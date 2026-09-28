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Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

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Braelon Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Express

Rob's Week 4 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 4 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

In This Article hide
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 4
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Oh my goodness, the injuries. They don't stop. They're one after another. Oftentimes, they're two-by-two. This week, Baker Mayfield, Justin Jefferson, DeVon Achane, Bucky Irving, Travis Etienne Jr., and Mike Evans all left their respective games.

We're only three games in, but on top of them, we're still missing a plethora of other big names. Unfortunately, these injuries haven't led to major waiver-wire additions. We simply haven't had that one guy everyone was after, which is shocking considering the attrition we're experiencing. Right now, it feels like all subtraction and no addition.

The waiver wire is crucial to making the playoffs, and here at RotoBaller, we want to make sure you walk away as your league's champion. To help you do that, be sure to also check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

Adds for 10-Team Leagues

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 1.1% Rostered

DeVon Achane left the game with a knee injury, and the initial reports don't sound very promising. For now, fantasy managers should brace for a long absence from Achane, and his season could be over. That would put Gordon in the driver's seat moving forward.

Achane is a superstar and was struggling to produce in this completely inept Miami offense, so someone like Ollie Gordon is going to struggle, but he played well against the 49ers this past weekend. He's now getting plenty of volume, giving him RB3 value with RB2 upside any week he finds the end zone. He's a must-add.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 14.0% Rostered

Breece Hall needed help getting off the field this past weekend after injuring his thigh. During the preseason, Hall dealt with a hamstring injury, but it's unknown if the two are related. Hall struggled to get off the field, and the injury does not appear to be minor.

For now, fantasy managers should expect Hall to miss some time, even if it's just a week or two. If that happens, Allen would be the biggest beneficiary. He would see his value increase to the RB2/3 level. He's a must-add in 10- and 12-team leagues.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 52.3% Rostered

It's hard to put too much weight on the Houston offense these past two weeks without Nico Collins. He is incredibly important to their entire offensive structure. He's what gives this passing offense juice and keeps defenses honest.

In Weeks 1 and 2, Marks recorded 10 and 13 touches before falling to six this past weekend. However, Marks scored on a one-yard carry, which is notable because that has largely been David Montgomery's role. If Marks is going to get goal-line carries, even if the majority go to Montgomery, it would be a major boost to Marks' value.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 52.4% Rostered

Kamara was held in check this past weekend, but the biggest storyline centers around Travis Etienne Jr.'s hamstring injury. Etienne was limited in practice with a hamstring injury and then injured it again.

You can see Kamara grab for the back of his leg, a classic indicator of a pulled hamstring. Now, the question becomes: how bad did he hurt it, and how much time will he miss? In the meantime, however, Kamara is the biggest beneficiary.

Adds for 12-Team Leagues 

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 56.8% Rostered

Mason is eligible to return in Week 6, but his IR stint has led some fantasy managers to drop him. All leagues are different; some don't have IR spots, and some have only four bench spots. Depending on how your league is structured, Mason may have landed on the waiver wire.

Mason was (and still is) expected to be the team's primary ball carrier, with Aaron Jones as the team's primary pass-catcher. With the Vikings' offense looking merely competent, Mason has decent touchdown equity and should be valued as an RB3 upon his return.

Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 19.0% Rostered

Mike McDaniel seems determined to get Mitchell involved. Last week, he had five carries and caught his lone target. This past weekend, he had eight carries and three catches on three targets. Although he finished with negative receiving yards, he still found the end zone.

He's starting to display real standalone value. There seems to be concentrated effort to get him involved. The Chargers are also struggling to run the football, and their defense is questionable. All this creates an environment where Mitchell becomes a flex option. He also stands to benefit most if Omarion Hampton gets hurt.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 25.4% Rostered

Rodriguez received eight touches, despite playing just 13 snaps. Rodriguez continues to get between 6-8 carries per game, which significantly limits his upside. He has yet to record his first target.

Rodriguez has gotten some goal-line work and found the end zone this past weekend. Rodriguez is a touchdown-dependent RB4, but holds significant contingency value if Bhayshul Tuten were to get hurt.

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - 34.6% Rostered

Jadarian Price got banged up in Week 2 and had his practice reps limited this past week. That may have impacted his playing time. Price's fumble may have also played a role. Regardless of the reason, Wilson logged the most snaps and finished with more carries than Price and George Holani had combined.

