the top-6 last week.

Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 4 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!

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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
1 1 Minnesota Vikings vs. MIA 80% 14.25
1 2 Baltimore Ravens vs. TEN 60% 16
1 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE 69% 18
1 4 Seattle Seahawks vs. LAC 99% 18.25
1 5 Green Bay Packers at TB 32% 18
1 6 Cleveland Browns vs. PIT 2% 20.5
1 7 Kansas City Chiefs at LV 79% 21.5

1. Minnesota Vikings D/ST vs. MIA

MIN favored by 10, Total ~38.5

The Minnesota Vikings made things tough on Caleb Williams in Week 2 and Baker Mayfield in Week 3. Good luck to Malik Willis in Week 4. The Vikings currently lead the league in sacks (14), pressure rate, pass rush win rate, points allowed per drive, third down defense rate, and red zone touchdown rate through the first three weeks.

This defense now faces a Dolphins offense that has struggled so far. De'Von Achane is out for the season with a torn ACL, and the Dolphins have yet to score above 13 points in a game this season. The Vikings are in a prime spot to rack up the fantasy points this weekend. Minnesota's defense has scored double-digit fantasy points in three straight contests.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST vs. TEN

BAL favored by 11.5, Total ~43.5

The Baltimore Ravens are a must-start D/ST for Week 4. This Titans offense hasn't made any strides in Cam Ward's second year and only scored seven points last week against the Giants. Given that this Tennessee offensive line ranks 27th in pass block win rate, the Ravens should be able to get a ton of pressure on Ward in this game.

Baltimore has tallied multiple sacks in two of its three games and will enter Week 4 with a top-10 pass rush win rate. This is an easy start if you own this Ravens D/ST. Ward has thrown just 504 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while being sacked five times to start the season. Start this defense with confidence.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST at CLE

PIT favored by 2.5, Total ~38.5

Although this Browns offense has looked a bit better over the past two weeks, this Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST is still a top-three play this week. The Steelers have totaled eight sacks, forced five fumbles, and tallied three interceptions through the first three weeks. This group continues to play well and came up big in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

In a divisional battle on a short week, this Steelers D/ST should be in for a solid performance. Deshaun Watson has been sacked multiple times in every game this season, and the Browns have yet to score above 23 points. T.J. Watt should be able to cause some disruption in the passing game on Thursday. He had half a sack with three quarterback hits the last time he faced this offensive line.

4. Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. LAC

SEA favored by 7, Total ~43.5

The Seattle Seahawks defense did not have a strong performance in Week 3. Facing backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Seahawks allowed 27 points on defense/special teams and only scored two fantasy points. This Seattle defense scored less than three fantasy points just twice all last year, so this was unlike their usual dominance.

However, they are in a fantastic spot to bounce back in Week 4 against a Chargers offense that has been all out of sorts through the first three weeks. Justin Herbert has already thrown four interceptions, and this Los Angeles offensive line ranks bottom-five in pressure rate allowed to begin the season. The Seahawks should be in all lineups.

5. Green Bay Packers at TB

GB favored by 3.5, Total ~39.5

The Green Bay Packers were a popular streamer defense last week against the Falcons. Unfortunately, that didn't really work out, as this Packers D/ST allowed 35 points and scored -2 fantasy points. While some fantasy managers might be scared to start them again, this Green Bay defense is one of the better units to roll with in Week 4.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be starting undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels this Sunday. With Mayfield sidelined for the next few weeks, Daniels will step in as the team's QB1. That alone is enough reason to give this Packers D/ST another chance. The Buccaneers rank bottom-10 in pass-block win rate and have allowed a league-leading 13 sacks. Green Bay could be in for a big game.

6. Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

PIT favored by 2.5, Total ~38.5

After struggling in Week 1, this Cleveland Browns defense has delivered back-to-back strong defensive performances. This group totaled three sacks, forced one fumble, had an interception, and allowed only 19 points to the Buccaneers in Week 2, and then totaled three more sacks while holding the Panthers to only three 18 points in Week 3.

That makes this Browns D/ST a solid play in most leagues this week. This is a divisional game on a short week, suggesting it could be more of a defensive battle. This is the lowest over/under of the week (38.5), and Aaron Rodgers has been sacked multiple times in all three games this season. This defense is a safe play.

7. Kansas City Chiefs at LV

KC favored by 4.5, Total ~47.5

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the more surprising teams through the first three weeks. Kirk Cousins has turned back the clock, and getting Brock Bowers back has made this Raiders offense that much more dangerous. However, the Chiefs D/ST are still a sneaky play in Week 4 against this Las Vegas team.

