Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, September 28, 2026.
Welcome back, RotoBallers! Drake London worked out well for us in Thursday Night Football, but Jordan Love and the Packers didn't quite have the day I was expecting. In fact, they were a bit disappointing, and Tucker Kraft has another week where I start to question if drafting him was a mistake. That being said, it's a new day, so let's get onto this Monday Night matchup!
We have a solid matchup to close out Week 3. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears. The Bears are without their star QB. I'll be your NFL Showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 3, Eagles vs. Packers on September 28, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
D'Andre Swift - RB, $14.4K (DK), $17.1K (FD)
Poor Caleb Williams was looking great to start the season, and now he goes down with a hamstring injury. It doesn't look as bad as it could have been, so he should be back in a few weeks. The Bears haven't announced who will be starting at QB, whether that be Tyson Bagent or 38-year-old Case Keenum. Which, I'm not going to lie, I didn't realize he was still hanging around in the league.
That said, I have a feeling the Bears will go heavy in the run game. That might work out for them; the Eagles have given up the sixth-most rushing yards after the first two weeks. Luckily, the Bears have a two-headed monster in the running back room. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.
Swift should see a ton of carries, and if they do choose to throw the ball, he could be used as a checkdown guy as well. He had five receptions last week, along with 16 carries. He also has been one of the top-used guys in the red zone this season for the Bears. Look for Swift to have an even bigger role in this offense.
D'Andre Swift puts the Bears in front
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jR4BLdK0LT
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Jalen Hurts - QB, $16.2K (DK), $19.5K (FD)
I worry about Saquon Barkley; he was a full participant in practice, but it was said that he would be wearing extra protective gear to help with the stinger. I wouldn't be surprised to see Jalen Hurts take on a bigger role, including him running the ball more, so that Barkley's workload isn't so much.
Hurts struggled against Tennessee, oddly enough, with two interceptions, but with Barkley down, he threw the ball quite a bit more. I'm still expecting close to 30 passing attempts in this one, plus anywhere between 5-10 rushing attempts. In Week 1, Bryce Young put up some crazy numbers against this Bears defense.
Look for Hurts to lead this offense to a big win. Let's just hope they roll with the passing game quite a bit, because I'm all in against this weak Bears secondary.
Other Captains/MVPs: DeVonta Smith
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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Dontayvion Wicks - WR, $4.4K (DK), $7.6K (FD)
Dontayvion Wicks has had an immediate impact in this offense. He's had 73 and 74 yards in his first two games as an Eagle. He is the clear WR2, and being the deep threat that he is, he could expose this Bears secondary. He will line up against Jaylon Johnson, who is giving up .30 fanasty points per route run.
Both Wicks and Smith should see significant advantages against this defense, and if Hurts can get them the ball, this could get out of hand early. Wicks doesn't need many targets to get going; all it takes is one long reception from him to be valuable.
Jalen Hurts and Dontayvion Wicks with a big gain on 3rd and 12
PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Fnt88Z3Nud
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Kalif Raymond, $3.8K (DK), $5.4K (FD)
I'm honestly surprised we are still getting Kalif Raymond at this price. He's been the big target for the Bears so far. He's been targeted 14 times in the first two games and has caught all but one of those. He leads the team in all receiving categories so far this season. He's averaging seven targets, 6.5 receptions, and 62 receiving yards.
Raymond was second in snaps played last week, beating out Luther Burden III. Raymond has become a staple in this offense, and I expect him to still get a decent amount of run, even if the Bears don't throw the ball too often. That price is extremely tempting as well; you really won't get any better production for much cheaper out of this Bears offense.
Other Flex Options: Rome Odunze, Kyle Monangai
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Philadelphia Eagles D/ST, $5.2K (DK), $7K (FD)
This is more of a Chicago Bears offense that may struggle under Bagent or Keenum. The Eagles defense has allowed 20+ points in both of their games this season. Going against a backup QB makes for a great opportunity. They can make mistakes, and the Eagles defense should be able to take advantage of it.
If it does end up being Bagent, in his last three starts, he was sacked three times and threw five interceptions. Eagles have a strong defensive line and could make a push at the young QB.
Johnny Mundt/Zach Ertz, $2.2K/2.6K (DK), $5.8K/3.6K (FD)
This Philadelphia TE room has been plagued with injuries; they are down three of their TEs and went out and signed Zach Ertz, who was just hanging out. Ertz is familiar with the offense, and if he is activated, he could have a decent role. That being said, Johnny Mundt is truly the only other TE on the team.
He was targeted three times last week, unfortunately was able to get eight yards on two of those receptions. Once Dallas Goedert went down, Mundt played on 64% of snaps. At both of their prices, they are worth a shot. Especially if Ertz is activated, he can have a big impact in this offense.
Other Value Options: Zach Ertz, Cairo Santos, Darius Cooper
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
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