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NFL Week 3 Same Game Parlay Picks: Best SGP Bets & Player Prop Stacks (2026)

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Garrett Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Lock in the best NFL Week 3 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Same Game Parlays
New York Jets at Detroit Lions SGP (+228 FanDuel)
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills SGP (+238 FanDuel)

We are back for Week 3 of the NFL season, and it's time to dive into some SGPs! Week 2 was a dud. Week 1 was amazing. That's how it goes for betting in general, but especially so when it comes to parlays/SGPs. I'll always lean into the process being good, and sometimes we're just dealt a bad hand of results. Did anyone have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to the Cleveland Browns?

That's what we get sometimes, and it causes us to lose highly correlated SGPs by only one or two legs. Let's hunt for more correlation and for layers to produce within their offensive roles, and get us into the green!

Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!

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Week 3 Same Game Parlays

  • New York Jets at Detroit Lions (478.5 total)
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (50.5 total)
  • Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (47.5 total)

 

New York Jets at Detroit Lions SGP (+228 FanDuel)

Lions -6.5, Total - 48.5 points

I expect the Lions to bounce back in Week 3. That's where this SGP starts, so we're going right to the Lions moneyline. They didn't look great in Week 2 on Thursday night, when their defense got thrashed by the Buffalo Bills, allowing 41 points. However, their offense did put up 31 points of their own, so we're cooking with gas when it comes to game environments involving the Lions.

If the Lions are going to win, who is going to power their offense? Oddly enough, I'm not going with Jahmyr Gibbs. Yes, he is awesome, but given where his props sit, they don't often move the needle in SGPs. I want to look elsewhere to get some action on this game.

So, I'll go with Jared Goff to pick up 200 passing yards to start. His prop is at 258.5, so I'm taking it down a good amount to a flat 200, and expect him to lead the offense down the field. The Jets' defense looks good, but they also haven't been tested. Playing Cam Ward in Week 1 and a weather-impacted game against the Packers in Week 2, isn't the best sample size to look at.

The Jets defense is fine, but Goff at home has been a machine, so I'll side with that. If Goff is throwing the ball, who's he throwing it to? More than likely, Amon-Ra St. Brown. He's playing on 92.5% of the snaps, has a crazy-high 35.1% target share, and sits at 7.74 yards per target. He's the go-to guy on the Lions, and it's not particularly close for anyone else.

We're taking him at 60+ receiving yards, which shouldn't be an issue for ARSB.

Next, if the Lions' offense is out and running, the Jets are going to play catch-up and pass the ball, which means we want some Garrett Wilson in this SGP. He's been great this season with a 23.7% target share, 10.9 air yards per target, and 12.4 yards per reception. In case you haven't heard, the Lions' defense/secondary is terrible.

They're allowing 310.5 passing yards per game, which is 31st in the NFL. Geno Smith might not be great, but he should be able to deliver the ball to Wilson when they're playing from behind. He's racked up 79 and 59 yards in the first two games, giving us a solid level of consistency.

 

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills SGP (+238 FanDuel)

Bills -7.5, Total - 50.5 points


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