The Chiefs have held two offenses to 10 points in their first three games, have a top-12 pass-rush win rate, and rank top-5 in total defense. This defense is more than capable of stopping a Raiders offense that has given up multiple sacks in back-to-back games. Kansas City comes in at the bottom of Tier 1 for Week 4.

 

Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
2 8 Buffalo Bills vs. NE 24% 21
2 9 Chicago Bears vs. NYJ 8% 20
2 10 San Francisco 49ers vs. DEN 65% 21.75

8. Buffalo Bills D/ST vs. NE

BUF favored by 6.5, Total ~48.5

The New England Patriots offense has not been thriving to start the season. Drake Maye leads the league with six interceptions, and this Patriots offensive line has allowed three sacks in each of the first three games. Given that the Bills have totaled nine sacks so far and are coming off a solid defensive game against the Chargers, this unit has some fantasy potential in Week 4.

9. Chicago Bears D/ST vs. NYJ

CHI favored by 3, Total ~43

The Chicago Bears defense has some fantasy upside in this matchup against the New York Jets. Although the Jets have had a better-than-expected offense to start the season, Breece Hall is week-to-week, and their offensive line remains a major concern. New York has allowed nine sacks over the past two games. With the Bears currently owning a top-10 pass rush win rate, they could get to Geno Smith in this game.

10. San Francisco 49ers D/ST vs. DEN

SF favored by 3, Total ~46.5

The San Francisco 49ers had a rough defensive game in Week 3 against the Cardinals. But expect a turnaround performance against a Broncos offense that struggled at times. Bo Nix has thrown an interception in each game this season, and the 49ers still have a top-10 pass rush win rate despite missing Nick Bosa. San Francisco also ranks top-10 in red zone defense so far.

 

Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
3 11 Denver Broncos at SF 83% 24.75
3 12 Los Angeles Rams at PHI 89% 22.5
3 13 Houston Texans vs. DAL 91% 22.5

11. Denver Broncos D/ST at SF

SF favored by 3, Total ~46.5

The Denver Broncos D/ST is definitely a riskier fantasy play this week. The 49ers have been one of the better offenses through the first three weeks and are humming on offense right now. However, the Broncos just scored 14 fantasy points against the Rams last week, thanks to four sacks and two interceptions (including a pick-six). With the 49ers a bit banged up on offense, Denver's D/ST could be an option in 12+ team leagues.

12. Los Angeles Rams D/ST at PHI

LAR favored by 1.5, Total ~46.5

The Los Angeles Rams have a difficult Week 4 matchup against the Eagles, which is why they fall into Tier 3 territory. In some situations, though, the Rams could still be started in 12+ team leagues. Jalen Hurts was sacked three times each in the first two weeks, and the Eagles' offensive line ranks 22nd in pressure rate allowed. This Rams D/ST could be used in some cases.

13. Houston Texans D/ST vs. DAL

HOU favored by 2.5, Total ~47.5

The Houston Texans defense dominated the Colts offense last week. They totaled four sacks, forced two fumbles, and had an interception in the loss. This week will be a tougher matchup for the Texans, as the Cowboys have scored 30+ points in back-to-back games. Nonetheless, Houston has one of the best defenses and has nine sacks over the past two weeks.

 

Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
4 14 New York Giants vs. ARI 11% 22.5
4 15 New York Jets at CHI 1% 23
4 16 Arizona Cardinals at NYG 0% 21.5
4 17 Indianapolis Colts at WSH 1% 22
4 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB 15% 21.5

Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses (New York Giants, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.

The Giants defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. This unit has tallied an interception in all three games and did a nice job against a subpar Titans offense last week. While the Giants only have one sack through three weeks, they could be in a prime spot to total a couple this week. The Cardinals currently rank 31st in pass-block win rate.

As for the Jets, Cardinals, Colts, and Buccaneers, these four defenses are a bit riskier to start. New York doesn't have much talent on the defensive side. Arizona has allowed 30+ points in back-to-back games. Indianapolis has yet to score above five fantasy points, and Tampa Bay has given up at least 23 points in all three games.

 

Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
5 19 Dallas Cowboys at HOU 17% 25
5 20 New Orleans Saints vs. ATL 7% 23
5 21 Detroit Lions at CAR 43% 23.75
5 22 Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR 92% 24
6 23 Miami Dolphins at MIN 0% 24.5
6 24 Washington Commanders vs. IND 1% 25
6 25 Atlanta Falcons at NO 1% 25.5
6 26 Los Angeles Chargers at SEA 20% 25.25
6 27 Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX 42% 24.5
6 28 Jacksonville Jaguars at CIN 53% 27
6 29 New England Patriots at BUF 67% 27.5
6 30 Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC 7% 26
6 31 Carolina Panthers vs. DET 34% 26.75
6 32 Tennessee Titans at BAL 5% 27.5

The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 4.

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