Wilson was woefully inefficient, but if he continues to get 10-12 touches a game while operating as the team's primary goal-line back, Wilson should be on rosters and valued as a touchdown-dependent RB4.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 43.9% Rostered

After having 15 touches in Week 1, Black has had just 11 touches over the past two weeks. Christian McCaffrey dealt with cramps in Week 1, which likely explains why Black got more touches. Right now, he looks like nothing more than a handcuff. He played just eight snaps, while CMC logged 45 snaps.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 0.8% Rostered

Travis Etienne left this past weekend's game after aggravating his hamstring injury. That left Miller and Alvin Kamara as the Saints' primary running backs. Kamara is not as young as he once was, and if Etienne is forced to miss any time, Miller should be the early-down back, with Kamara as the primary pass-catcher.

This backfield will likely be a committee moving forward, and given Kamara's inefficiency, Miller has the chance to earn more work.

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 32.9% Rostered

It was only a matter of time before Jeremiyah Love took control of the Arizona backfield. In Week 1, he carried the ball 17 times. That dropped to five in Week 2 and fell even further this past weekend, down to two. He finished with negative rushing yards.

Interestingly enough, Allgeier had four targets and four receptions. If this continues, Allgeier is nothing more than a handcuff and has no standalone value.

Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 23.0% Rostered

Saquon Barkley was limited in practice this past week due to a stinger. Reports indicate tests came back negative, and Barkley's expected to play in Week 3.

When Barkley was out, Bigsby operated as the team's early-down back, and Will Shipley was the team's primary pass-catching back. Bigsby has the more valuable role and is a solid add considering how often Barkley has been dinged up this season.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 47.6% Rostered

Spears' value took a big hit this past weekend. In Weeks 1 and 2, Tony Pollard and Spears were used more interchangeably, and this backfield looked like a 1A and a 1B. Things changed this past weekend dramatically.

Spears was nothing more than a change of pace back, with Pollard handling 24 of the team's 30 early-down snaps. Pollard finished with 17 carries to Spears' three and four targets, while Spears had zero. This usage makes Spears nothing more than a handcuff, but we'll give him one more week before downgrading him. His value is decreasing, though.

Pure Handcuffs

Deep League Adds

IR Stashes

 

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

Adds for 12-Team Leagues

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns - 55.7% Rostered

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 52.6% Rostered

Two first-round rookies who have gotten off to slow starts while being overshadowed by other young counterparts are Denzel Boston and Dontayvion Wicks. However, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts are playing better, and first-round rookies tend to improve as the season rolls on.

All fantasy managers should check their waiver wire to see whether Concepcion and Lemon have landed there. They're absolutely worth adding and stashing in hopes of improved play down the stretch.

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 33.9% Rostered

Mitchel did not play in Week 3 because of a finger injury, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't interest fantasy managers. Mitchell is New York's undisputed No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson. His snap and route-tree usage support that. He's a former second-round pick who was stuck behind Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce in Indianapolis, but is getting a chance to be a full-time starter with the Jets.

He caught all three of his targets in Week 1 and finished with 60 yards. In Week 2, he earned 12 targets and caught half of them for 63 yards. He's scored 7.5 and 9.3 half-PPR points in consecutive weeks and should be viewed as a WR4 moving forward.

Right now, the Jets' passing offense flows through Mitchell and Wilson. With Omar Cooper Jr. on IR, fantasy managers shouldn't expect that to change anytime soon. Surprisingly, the Jets have led for most of both games, but if they fall behind on the scoreboard, the team's passing volume could increase, which would benefit Mitchell even more.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 24.3% Rostered

Douglas left Week 2 in a boot, which is generally not a good sign. There is some concern based on the video that Douglas may have suffered a high-ankle sprain. This kept him out of Week 3.

Even if Douglas misses more time, his Week 1 performance is enticing, and he's worth adding even if he can't suit up in Week 4. He finished with seven targets, five catches, 94 yards, and 11.9 half-PPR points.

He looked the part, and rookie receivers tend to get better as the season progresses. His season-long potential is worth adding even if this injury puts a damper on his short-term value.

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 49.3% Rostered

Makai Lemon played more snaps and ran more routes than Wicks in Week 2. In Week 1, Wicks played 91% of the snaps, but this week he finished with a 62% snap rate. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on that moving forward.

Luckily, for Wicks and fantasy managers, he continues to produce. He finished second on the team in targets with six and had five receptions, 74 yards, and a touchdown. He's now gone over 70 yards and has found the end zone in both games this season.

Lemon and Darius Cooper, who saw an uptick in snaps and caught the game-winning touchdown, could limit Wicks' playing time and target volume moving forward. Until that happens, fantasy managers should hope the production continues and keeps Wicks highly involved in the passing game plan.

Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts - 23.7% Rostered

With Alec Pierce on IR, Allen played a major role in the Colts' passing offense, finishing with nine targets, six receptions, 63 yards, and a touchdown. He scored 15.3 half-PPR points. Allen is an experienced, savvy route-runner who has consistently shown he can build a strong rapport with his quarterbacks.

Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Allen is a WR4 with weekly upside until Pierce comes back. Based on the initial reporting around Pierce's injury, this could be a long-term injury that keeps him out past his four-week minimum IR stint.

Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers - 3.4% Rostered

Quentin Johnston has been terribly inefficient to start the season. He's been outplayed by Harris despite playing significantly more. This past weekend, Harris had his biggest game of the season, finishing with seven targets, six receptions, and 76 yards.

It's completely possible Harris leapfrogs Johnston on the depth chart and starts operating as the Chargers' No. 2 receiver. Johnston is in a contract year, and the Chargers' season is going the wrong way. Could Johnston be a trade candidate? It's possible. Harris is a very interesting stash.

Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers - 0.1% Rostered

Wilson has quietly had six targets in all three games to start the 2026 season. He's also caught three or more balls in every contest. He's scored 4.1, 5.3, and 13.5 half-PPR points.

His consistent volume gives him a decent floor, and he's coming off his best performance of the year. Michael Pittman Jr. has struggled with a foot injury, and Wilson is playing the best ball of his career.

Boom or Bust WRs for Deeper Leagues

IR Stashes

  • Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints - 33.6% Rostered
  • Ja'Kobi Lane - Baltimore Ravens - 11.5% Rostered
  • Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 3.4% Rostered
  • DeZhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 32.6% Rostered
  • Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 29.0% Rostered

Deep League Stashes

 

Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

Adds for 10-Team Leagues

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - 55.2% Rostered

Johnson has not scored under 8.5 half-PPR points in a single game this season. He's also recorded more than 50 receiving yards in every single game this season. With Jordyn Tyson on IR, Johnson has operated as Tyler Shough's No. 2 target behind Chris Olave. This has given Johnson a consistent, valuable role in the fast-paced Saints' offense.

Johnson has recorded seven or more targets in two out of the three games. He continues to run a high number of routes, which gives him plenty of opportunities to keep earning targets. With Shough playing as well as he is, Johnson should be viewed as a set-it-and-forget-it TE1 for the immediate future.

Adds for 12-Team Leagues

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets - 33.5% Rostered

Mason Taylor, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr. were all inactive for Week 3, giving Sadiq a tremendous opportunity. To his credit, he took advantage and had a big day against the Lions. The 2026 Lions are beginning to make the 2025 Bengals look like a quality unit; that's how bad they've been.

However, you can only beat the man in front of you. While Sadiq's route participation rate still left something to be desired, his eight targets should make fantasy managers very happy. He was incredibly efficient, finishing with seven receptions, 105 yards, and one touchdown for 20.0 half-PPR points.

That his route participation rate was under 65% and he still put up those kinds of numbers is incredibly encouraging. However, fantasy managers will need to determine how much of this performance was about the number of pass-catchers who were hurt and the Detroit defense. Regardless, his upside is well worth adding.

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams - 35.0% Rostered

Ferguson hurt his ankle on Sunday Night, so fantasy managers will need to monitor his status and injury reports. He had a monster Week 2 performance with Puka Nacua out. Nacua's injury sounds more serious than the team is letting on. Ferguson is worth stashing right now if you have room until we get more clarification on his and Nacua's injuries.

Adds for Deep Leagues

IR Stashes

 

Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 4

QB2s with Weekly Top-12 Upside

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers - 55.0% Rostered

It hasn't been pretty, but as much as we chase volume with running backs, we ultimately do the same with every other position. Right now, Love has been tasked with carrying the entire weight of the Green Bay offense. He's thrown 42, 29, and 53 pass attempts in three games.

That volume has led to Love throwing two touchdowns in all three games and eclipsing 300 yards in two of three. He has also scored 21 or more points in two of three games. He has strong matchups coming up against the Buccaneers and Bears.

Mid QB2s

Deep League Adds

 

Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 4

  • Minnesota Vikings - 47.1% Rostered (vs Miami Dolphins)
  • Green Bay Packers - 19.4% Rostered (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
  • Kansas City Chiefs - 66.6% Rostered (at Las Vegas Raiders)

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